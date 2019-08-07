As Red Hat (RHT) Shares Were Volatile, Venator Capital Management LTD Has Trimmed Its Position; Shell Asset Management Co Increases Position in Goldman Sachs Group (GS)

Venator Capital Management Ltd decreased its stake in Red Hat Inc (RHT) by 40.07% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Venator Capital Management Ltd sold 21,400 shares as the company’s stock 0.00% . The institutional investor held 32,000 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.85M, down from 53,400 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Venator Capital Management Ltd who had been investing in Red Hat Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $33.43 billion market cap company. It closed at $187.71 lastly. It is down 0.00% since August 7, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500. Some Historical RHT News: 07/05/2018 – Using OpenShift on OpenStack, Red Hat Customers Power Infrastructure and Application Modernization; 27/03/2018 – RED HAT INC RHT.N : BAIRD RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $170 FROM $129; RATING NEUTRAL; 27/03/2018 – RED HAT INC RHT.N : BMO RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $180 FROM $172; 08/05/2018 – Neha Sandhu Named Red Hat’s 2018 Certified Professional of the Year; 27/03/2018 – Tech Today: Zuck’s Parliament Fail, Cheers for Lam Research, Red Hat Targets Soar — Barron’s Blog; 30/05/2018 – CARAHSOFT GETS DOD BLANKET BUY PACT FOR RHT SOFTWARE, SERVICES; 03/05/2018 – HPE Announces Collaboration with Red Hat to Optimize and Accelerate Containers in Production; 27/03/2018 – RED HAT INC RHT.N : RBC RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $172 FROM $160; 02/05/2018 – Forty8Fifty Labs Collaborates with Red Hat to Enable Digital Transformation through Application Development and Integration Pro; 07/05/2018 – Growing Number of Organizations Around the World Choose Red Hat Container-Native Storage with Red Hat OpenShift Container

Shell Asset Management Co increased its stake in Goldman Sachs Group Inc (GS) by 12.27% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Shell Asset Management Co bought 4,885 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.52% . The institutional investor held 44,702 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $8.58M, up from 39,817 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Shell Asset Management Co who had been investing in Goldman Sachs Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $78.00B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.31% or $0.64 during the last trading session, reaching $205.37. About 2.01 million shares traded. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) has declined 7.88% since August 7, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 7.88% the S&P500. Some Historical GS News: 03/04/2018 – Citigroup and Goldman face shareholder pressure on lobbying; 22/05/2018 – EXCLUSIVE-Citadel Securities ups ETF game as part of growth push; 09/05/2018 – MRC Global Presenting at Goldman Sachs Conference Tomorrow; 28/04/2018 – New York Post: Goldman Sachs taps `Bachelorette’ star to pitch home loans; 04/04/2018 – Goldman Sachs recommends companies with large domestic sales exposure during periods of rising global trade tensions; 02/05/2018 – Goldman’s Beinner Prefers Credit Risk Over Duration Risk (Video); 08/05/2018 – LEIDOS HOLDINGS INC LDOS.N : GOLDMAN SACHS REMOVES FROM CONVICTION LIST; 07/05/2018 – Goldman’s $1B Bankers Set the Pace for Asian Wealth (Video); 17/04/2018 – Goldman Sachs Profit Jumps in First Quarter — 3rd Update; 17/04/2018 – Goldman Sachs Raises Dividend to 80c

Venator Capital Management Ltd, which manages about $96.56 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Skyline Champion Corporation (NYSEMKT:SKY) by 58,309 shares to 213,809 shares, valued at $4.06M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Stars Group Inc by 133,036 shares in the quarter, for a total of 167,268 shares, and has risen its stake in Air Transport Services Grp I (NASDAQ:ATSG).

More notable recent Red Hat, Inc. (NYSE:RHT) news were published by: Bizjournals.com which released: “It’s done! IBM buys Red Hat; Whitehurst says ‘Red Hat is still Red Hat’ – Triangle Business Journal” on July 09, 2019, also Businesswire.com with their article: “Tortoise Announces Expected Constituent Change Due to Merger and Acquisition Activity – Business Wire” published on July 11, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Merger Arbitrage Mondays: Cisco’s Acquisition Of Acacia Trades At A 9% Discount – Seeking Alpha” on July 15, 2019. More interesting news about Red Hat, Inc. (NYSE:RHT) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Mario Gabelli’s Top 6 Buys in the 2nd Quarter – Yahoo Finance” published on August 05, 2019 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “Wedbush: IBM-Red Hat Deal Holds Execution Risks – Benzinga” with publication date: July 10, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.89 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.09, from 0.8 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 43 investors sold RHT shares while 201 reduced holdings. 65 funds opened positions while 152 raised stakes. 157.03 million shares or 0.49% more from 156.27 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. San Francisco Sentry Gp Incorporated (Ca) stated it has 668 shares. Gemmer Asset Management Limited Liability Company stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Red Hat, Inc. (NYSE:RHT). Barbara Oil, a Illinois-based fund reported 11,000 shares. Andra Ap holds 35,900 shares or 0.19% of its portfolio. Charles Schwab Invest Inc has invested 0.08% in Red Hat, Inc. (NYSE:RHT). Neuberger Berman Group Inc Limited Liability Company stated it has 792,453 shares. Tremblant Gp accumulated 57,893 shares. Twin holds 255,167 shares or 24.75% of its portfolio. Yakira Cap Mgmt Incorporated has 97,500 shares. Whittier Tru invested 0% of its portfolio in Red Hat, Inc. (NYSE:RHT). Bristol John W Co holds 218,055 shares or 1.09% of its portfolio. Comm Bank & Trust holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Red Hat, Inc. (NYSE:RHT) for 5,258 shares. Myriad Asset Limited invested in 1.21% or 73,657 shares. Csat Inv Advisory LP owns 51 shares for 0% of their portfolio. 285,547 are owned by Pictet Asset Mngmt Limited.

Shell Asset Management Co, which manages about $4.54 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Paychex Inc (NASDAQ:PAYX) by 9,969 shares to 155,585 shares, valued at $12.48 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Omnicom Group Inc (NYSE:OMC) by 9,428 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 67,930 shares, and cut its stake in Constellation Brands Inc (NYSE:STZ).