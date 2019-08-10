As Red Hat (RHT) Shares Were Volatile, Holder Venator Capital Management LTD Has Cut Holding; Thl Cr (TCRD) Holding Has Increased by West Family Investments Inc

West Family Investments Inc increased its stake in Thl Cr Inc (TCRD) by 15.7% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. West Family Investments Inc bought 120,309 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.35% . The institutional investor held 886,403 shares of the company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.82M, up from 766,094 at the end of the previous reported quarter. West Family Investments Inc who had been investing in Thl Cr Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $207.71M market cap company. The stock decreased 0.46% or $0.03 during the last trading session, reaching $6.53. About 66,527 shares traded. THL Credit, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCRD) has declined 16.02% since August 10, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 16.02% the S&P500. Some Historical TCRD News: 02/05/2018 – THL Credit 1Q EPS 27c; 24/05/2018 – THL Credit Senior Loan Fund: Annual Fee Rate Payable by Fund Reduced to 0.80% of Value of Average Daily Managed Assets, From 1.05%; 24/05/2018 – THL Credit Senior Loan Fund Announces Bd Approval of THL Credit Advisors LLC to Serve as Sole Investment Adviser Along With Reduction in Advisory Fee; 07/03/2018 – THL Credit Senior Loan Fund Declares Monthly Distribution of $0.096 Per Share and Announces Investor Call; 22/05/2018 – THL Credit Senior Loan Fund Announces Cancellation of Annual Shareholder Meeting May 24; 12/04/2018 – CERIDIAN: THL/CANNAE TO PURCHASE $100M SHRS IN PLACEMENT; 02/04/2018 – Credit Industry Veteran Jane Musser Nelson Joins THL Credit’s Board of Directors; 02/04/2018 – Credit Industry Veteran Jane Musser Nelson Joins THL Credit’s Board; 06/03/2018 – THL CREDIT 4Q INVESTMENT EPS 27C, EST. 31C; 02/05/2018 – THL CREDIT 1Q INVESTMENT EPS 27C, EST. 29C

Venator Capital Management Ltd decreased its stake in Red Hat Inc (RHT) by 40.07% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Venator Capital Management Ltd sold 21,400 shares as the company’s stock 0.00% . The institutional investor held 32,000 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.85 million, down from 53,400 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Venator Capital Management Ltd who had been investing in Red Hat Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $33.43B market cap company. It closed at $187.71 lastly. It is down 0.00% since August 10, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500. Some Historical RHT News: 21/03/2018 – CloudBees Jenkins Enterprise Now Available for Red Hat OpenShift Container Platform; 07/05/2018 – Lufthansa Technik Builds its Digital Future with Red Hat; 03/05/2018 – Dir Albrecht Gifts 435 Of Red Hat Inc; 31/05/2018 – Maxta Announces Support for Comprehensive Private Cloud Infrastructure Based on Red Hat Virtualization and Red Hat OpenShift Container Platform; 07/05/2018 – Using OpenShift on OpenStack, Red Hat Customers Power Infrastructure and Application Modernization; 03/05/2018 – HPE Announces Collaboration with Red Hat to Optimize and Accelerate Containers in Production; 20/04/2018 – DJ Red Hat Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (RHT); 26/03/2018 – RED HAT INC RHT.N SEES FY 2019 GAAP SHR ABOUT $2.25 TO $2.28; 26/03/2018 – RED HAT 4Q REV. $772M, EST. $761.9M; 04/05/2018 – Red Hat (3scale) Recognized as a Leader in the Magic Quadrant for Full Life Cycle API Management

Investors sentiment increased to 1.5 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.42, from 1.08 in 2018Q4.

Since March 15, 2019, it had 2 buys, and 0 sales for $34,238 activity. $24,590 worth of THL Credit, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCRD) shares were bought by Nelson Jane Musser.

West Family Investments Inc, which manages about $399.95 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Chimera Invt Corp by 23,000 shares to 2.80 million shares, valued at $52.55 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Venator Capital Management Ltd, which manages about $96.56M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Skyline Champion Corporation (NYSEMKT:SKY) by 58,309 shares to 213,809 shares, valued at $4.06 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Fedex Corp (NYSE:FDX) by 2,800 shares in the quarter, for a total of 30,400 shares, and has risen its stake in Entercom Communications Corp (NYSE:ETM).

Investors sentiment increased to 0.89 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.09, from 0.8 in 2018Q4.