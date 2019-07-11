As Red Hat (RHT) Stock Price Rose, Vertex One Asset Management Has Decreased by $12.35 Million Its Position; As Walmart (WMT) Share Value Rose, Shareholder Twin Focus Capital Partners Has Cut Its Position

Vertex One Asset Management Inc decreased its stake in Red Hat Inc (RHT) by 38.25% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Vertex One Asset Management Inc sold 67,876 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.94% with the market. The hedge fund held 109,566 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $20.02M, down from 177,442 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Vertex One Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Red Hat Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $33.43 billion market cap company. It closed at $187.71 lastly. It is down 12.46% since July 11, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 8.03% the S&P500. Some Historical RHT News: 07/05/2018 – Cathay Pacific Takes Customer Experiences to New Heights with Red Hat’s Hybrid Cloud Technologies; 08/05/2018 – Neha Sandhu Named Red Hat’s 2018 Certified Professional of the Year; 30/05/2018 – JPMorgan Large Cap Growth Adds Red Hat, Exits Ulta Beauty; 28/03/2018 – Nexenta Achieves Certification for Red Hat OpenStack Platform Certification; 27/03/2018 – RED HAT INC RHT.N : JMP RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $175 FROM $140; 14/05/2018 – Red Hat Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Tomorrow; 08/05/2018 – Red Hat Brings Cloud-Native Capabilities to Software Partner Ecosystem with Kubernetes Operators; 17/04/2018 – Red Hat Set to Host Largest Red Hat Summit to Date, May 8-10 in San Francisco; 08/05/2018 – Red Hat and Microsoft Co-Develop the First Red Hat OpenShift Jointly Managed Service on a Public Cloud; 10/04/2018 – DLT Solutions Awarded DoD Enterprise Software Initiative Contract for Red Hat

Twin Focus Capital Partners Llc decreased its stake in Walmart Inc (WMT) by 50% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Twin Focus Capital Partners Llc sold 10,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.98% with the market. The institutional investor held 10,000 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $975,000, down from 20,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Twin Focus Capital Partners Llc who had been investing in Walmart Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $325.19 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.47% or $0.53 during the last trading session, reaching $113.51. About 1.67 million shares traded. Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) has risen 18.36% since July 11, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.93% the S&P500. Some Historical WMT News: 07/03/2018 – Walter Bloomberg: EXCLUSIVE- BIDDERS DISCOVER SIZEABLE TAX LIABILITIES IN WALMART BRAZIL OPERATIONS DURING DUE DILIGENCE; 09/05/2018 – WALMART INC WMT.N CFO SAYS CASH FLOW FOR RETAILER HAS GOTTEN BETTER, INVESTORS SHOULD BE ENCOURAGED BY BALANCED APPROACH TO INVETSMENTS; 06/04/2018 – Times of India: Walmart completes due diligence for buying stake in Flipkart: Report; 21/05/2018 – Happy days for India’s shoppers, if not Walmart; 29/04/2018 – Walmart in Advanced Discussions to Invest In India’s Flipkart; 17/05/2018 – WALMART – QTRLY WALMART U.S. COMPARABLE SALES, WITHOUT FUEL UP 2.1 PCT; 30/03/2018 – Breakingviews: Walmart may have hit on healthy kind of disruption; 04/05/2018 – A FINAL CLOSE OF WALMART-FLIPKART DEAL IS EXPECTED WITHIN 10 DAYS – BLOOMBERG CITING; 13/03/2018 – MEDIA-SoftBank likely to part-sell India’s Flipkart stake to Walmart – Times of India; 17/05/2018 – WALMART – QTRLY WALMART INTERNATIONAL NET SALES $30,260 MLN VS $27,097 MLN

Analysts await Red Hat, Inc. (NYSE:RHT) to report earnings on September, 18. They expect $0.75 EPS, up 19.05% or $0.12 from last year’s $0.63 per share. RHT’s profit will be $133.57 million for 62.57 P/E if the $0.75 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.79 actual EPS reported by Red Hat, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -5.06% negative EPS growth.

Vertex One Asset Management Inc, which manages about $463.75M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in One Madison Corp by 453,400 shares to 703,400 shares, valued at $7.21 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Nebula Acquisition Corp by 50,400 shares in the quarter, for a total of 200,400 shares, and has risen its stake in Legacy Acquisition Corp.

Vertex One Asset Management Inc, which manages about $463.75M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in One Madison Corp by 453,400 shares to 703,400 shares, valued at $7.21 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Nebula Acquisition Corp by 50,400 shares in the quarter, for a total of 200,400 shares, and has risen its stake in Legacy Acquisition Corp.

Analysts await Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) to report earnings on August, 15. They expect $1.21 earnings per share, down 6.20% or $0.08 from last year’s $1.29 per share. WMT’s profit will be $3.47B for 23.45 P/E if the $1.21 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.13 actual earnings per share reported by Walmart Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 7.08% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.95 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.04, from 0.99 in 2018Q4.

