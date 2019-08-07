As Red Hat (RHT) Shares Were Volatile, Falcon Edge Capital LP Has Raised by $873,600 Its Holding; Texas Instruments (TXN) Holder Van Eck Associates Has Upped Its Holding

Falcon Edge Capital Lp increased its stake in Red Hat Inc (RHT) by 0.96% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Falcon Edge Capital Lp bought 4,800 shares as the company’s stock 0.00% . The hedge fund held 505,409 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $92.34M, up from 500,609 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Falcon Edge Capital Lp who had been investing in Red Hat Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $33.43 billion market cap company. It closed at $187.71 lastly. It is down 0.00% since August 7, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

Van Eck Associates Corp increased its stake in Texas Instruments Inc (TXN) by 5.96% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Van Eck Associates Corp bought 28,957 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.50% . The institutional investor held 514,930 shares of the semiconductors company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $54.62M, up from 485,973 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Van Eck Associates Corp who had been investing in Texas Instruments Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $111.41B market cap company. The stock increased 0.28% or $0.33 during the last trading session, reaching $119.33. About 870,869 shares traded. Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) has risen 12.71% since August 7, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.71% the S&P500.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.89 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.09, from 0.8 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 43 investors sold RHT shares while 201 reduced holdings. 65 funds opened positions while 152 raised stakes. 157.03 million shares or 0.49% more from 156.27 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Allstate invested in 0.08% or 15,801 shares. Shelton Capital has 0.01% invested in Red Hat, Inc. (NYSE:RHT) for 262 shares. Moreover, Nomura Holdings has 0.12% invested in Red Hat, Inc. (NYSE:RHT). Guardian Life Ins Commerce Of America has invested 0.01% in Red Hat, Inc. (NYSE:RHT). 7,494 were accumulated by Conning. Voya Inv Mgmt Limited Liability reported 96,096 shares. Japan-based Meiji Yasuda Asset Mgmt Co Limited has invested 0.07% in Red Hat, Inc. (NYSE:RHT). Metropolitan Life Ins holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Red Hat, Inc. (NYSE:RHT) for 10,549 shares. Estabrook Cap Mngmt reported 40 shares. Regions Finance holds 0% or 513 shares in its portfolio. Counsel Ltd Liability Corp Ny stated it has 605,396 shares or 8.08% of all its holdings. Nuwave Inv Mgmt Limited has 997 shares for 0.21% of their portfolio. Ameriprise Fin holds 0.02% or 283,334 shares in its portfolio. Park Avenue Securities Ltd Company has invested 0.02% in Red Hat, Inc. (NYSE:RHT). Robeco Institutional Asset Mgmt Bv accumulated 104,547 shares or 0.07% of the stock.

Since February 8, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 1 insider sale for $922,762 activity. 14,749 Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) shares with value of $1.53M were sold by CARP DANIEL A.