As Red Hat (RHT) Stock Price Rose, Tig Advisors Increased Position by $81.36 Million; Jd.Com (JD) Share Price Rose While Dodge & Cox Has Trimmed Position by $141.01 Million

Tig Advisors Llc increased its stake in Red Hat Inc (RHT) by 38.74% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Tig Advisors Llc bought 447,017 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.94% with the market. The hedge fund held 1.60 million shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $292.50M, up from 1.15 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Tig Advisors Llc who had been investing in Red Hat Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $33.43 billion market cap company. It closed at $187.71 lastly. It is down 12.46% since July 11, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 8.03% the S&P500.

Dodge & Cox decreased its stake in Jd.Com Inc (JD) by 12.04% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Dodge & Cox sold 4.70 million shares as the company’s stock rose 23.69% with the market. The institutional investor held 34.35 million shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.04 billion, down from 39.05M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Dodge & Cox who had been investing in Jd.Com Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $51.58B market cap company. The stock increased 0.16% or $0.05 during the last trading session, reaching $30.76. About 2.34M shares traded. JD.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:JD) has declined 18.11% since July 11, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 22.54% the S&P500. Some Historical JD News: 16/03/2018 – JD FINANCE PLANS TO USE PART OF PROCEEDS TO INVEST IN DOMESTIC FINANCIAL FIRMS, GET LICENCES FOR BANKING, SECURITIES SERVICES; 13/03/2018 – Kering Eyewear Inks Partnership with JD.com; 16/04/2018 – JD.COM- VARIOUS MARGINS CALCULATED FROM THE FINANCIAL INFORMATION REPORTED IN THE FINANCIAL STATEMENTS “ARE ACCURATE”; 14/05/2018 – Beiersdorf to cooperate with Chinese e-commerce business Kaola; 05/03/2018 MFS Research International Fund Adds Dufry, Exits JD.com; 15/05/2018 – LOGISTICS FIRM ESR CAYMAN SAYS A SUBSIDIARY OF CHINA’S JD.COM TO INVEST $306 MILLION IN ESR; 08/05/2018 – EXCLUSIVE-Walmart’s grocery delivery partnerships with Uber, Lyft fail to take off; 22/05/2018 – Zuckerberg Media, JD.com and Glossier to Speak at NRF’s Shop.org 2018 Conference; 09/05/2018 – FACTBOX-Walmart notches biggest foreign investment with $16 bln Flipkart deal; 09/05/2018 – JD.com and iQIYI Joint Membership Program Attracts a Combined One Million Users in the First Week

Investors sentiment increased to 0.89 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.09, from 0.8 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 43 investors sold RHT shares while 201 reduced holdings. 65 funds opened positions while 152 raised stakes. 157.03 million shares or 0.49% more from 156.27 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 3,777 were reported by Institute For Wealth Mgmt Limited Liability Company. Fairfield Bush & has invested 0.3% in Red Hat, Inc. (NYSE:RHT). Pinnacle Assoc Limited holds 1,500 shares. Landscape Cap Mngmt Ltd Co invested in 14,367 shares or 0.25% of the stock. Benjamin F Edwards & Incorporated invested in 584 shares or 0.01% of the stock. State Street Corporation accumulated 6.97M shares or 0.1% of the stock. Putnam Investments Ltd Liability Corporation has 0% invested in Red Hat, Inc. (NYSE:RHT) for 1,612 shares. Nomura Asset Mgmt Ltd owns 28,469 shares or 0.05% of their US portfolio. Bluefin Trading Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 7,200 shares or 0.19% of its portfolio. Cwm Ltd Liability Co accumulated 192 shares. Great West Life Assurance Can holds 0.07% of its portfolio in Red Hat, Inc. (NYSE:RHT) for 135,693 shares. Pension Ser has invested 0.15% of its portfolio in Red Hat, Inc. (NYSE:RHT). Symphony Asset Mgmt Limited Liability Corp holds 0.55% or 11,695 shares. Greenleaf Tru stated it has 1,511 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Northern Corporation has 3.35M shares.

Dodge & Cox, which manages about $121.82 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Alibaba Group Holding Ltd (NYSE:BABA) by 280,000 shares to 2.75 million shares, valued at $502.07M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Alphabet Inc by 15,046 shares in the quarter, for a total of 3.04M shares, and has risen its stake in Qurate Retail Inc.