As Red Hat (RHT) Shares Rose, Yakira Capital Management Raised by $12.89 Million Its Holding; Aqr Capital Management Continues to Hold Stake in Dorman Products (DORM)

Yakira Capital Management Inc increased its stake in Red Hat Inc (RHT) by 265.17% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Yakira Capital Management Inc bought 70,800 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.94% with the market. The hedge fund held 97,500 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $17.81M, up from 26,700 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Yakira Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Red Hat Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $33.43 billion market cap company. It closed at $187.71 lastly. It is down 12.46% since July 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 8.03% the S&P500. Some Historical RHT News: 21/05/2018 – Red Hat Delivers Cloud Foundation for Digital Transformation with Latest Version of OpenStack Platform; 07/05/2018 – Cathay Pacific Takes Customer Experiences to New Heights with Red Hat’s Hybrid Cloud Technologies; 14/05/2018 – Red Hat Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Tomorrow; 07/05/2018 – RED HAT APPOINTS ALFRED W. ZOLLAR TO ITS BOARD OF DIRECTORS; 16/04/2018 – S&PGR Ups Red Hat To ‘BBB+’ On Strong Op Performance; Otll Stb; 27/03/2018 – RED HAT INC RHT.N : BAIRD RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $170 FROM $129; RATING NEUTRAL; 26/03/2018 – RED HAT INC RHT.N SEES FY 2019 NON-GAAP SHR ABOUT $3.38 TO $3.41; 28/03/2018 – Nexenta Achieves Certification for Red Hat OpenStack Platform Certification; 08/05/2018 – Red Hat Drives Hybrid Cloud-Native Services with CoreOS, Red Hat OpenShift Integration; 26/03/2018 – RED HAT 4Q REV. $772M, EST. $761.9M

Aqr Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Dorman Products Inc (DORM) by 120.38% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Aqr Capital Management Llc bought 4,335 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.45% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 7,936 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $699,000, up from 3,601 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Aqr Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Dorman Products Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.72 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 5.06% or $4.45 during the last trading session, reaching $83.54. About 244,477 shares traded or 59.08% up from the average. Dorman Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:DORM) has risen 26.29% since July 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 21.86% the S&P500. Some Historical DORM News: 01/05/2018 – DORMAN PRODUCTS STILL SEES FY ADJ EPS $4.10-$4.32; 01/05/2018 – DORMAN PRODUCTS SEES FY REV. +6% TO +9%; 13/03/2018 – Dorman Products Forms Golden Cross: Technicals; 24/04/2018 – Brian Dorman: #Breaking: Two Law Enforcement Officers Shot At #Dallas Home Depot-; 01/05/2018 – Dorman Products Sees 2018 Adj EPS $4.10-Adj EPS $4.32; 09/04/2018 – Brian Dorman: #Breaking: The #FBI raided the office of President Trump’s personal lawyer, seizing records on many topics,; 13/04/2018 – Factors of Influence in 2018, Key Indicators and Opportunity within Dorman Products, Arch Capital Group, Acacia Communications,; 24/04/2018 – Brian Dorman: #Breaking: Two police officers were shot at a Home Depot after a shoplifting call turned violent. #Dallas; 11/05/2018 – Brian Dorman: #Breaking: Sheriff’s deputies in #Palmdale are also responding to reports of an active shooter at Manzanita; 01/05/2018 – DORMAN PRODUCTS 1Q ADJ EPS 96C, EST. $1.03

Investors sentiment increased to 0.89 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.09, from 0.8 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 43 investors sold RHT shares while 201 reduced holdings. 65 funds opened positions while 152 raised stakes. 157.03 million shares or 0.49% more from 156.27 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 725,211 were accumulated by Invesco. Hanson Mcclain invested in 0% or 94 shares. Shelton Cap Management reported 262 shares. Sun Life Financial reported 300 shares. Blackrock reported 0.1% stake. Lifeplan Fincl Group Inc has 0% invested in Red Hat, Inc. (NYSE:RHT). Toronto Dominion Bancorp reported 0.03% of its portfolio in Red Hat, Inc. (NYSE:RHT). Fred Alger invested in 675,714 shares. Benjamin F Edwards invested in 584 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Earnest Prtnrs Ltd Liability Co stated it has 0% in Red Hat, Inc. (NYSE:RHT). Westchester Capital Management Limited Liability Co has invested 8.64% in Red Hat, Inc. (NYSE:RHT). Shine Investment Advisory accumulated 0.03% or 363 shares. Chicago Equity Limited Liability Corporation holds 0.02% of its portfolio in Red Hat, Inc. (NYSE:RHT) for 3,055 shares. Schroder Invest Mngmt Gru accumulated 3,213 shares. 134,185 are held by Eaton Vance.

Yakira Capital Management Inc, which manages about $188.00M and $349.65 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in U S G Corp (NYSE:USG) by 28,000 shares to 120,343 shares, valued at $5.21M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Nxp Semiconductors N V (NASDAQ:NXPI) by 20,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 46,061 shares, and cut its stake in Cornerstone Strategic Value (CLM).

Aqr Capital Management Llc, which manages about $94.26 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in United States Stl Corp New (NYSE:X) by 826,100 shares to 105,886 shares, valued at $2.06 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Alteryx Inc by 26,003 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 55,046 shares, and cut its stake in Waste Mgmt Inc Del (NYSE:WM).