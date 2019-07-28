As Red Hat (RHT) Stock Price Rose, Pentwater Capital Management LP Raised Its Stake; Archon Capital Management Raised Synchronoss Technologies (SNCR) Stake by $2.51 Million; Shares Declined

Pentwater Capital Management Lp increased its stake in Red Hat Inc (RHT) by 28.55% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Pentwater Capital Management Lp bought 392,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.94% with the market. The hedge fund held 1.77M shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $322.47M, up from 1.37 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Pentwater Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Red Hat Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $33.43B market cap company. It closed at $187.71 lastly. It is down 12.46% since July 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 8.03% the S&P500.

Archon Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Synchronoss Technologies Inc (SNCR) by 20.44% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Archon Capital Management Llc bought 418,580 shares as the company’s stock declined 21.42% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 2.47 million shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $15.00 million, up from 2.05 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Archon Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Synchronoss Technologies Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $341.04 million market cap company. The stock increased 2.05% or $0.16 during the last trading session, reaching $7.97. About 194,609 shares traded. Synchronoss Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNCR) has risen 7.76% since July 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 3.33% the S&P500. Some Historical SNCR News: 04/05/2018 – SYNCHRONOSS TO BUY DIXONS CARPHONE’S HONEYBEE SOFTWARE BUSINESS; 09/03/2018 Synchronoss Receives NASDAQ Letter; 22/03/2018 – Synchronoss and Verizon Amend Existing Application Service Provider Agreement; 04/05/2018 – SYNCHRONOSS TECHNOLOGIES INC – ACQUISITION IS EXPECTED TO CLOSE TOWARDS END OF MAY; 09/05/2018 – SYNCHRONOSS TECHNOLOGIES – DOES NOT EXPECT TO REGAIN COMPLIANCE WITH CONTINUED LISTING REQUIREMENTS SET BY NASDAQ HEARINGS PANEL PRIOR TO MAY 10, 2018; 09/03/2018 – SYNCHRONOSS TECHNOLOGIES INC FILES FOR NON-TIMELY 10-K – SEC FILING; 29/03/2018 – Synchronoss Technologies’ CEO Glenn Lurie on Management Update – Call Transcript; 09/03/2018 – Synchronoss Technologies: Plans to Become Current in SEC Filings on or Before May 10; 21/03/2018 – Synchronoss Announces Date of Business Update Call; 22/03/2018 – Verizon to Pay Monthly Fee for Each Subscriber Utilizing Synchronoss Content Hub Software With Fixed Minimum Monthly Amount

Pentwater Capital Management Lp, which manages about $5.28B and $7.93B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Mesa Air Group Inc by 49,800 shares to 130,200 shares, valued at $1.09 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Arris International Plc by 575,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 4.19M shares, and cut its stake in Elanco Animal Health Inc.

More notable recent Red Hat, Inc. (NYSE:RHT) news were published by: Bizjournals.com which released: “Real Millionaires of Red Hat: Who made what after sale to IBM – Triangle Business Journal” on July 10, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Hedge Funds Have Never Been This Bullish On Red Hat, Inc. (RHT) – Yahoo Finance” published on June 05, 2019, Benzinga.com published: “Wedbush: IBM-Red Hat Deal Holds Execution Risks – Benzinga” on July 10, 2019. More interesting news about Red Hat, Inc. (NYSE:RHT) were released by: Businesswire.com and their article: “Tortoise Announces Expected Constituent Change Due to Merger and Acquisition Activity – Business Wire” published on July 11, 2019 as well as Prnewswire.com‘s news article titled: “T-Mobile US Set to Join S&P 500 – PRNewswire” with publication date: July 09, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.89 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.09, from 0.8 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 43 investors sold RHT shares while 201 reduced holdings. 65 funds opened positions while 152 raised stakes. 157.03 million shares or 0.49% more from 156.27 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported.

Archon Capital Management Llc, which manages about $475.28M and $366.59M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Agilysys Inc (NASDAQ:AGYS) by 351,024 shares to 844,414 shares, valued at $17.88 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Sabre Corp (NASDAQ:SABR) by 195,577 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 97,257 shares, and cut its stake in Zix Corp (NASDAQ:ZIXI).