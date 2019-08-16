As Red Hat (RHT) Stock Price Were Volatile, Harvest Management Has Decreased Stake by $364,000; As Ao Smith (AOS) Stock Value Declined, Holder Bnp Paribas Arbitrage Sa Cut by $1.12 Billion Its Holding

Bnp Paribas Arbitrage Sa decreased its stake in Ao Smith Corp (AOS) by 10.88% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage Sa sold 21,040 shares as the company’s stock declined 13.43% . The institutional investor held 172,388 shares of the consumer electronics and appliances company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $9.19 billion, down from 193,428 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage Sa who had been investing in Ao Smith Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $7.58 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.79% or $1.25 during the last trading session, reaching $46.1. About 2.80 million shares traded or 15.51% up from the average. A. O. Smith Corporation (NYSE:AOS) has declined 22.52% since August 16, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 22.52% the S&P500. Some Historical AOS News: 16/04/2018 – A. O. SMITH – HAS BEEN SELECTED AS PRIMARY SUPPLIER OF RESIDENTIAL WATER TREATMENT PRODUCTS FOR ALL LOWE’S U.S. HOME IMPROVEMENT STORES; 25/04/2018 – A. O. SMITH CORP SEES SALES GROWTH FOR 2018 BETWEEN 10 AND 10.75 PERCENT; 05/04/2018 – AO Smith Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 23/04/2018 – DJ A O Smith Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (AOS); 16/04/2018 – A.O. Smith to Become Primary Water Treatment Brand at Lowe’s; 05/04/2018 – A. O. Smith to hold first quarter conference call on April 25; 09/05/2018 – Kames Capital PLC Exits Position in AO Smith; 25/04/2018 – AO Smith 1Q Adj EPS 60c; 25/04/2018 – A.O. Smith Reports 1Q Profit Rise; Raises 2018 Guidance; 16/04/2018 – A.O. Smith Sees Minimal Impact to 2018 EPS Due to Start-Up Costs

Harvest Management Llc decreased its stake in Red Hat Inc (RHT) by 3.64% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Harvest Management Llc sold 2,000 shares as the company’s stock 0.00% . The hedge fund held 53,000 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $9.68M, down from 55,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Harvest Management Llc who had been investing in Red Hat Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $33.43 billion market cap company. It closed at $187.71 lastly. It is down 0.00% since August 16, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500. Some Historical RHT News: 08/05/2018 – CyberArk Conjur Enterprise Now Available on Red Hat OpenShift Container Platform; 07/05/2018 – Red Hat Appoints Alfred W. Zollar to Its Bd of Directors; 22/05/2018 – Red Hat and Juniper Networks Expand Collaboration to Provide a Simplified and More Secure Path to Multicloud; 26/03/2018 – RED HAT 4Q REV. $772M, EST. $761.9M; 03/05/2018 – HPE REPORTS PACT WITH RED HAT TO OPTIMIZE & ACCELERATE; 07/05/2018 – Growing Number of Organizations Around the World Choose Red Hat Container-Native Storage with Red Hat OpenShift Container; 19/03/2018 – Momentum Builds as New Wave of Technology Industry Leaders Join Efforts to Increase Predictability in Open Source Licensing; 08/05/2018 – Red Hat Brings Cloud-Native Capabilities to Software Partner Ecosystem with Kubernetes Operators; 20/04/2018 – DJ Red Hat Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (RHT); 07/05/2018 – Red Hat, Vorwerk Bake the Hybrid Cloud and Internet of Things Into Leading Cooking Appliance

More notable recent Red Hat, Inc. (NYSE:RHT) news were published by: Streetinsider.com which released: “Paulson’s 13F Shows New Stakes in Sotheby’s (BID), Lyft (LYFT), Increase in Allergan (AGN), Sprint (S) (more…) – StreetInsider.com” on August 14, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Hedge Funds Have Never Been This Bullish On Red Hat, Inc. (RHT) – Yahoo Finance” published on June 05, 2019, Streetinsider.com published: “Buffett’s Berkshire Hathaway Raises Stakes in Amazon (AMZN), Bank of America (BAC) – 13F – StreetInsider.com” on August 14, 2019. More interesting news about Red Hat, Inc. (NYSE:RHT) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Warren Buffett’s Berkshire Increases Amazon in Slow 2nd Quarter – Yahoo Finance” published on August 15, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Mario Gabelli’s Top 6 Buys in the 2nd Quarter – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: August 05, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.89 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.09, from 0.8 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 43 investors sold RHT shares while 201 reduced holdings. 65 funds opened positions while 152 raised stakes. 157.03 million shares or 0.49% more from 156.27 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Parsons Cap Ri has invested 0.03% in Red Hat, Inc. (NYSE:RHT). Parallax Volatility Advisers LP stated it has 0% in Red Hat, Inc. (NYSE:RHT). Amalgamated Retail Bank holds 0.12% or 26,594 shares. 1.07M are held by Ubs Asset Mngmt Americas Inc. Bamco Ny stated it has 0.03% in Red Hat, Inc. (NYSE:RHT). Bnp Paribas Asset has invested 0.04% in Red Hat, Inc. (NYSE:RHT). Regions Financial has invested 0% in Red Hat, Inc. (NYSE:RHT). Royal London Asset Mngmt reported 71,984 shares. Northern Trust holds 0.15% in Red Hat, Inc. (NYSE:RHT) or 3.35 million shares. Utah Retirement holds 0.12% or 33,446 shares in its portfolio. Marshall Wace Ltd Liability Partnership invested 0.73% in Red Hat, Inc. (NYSE:RHT). Nordea Invest Mgmt Ab accumulated 0.03% or 66,362 shares. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund has invested 0.17% in Red Hat, Inc. (NYSE:RHT). Ironsides Asset Ltd Liability holds 0.27% of its portfolio in Red Hat, Inc. (NYSE:RHT) for 4,460 shares. Cwm Ltd Llc reported 0% stake.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.43 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.51, from 0.92 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 39 investors sold AOS shares while 114 reduced holdings. 76 funds opened positions while 143 raised stakes. 111.34 million shares or 2.93% less from 114.70 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Mitsubishi Ufj Tru Banking Corporation invested 0.02% in A. O. Smith Corporation (NYSE:AOS). Toronto Dominion Commercial Bank accumulated 0.01% or 97,659 shares. Dnb Asset Mngmt As holds 27,773 shares. Stevens Mngmt LP holds 0.03% or 13,443 shares in its portfolio. Investec Asset Limited owns 521,711 shares or 0.11% of their US portfolio. Eagle Asset Mngmt has 949,442 shares for 0.27% of their portfolio. Advsr Asset Management Incorporated stated it has 6,238 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Marsico Ltd Liability Company holds 0.2% of its portfolio in A. O. Smith Corporation (NYSE:AOS) for 102,151 shares. Oak Ridge Invests Ltd Liability Com accumulated 0.91% or 267,945 shares. Csat Inv Advisory LP invested in 0.02% or 788 shares. Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado invested in 0.01% or 21,966 shares. Nomura Asset Management Limited stated it has 227,135 shares or 0.12% of all its holdings. Jump Trading Ltd Co stated it has 0.14% in A. O. Smith Corporation (NYSE:AOS). Jupiter Asset Mgmt stated it has 478,400 shares. Moreover, Guggenheim Cap Llc has 0.01% invested in A. O. Smith Corporation (NYSE:AOS).

