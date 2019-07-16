As Red Hat (RHT) Stock Price Rose, Tig Advisors Lifted Its Holding; Tig Advisors Decreased Holding in Disney Walt Co (DIS) by $16.08 Million as Stock Value Rose

Tig Advisors Llc increased its stake in Red Hat Inc (RHT) by 38.74% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Tig Advisors Llc bought 447,017 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.94% with the market. The hedge fund held 1.60M shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $292.50M, up from 1.15M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Tig Advisors Llc who had been investing in Red Hat Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $33.43 billion market cap company. It closed at $187.71 lastly. It is down 12.46% since July 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 8.03% the S&P500. Some Historical RHT News: 02/05/2018 – Ivy Mid Cap Growth Adds O’Reilly Auto, Exits Red Hat; 27/03/2018 – Tech Today: Zuck’s Parliament Fail, Cheers for Lam Research, Red Hat Targets Soar — Barron’s Blog; 28/03/2018 – RED HAT INC RHT.N : JP MORGAN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $175 FROM $130; 07/05/2018 – Growing Number of Organizations Around the World Choose Red Hat Container-Native Storage with Red Hat OpenShift Container Platform; 21/03/2018 – RED HAT INC RHT.N : RBC RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $160 FROM $135; RATING OUTPERFORM; 26/03/2018 – RED HAT INC RHT.N SEES FY 2019 REVENUE ABOUT $3.425 BLN TO $3.46 BLN; 21/05/2018 – Red Hat Delivers Cloud Foundation for Digital Transformation with Latest Version of OpenStack Platform; 19/04/2018 – Red Hat Presenting at JPMorgan Conference May 15; 22/05/2018 – Red Hat Hyperconverged Infrastructure for Cloud Bridges Datacenters and Edge Deployments; 08/05/2018 – Red Hat Announces 2018 Women in Open Source Award Winners

Tig Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Disney Walt Co (DIS) by 73.63% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Tig Advisors Llc sold 144,835 shares as the company’s stock rose 22.21% with the market. The hedge fund held 51,865 shares of the television services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.76M, down from 196,700 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Tig Advisors Llc who had been investing in Disney Walt Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $261.06 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.12% or $0.18 during the last trading session, reaching $145.06. About 5.21 million shares traded. The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) has risen 31.47% since July 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 27.04% the S&P500. Some Historical DIS News: 08/03/2018 – DISNEY SHAREHOLDERS OPPOSED EXECUTIVE COMPENSATION PLAN; 08/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – U.S. Morning Call: Trump decision on Iran eyed, Fox-Disney-Comcast battle; 06/04/2018 – BTIG’s Greenfield Says Disney ‘Really Wants Sky’ (Video); 07/05/2018 – Greg Roumeliotis: With @lianabaker — Exclusive: Comcast prepares all-cash bid to gate-crash Disney-Fox deal – sources…; 12/04/2018 – UK’S TAKEOVER PANEL – EXECUTIVE CONSIDERS SECURING CONTROL OF SKY MIGHT REASONABLY BE CONSIDERED TO BE SIGNIFICANT PURPOSE OF DISNEY’S ACQUIRING CONTROL OF FOX; 11/05/2018 – ‘Star Wars’ spaceship lands at Disney’s ‘Solo’ premiere in Hollywood; 08/05/2018 – Disney and Comcast could carve up Fox assets instead of getting into a bidding war; 30/05/2018 – Fox sets shareholder vote on Disney deal for July 10; 29/03/2018 – After massive ratings, TV’s Roseanne Barr gets call from Trump; 09/03/2018 – Disney shareholders vote against CEO Iger’s pay package

Analysts await The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) to report earnings on August, 6. They expect $1.76 EPS, down 5.88% or $0.11 from last year’s $1.87 per share. DIS’s profit will be $3.17B for 20.61 P/E if the $1.76 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.61 actual EPS reported by The Walt Disney Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 9.32% EPS growth.

Since February 6, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 1 sale for $227,200 activity.

