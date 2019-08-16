As Red Hat (RHT) Stock Price Were Volatile, Argentiere Capital Ag Raised Its Stake; Price T Rowe Associates Has Boosted Its Stake in Skyline Champion (SKY) as Stock Price Rose

Argentiere Capital Ag increased its stake in Red Hat Inc (RHT) by 50% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Argentiere Capital Ag bought 10,000 shares as the company’s stock 0.00% . The hedge fund held 30,000 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.48M, up from 20,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Argentiere Capital Ag who had been investing in Red Hat Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $33.43B market cap company. It closed at $187.71 lastly. It is down 0.00% since August 16, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500. Some Historical RHT News: 21/05/2018 – Red Hat Delivers Cloud Foundation for Digital Transformation with Latest Version of OpenStack Platform; 26/03/2018 – RED HAT INC RHT.N FY2019 SHR VIEW $3.34, REV VIEW $3.37 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 03/05/2018 – Dir Albrecht Gifts 435 Of Red Hat Inc; 07/05/2018 – Growing Number of Organizations Around the World Choose Red Hat Container-Native Storage with Red Hat OpenShift Container Platform; 10/04/2018 – Red Hat Strengthens Hybrid Cloud’s Backbone with Latest Version of Red Hat Enterprise Linux; 22/03/2018 – RED HAT INC RHT.N : COWEN AND COMPANY RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $160 FROM $136; 26/03/2018 – RED HAT INC – SEES FY 2019 OPERATING CASH FLOW TO BE APPROXIMATELY $1.035 BLN TO $1.045 BLN; 08/05/2018 – Neha Sandhu Named Red Hat’s 2018 Certified Professional of the Year; 26/03/2018 – RED HAT INC RHT.N SEES FY 2019 GAAP SHR ABOUT $2.25 TO $2.28; 01/05/2018 – Red Hat to Livestream Red Hat Summit Press Conference and General Sessions

Price T Rowe Associates Inc increased its stake in Skyline Champion Corporation (SKY) by 7.02% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Price T Rowe Associates Inc bought 151,932 shares as the company’s stock rose 35.14% . The institutional investor held 2.32 million shares of the homebuilding company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $44.03M, up from 2.17M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc who had been investing in Skyline Champion Corporation for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.69 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.20% or $0.06 during the last trading session, reaching $29.77. About 50,887 shares traded. Skyline Champion Corporation (NYSEMKT:SKY) has risen 3.15% since August 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 3.15% the S&P500. Some Historical SKY News: 14/05/2018 – SKYLINE SEES SKYLINE CHAMPION TRADE AS `SKY’ ON PACT COMPLETION; 12/04/2018 – SKYLINE CORP – QTRLY NET SALES OF $58 MLN AN INCREASE OF 12.3% OVER NET SALES OF $51.6 MLN IN THE YEAR AGO QUARTER; 24/05/2018 – The Space Needle Invites Guests to be Among the First to “Float” Over the Seattle Skyline on New Glass Benches called Skyrisers; 15/05/2018 – Driehaus Capital Management Buys 2.3% Position in Skyline Corp; 15/05/2018 – Skyline Asset Management LP Exits Position in Adtran; 15/05/2018 – SKYLINE CORP – BOARD OF DIRECTORS HAS DECLARED A SPECIAL CASH DIVIDEND OF $0.62381 PER SHARE; 05/03/2018 ARDIAN INFRASTRUCTURE PARTNERS W/ TPH TO CREATE SKYLINE; 12/04/2018 – Skyline 3Q EPS 14c; 25/04/2018 – Skyline AI Names Shay Bushinsky, Co-Creator of Deep Junior, as Chief Data Scientist; 03/04/2018 – Murdoch’s Fox could separate Sky News to satisfy UK regulator on takeover

Investors sentiment increased to 1.91 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.18, from 1.73 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 17 investors sold SKY shares while 27 reduced holdings. 34 funds opened positions while 50 raised stakes. 50.85 million shares or 1.66% more from 50.02 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Manatuck Hill Prtnrs Limited Liability invested in 2.82% or 312,400 shares. Jane Street Limited Liability Company reported 31,902 shares. Massachusetts-based Fmr Ltd has invested 0.01% in Skyline Champion Corporation (NYSE:SKY). Michigan-based Comerica Fincl Bank has invested 0.01% in Skyline Champion Corporation (NYSE:SKY). Alliancebernstein LP owns 1.92 million shares. Goldman Sachs Grp reported 0% in Skyline Champion Corporation (NYSE:SKY). Charles Schwab Investment Mgmt invested in 251,625 shares. Driehaus Management Limited Liability Company holds 0.35% or 492,435 shares. Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt Sys reported 0.01% stake. Spitfire Cap Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 4.32% or 217,500 shares in its portfolio. Osterweis Mgmt stated it has 0.37% of its portfolio in Skyline Champion Corporation (NYSE:SKY). State Of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D holds 0.04% or 620,000 shares in its portfolio. 5,996 are held by Great West Life Assurance Can. Amer Century Cos owns 175,920 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Kennedy Mngmt Inc holds 0.27% or 595,566 shares in its portfolio.

Price T Rowe Associates Inc, which manages about $680.25 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Msg Network Inc by 73,002 shares to 1.90 million shares, valued at $41.22 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Boston Properties Inc (NYSE:BXP) by 286,822 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1.17 million shares, and cut its stake in Amag Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:AMAG).

Since March 5, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 5 selling transactions for $230.87 million activity. The insider BAIN CAPITAL CREDIT MEMBER – LLC sold $96.76M. Shares for $87.18M were sold by CENTERBRIDGE CAPITAL PARTNERS LP on Tuesday, March 5.

Argentiere Capital Ag, which manages about $464.87 million and $230.09 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Transocean Ltd (NYSE:RIG) by 95,000 shares to 200,000 shares, valued at $1.74M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Lilly Eli & Co (Call) (NYSE:LLY) by 5,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 45,000 shares, and cut its stake in Select Sector Spdr Tr (Put) (XLF).