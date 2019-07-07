As Red Hat (RHT) Stock Rose, Edgestream Partners LP Boosted Its Position by $14.67 Million; Halozyme Therapeutics (HALO) Holding Held by Pictet Asset Management Ltd

Pictet Asset Management Ltd increased its stake in Halozyme Therapeutics Inc (HALO) by 5% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Pictet Asset Management Ltd bought 185,763 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.88% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 3.90M shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $62.82M, up from 3.72 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd who had been investing in Halozyme Therapeutics Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.52B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.04% or $0.36 during the last trading session, reaching $17.33. About 584,928 shares traded. Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HALO) has declined 20.53% since July 7, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 24.96% the S&P500. Some Historical HALO News: 10/05/2018 – Exelixis Says Combination of Atezolizumab and Cobimetinib Didn’t Deliver an Improvement in Overall Survival Versus Regorafenib; 16/04/2018 – BIOTHERA PHARMACEUTICALS PRESENTS TRANSLATIONAL DATA FROM ONGOING CLINICAL TRIALS SHOWING IMPRIME PGG IN COMBINATION WITH MERCK’S KEYTRUDA® (PEMBROLIZUMAB) DRIVES INNATE AND ADAPTIVE IMMUNE…; 02/04/2018 – Aeglea BioTherapeutics Doses First Small Cell Lung Cancer Patients With Pegzilarginase in Both Monotherapy and KEYTRUDA Combination Trials; 30/05/2018 – Polaris Group Announces Treatment of First Patient in a Phase 2 Study of ADI-PEG 20 Plus Gemcitabine and Docetaxel for Soft Tis; 09/04/2018 – Merck’s Keytruda helps lung cancer patients live longer in trial; 09/04/2018 – Keytruda is already approved to treat several forms of cancer, including advanced melanoma. The drug racked up $3.81 billion in revenue in 2017; 30/04/2018 – Merck Has Submitted Keytruda Combination For FDA Approval — MarketWatch; 02/05/2018 – NOVARTIS: SANDOZ RECEIVES COMPLETE US FDA RESPONSE TO RITUXIMAB; 13/03/2018 – FDA GRANTS PRIORITY REVIEW TO MERCK’S SBLA (SBLA) FOR KEYTRUDA®; 23/05/2018 – Merck’s KEYTRUDA® (pembrolizumab) Significantly Improved Overall Survival and Progression-Free Survival as First-Line

Edgestream Partners Lp increased its stake in Red Hat Inc (RHT) by 88.05% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Edgestream Partners Lp bought 80,607 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.94% with the market. The hedge fund held 172,157 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $31.45M, up from 91,550 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Edgestream Partners Lp who had been investing in Red Hat Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $33.43B market cap company. The stock increased 0.01% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $187.71. About 718,027 shares traded. Red Hat, Inc. (NYSE:RHT) has risen 12.46% since July 7, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 8.03% the S&P500.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.44 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.19, from 1.25 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 11 investors sold HALO shares while 46 reduced holdings. 27 funds opened positions while 55 raised stakes. 115.20 million shares or 0.81% less from 116.15 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. American Century Cos Inc accumulated 0.01% or 420,334 shares. Voya Invest Lc has invested 0% in Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HALO). Paradigm Mgmt Ny holds 0.01% in Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HALO) or 10,000 shares. Tower Cap Ltd Liability Corp (Trc) owns 1,818 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Swiss State Bank accumulated 0% or 237,100 shares. Thrivent Finance For Lutherans has invested 0.19% of its portfolio in Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HALO). Elk Creek Prns Lc reported 0.92% of its portfolio in Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HALO). 14.09M were reported by Third Security Limited Liability Co. Moreover, Numerixs Investment Inc has 0% invested in Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HALO) for 1,400 shares. Price T Rowe Associates Md, Maryland-based fund reported 59,285 shares. Fisher Asset Management Ltd Liability Company owns 865,919 shares. Colony Grp Ltd holds 69,395 shares or 0.05% of its portfolio. Hsbc Plc accumulated 16,597 shares. Qs Invsts Lc reported 93,302 shares. M&T Commercial Bank reported 44,643 shares.

Pictet Asset Management Ltd, which manages about $45.36 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Pnc Finl Svcs Group Inc (NYSE:PNC) by 16,400 shares to 223,219 shares, valued at $27.38 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Packaging Corp Amer (NYSE:PKG) by 14,966 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 775,984 shares, and cut its stake in Southwest Airls Co (NYSE:LUV).

