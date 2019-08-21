As Red Hat (RHT) Stock Price Were Volatile, Shareholder Enterprise Financial Services Trimmed Its Stake; As Dollar General (DG) Valuation Rose, Timucuan Asset Management Trimmed Its Position by $105.68 Million

Enterprise Financial Services Corp decreased its stake in Red Hat Inc (RHT) by 68.09% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Enterprise Financial Services Corp sold 2,185 shares as the company’s stock 0.00% . The institutional investor held 1,024 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $187,000, down from 3,209 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Enterprise Financial Services Corp who had been investing in Red Hat Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $33.43 billion market cap company. It closed at $187.71 lastly. It is down 0.00% since August 21, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500. Some Historical RHT News: 07/05/2018 – Leading Solutions Providers Turn to Red Hat OpenShift Container Platform to Drive Customer Innovation; 16/04/2018 – S&PGR: Upgrade Reflects Red Hat’s Continued Strong Operating Performance Due to Shr Gains in the Server Operating System Market; 26/03/2018 – After-hours buzz: RHT, ANAB & more; 15/05/2018 – Red Hat Enhances Foundation for Digital Transformation with Latest Version of Red Hat Virtualization; 26/03/2018 – RED HAT INC – SEES FY 2019 OPERATING CASH FLOW TO BE APPROXIMATELY $1.035 BLN TO $1.045 BLN; 07/05/2018 – Growing Number of Organizations Around the World Choose Red Hat Container-Native Storage with Red Hat OpenShift Container Platform; 08/05/2018 – Red Hat Announces 2018 Women in Open Source Award Winners; 07/05/2018 – Cathay Pacific Takes Customer Experiences to New Heights with Red Hat’s Hybrid Cloud Technologies; 31/05/2018 – Maxta Announces Support for Comprehensive Private Cloud Infrastructure Based on Red Hat Virtualization and Red Hat OpenShift Co; 08/05/2018 – Red Hat Drives Hybrid Cloud-Native Services with CoreOS, Red Hat OpenShift Integration

Timucuan Asset Management Inc decreased its stake in Dollar General Corporation (DG) by 98.01% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Timucuan Asset Management Inc sold 888,034 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.24% . The hedge fund held 18,015 shares of the department and specialty retail stores company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.15M, down from 906,049 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Timucuan Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Dollar General Corporation for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $35.45 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.64% or $0.89 during the last trading session, reaching $137.21. About 1.12M shares traded. Dollar General Corporation (NYSE:DG) has risen 36.56% since August 21, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 36.56% the S&P500. Some Historical DG News: 26/03/2018 – LAUNCH: Dollar General Corp $500m 10Y +130; 16/03/2018 – Dollar General Defends Bricks And Mortar Stores — Barrons.com; 25/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – U.S. Week Ahead: Looking for improvement in job growth nationwide as well as business at Costco; 15/03/2018 – RPT-DOLLAR GENERAL – CURRENTLY ANTICIPATES A CASH BENEFIT OF APPROXIMATELY $300 MLN IN FISCAL 2018 AS A RESULT OF TCJA; 15/03/2018 – In the earnings space, Dollar General, J. Jill, Adobe Systems, Broadcom and Ulta Beauty are all slated to release their latest financial results; 15/03/2018 – In Battle of the Discounters, Dollar General Gains an Edge; 15/03/2018 – Dollar General Anticipates a FY18 Cash Benefit of $300M as a Result of The U.S. Tax Act; 31/05/2018 – DOLLAR GENERAL CORP – COMPANY REITERATES FISCAL YEAR 2018 FINANCIAL GUIDANCE; 16/03/2018 – DOLLAR GENERAL CORP DG.N : RBC RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $106 FROM $101; 28/05/2018 – FOX59 News: #BREAKING: @IMPDnews releases surveillance video of fatal Dollar General shooting, asks public to help ID suspect

Investors sentiment increased to 1.18 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.03, from 1.15 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 33 investors sold DG shares while 223 reduced holdings. 80 funds opened positions while 221 raised stakes. 233.55 million shares or 5.67% less from 247.59 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. First Mercantile Communications has invested 0.4% of its portfolio in Dollar General Corporation (NYSE:DG). Cornerstone Inc accumulated 371 shares. Moreover, Patten Gru has 0.25% invested in Dollar General Corporation (NYSE:DG) for 4,889 shares. Hayek Kallen Invest has 0.3% invested in Dollar General Corporation (NYSE:DG). Synovus Financial has invested 0% of its portfolio in Dollar General Corporation (NYSE:DG). 98,889 were accumulated by Sands Cap Mngmt Lc. Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado has invested 0.03% in Dollar General Corporation (NYSE:DG). Fragasso Gp owns 16,199 shares for 0.41% of their portfolio. Moreover, Kames Public Limited Liability Corporation has 0.06% invested in Dollar General Corporation (NYSE:DG) for 17,119 shares. Fiera Capital Corp owns 7,505 shares. 3,405 were reported by Bridges Invest Mgmt. Indiana-based Walter Keenan Financial Consulting Mi Adv has invested 0.54% in Dollar General Corporation (NYSE:DG). Horan Cap reported 1,337 shares. Tiaa Cref Investment Management Limited Liability reported 787,512 shares. Mufg Americas reported 0% in Dollar General Corporation (NYSE:DG).

More notable recent Dollar General Corporation (NYSE:DG) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Is Dollar General Corporation’s (NYSE:DG) CEO Paid At A Competitive Rate? – Yahoo Finance” on June 13, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Dollar General moves up after Goldman Sachs nod – Seeking Alpha” published on August 08, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Should You Be Impressed By Dollar General Corporation’s (NYSE:DG) ROE? – Yahoo Finance” on July 05, 2019. More interesting news about Dollar General Corporation (NYSE:DG) were released by: 247Wallst.com and their article: “Top Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades: AT&T, Caterpillar, Dollar General, EA, Etsy, Facebook, Spirit Airlines, Tesla, Xilinx and More – 24/7 Wall St.” published on July 25, 2019 as well as 247Wallst.com‘s news article titled: “Top Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades: Apple, Caterpillar, CenturyLink, Chesapeake Energy, Ciena, Corning, Dollar General, GreenSky, Hertz, Inogen, Lyft, Roku, 3D Systems and More – 24/7 Wall St.” with publication date: August 08, 2019.

Timucuan Asset Management Inc, which manages about $1.01B and $1.50B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Hexcel Corporation (NYSE:HXL) by 7,257 shares to 1.02M shares, valued at $70.23M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Floor And Decor Holdings Inc by 49,213 shares in the quarter, for a total of 2.64M shares, and has risen its stake in Booking Hldgs Inc.

Analysts await Dollar General Corporation (NYSE:DG) to report earnings on August, 29. They expect $1.58 EPS, up 3.95% or $0.06 from last year’s $1.52 per share. DG’s profit will be $408.16M for 21.71 P/E if the $1.58 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.48 actual EPS reported by Dollar General Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 6.76% EPS growth.

Enterprise Financial Services Corp, which manages about $458.18 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Johnson & Johns (NYSE:JNJ) by 14,250 shares to 27,267 shares, valued at $3.81 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Spdr S&P Biotec (XBI) by 19,782 shares in the quarter, for a total of 20,758 shares, and has risen its stake in Accenture Ltd C (NYSE:ACN).

