As Red Hat (RHT) Stock Price Were Volatile, Holder Vertex One Asset Management Has Lowered Holding; Holder Lockheed Martin Investment Management Company Has Raised Edwards Lifesciences (EW) Holding

Lockheed Martin Investment Management Company increased its stake in Edwards Lifesciences Corp (EW) by 106.61% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Lockheed Martin Investment Management Company bought 12,900 shares as the company’s stock rose 21.36% . The institutional investor held 25,000 shares of the industrial specialties company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.78M, up from 12,100 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Lockheed Martin Investment Management Company who had been investing in Edwards Lifesciences Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $47.06 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.58% or $1.31 during the last trading session, reaching $226.29. About 896,234 shares traded. Edwards Lifesciences Corporation (NYSE:EW) has risen 49.70% since September 7, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 49.70% the S&P500. Some Historical EW News: 21/05/2018 – Edwards Announces Key Events For EuroPCR 2018; 16/04/2018 – Boston Scientific Prevails In European Patent Dispute With Edwards Lifesciences; 01/05/2018 – Correction to Stock Symbol for Press Release: S&PGR Rates Edwards Lifesciences’ Sr Unsecured Debt ‘BBB-‘; 15/03/2018 – ClinicalTrial US: Safety and Effectiveness of Edwards Lifesciences SAPIEN 3 Transcatheter Heart Valve (THV) in the Chinese; 24/04/2018 – Edwards Lifesciences 1Q Net $206.6M; 23/03/2018 – Edwards Prevails In U.S. Patent Office Review That Finds Boston Scientific Transcatheter Valve Patent Claims lnvalid; 20/04/2018 – DJ Edwards Lifesciences Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (EW); 24/04/2018 – EDWARDS LIFESCIENCES – QTRLY SHR $0.96; QTRLY ADJ SHR $1.22; QTRLY SALES $894.8 MLN, UP 1.3 PCT; 22/03/2018 – Global Transcatheter Aortic Valve lmplantation (TAVI) Market Analysis & Outlook 2018-2022 with Profiles of Abbott Laboratories, Boston Scientific, Edwards Lifesciences & Medtronic – ResearchAndMarkets; 24/04/2018 – Edwards Lifesciences reports 1.3 pct rise in quarterly sales

Vertex One Asset Management Inc decreased its stake in Red Hat Inc (RHT) by 38.25% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Vertex One Asset Management Inc sold 67,876 shares as the company’s stock 0.00% . The hedge fund held 109,566 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $20.02M, down from 177,442 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Vertex One Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Red Hat Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $33.43 billion market cap company. It closed at $187.71 lastly. It is down 0.00% since September 7, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500. Some Historical RHT News: 26/03/2018 – Red Hat 4Q Rev $772.3M; 22/05/2018 – Red Hat Helps Power Tata Communications’ IZO™ Private Cloud with OpenShift and OpenStack; 02/05/2018 – Trilio Announces Version 3 of Its Revolutionary TrilioVault Data Protection Software, Expands to Support Red Hat Virtualization; 02/05/2018 – Portworx Achieves Certification for Red Hat OpenShift Container Platform; 14/05/2018 – Red Hat Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Tomorrow; 08/05/2018 – Neha Sandhu Named Red Hat’s 2018 Certified Professional of the Year; 15/05/2018 – Red Hat Enhances Foundation for Digital Transformation with Latest Version of Red Hat Virtualization; 08/05/2018 – NeuVector Extends Red Hat OpenShift Availability with Role-Based Access Controls for Automated Run-time Container Security; 26/03/2018 – After-hours buzz: RHT, ANAB & more; 25/04/2018 – Red Hat Accelerates Software-Defined Storage Adoption with Red Hat Storage One

Lockheed Martin Investment Management Company, which manages about $2.19B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ishares Msci Eafe Growth Etf (EFG) by 7,000 shares to 156,689 shares, valued at $12.14M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ishares Msci Australia Etf (EWA) by 356,800 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 412,840 shares, and cut its stake in Health Care Select Sector Spdr Fund (XLV).

