As Red Hat (RHT) Shares Rose, Harvest Management Has Lowered Its Stake by $364,000; Doheny Asset Management Lowered Its Stake in Bank Of America (BAC) as Stock Price Declined

Doheny Asset Management decreased its stake in Bank Of America Corp (BAC) by 43.02% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Doheny Asset Management sold 57,905 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.43% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 76,710 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.12M, down from 134,615 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Doheny Asset Management who had been investing in Bank Of America Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $276.02B market cap company. The stock increased 1.17% or $0.34 during the last trading session, reaching $29.36. About 36.77M shares traded. Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC) has declined 9.09% since July 12, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 13.52% the S&P500. Some Historical BAC News: 15/05/2018 – Audentes Therapeutics at Bank of America Conference Tomorrow; 10/05/2018 – Bank of America raised the average forecast for Brent crude to $70 this year and $75 per barrel next year; 01/05/2018 – Infusion of Newest Blockchain Technology into Growing Number of Industries Generating Lucrative Market Opportunities; 15/05/2018 – Capital Senior Living at Bank of America Conference Tomorrow; 02/04/2018 – Morgan Stanley, JPMorgan Chase, Wells Fargo, Citigroup and Bank of America were all higher; 07/05/2018 – Cramer also hears from the CEO of a top oil and gas producer and the head of Bank of America’s digital banking segment; 16/04/2018 – BANK OF AMERICA CORP – QTRLY NONINTEREST INCOME INCREASED $327 MILLION, OR 3%, TO $11.5 BILLION; 03/05/2018 – ResMed Presenting at Bank of America Conference May 16; 16/05/2018 – Arena Pharma Presenting at Bank of America Conference Tomorrow; 19/03/2018 – U.S. Investment Grade Bond Sales Fall 13% This Year, BofA Leads

Harvest Management Llc decreased its stake in Red Hat Inc (RHT) by 3.64% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Harvest Management Llc sold 2,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.94% with the market. The hedge fund held 53,000 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $9.68M, down from 55,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Harvest Management Llc who had been investing in Red Hat Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $33.43 billion market cap company. It closed at $187.71 lastly. It is down 12.46% since July 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 8.03% the S&P500.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.89 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.09, from 0.8 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 43 investors sold RHT shares while 201 reduced holdings. 65 funds opened positions while 152 raised stakes. 157.03 million shares or 0.49% more from 156.27 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Blackrock owns 12.41 million shares or 0.1% of their US portfolio. Advisor Ltd Liability Com has invested 0.07% in Red Hat, Inc. (NYSE:RHT). First Republic Inv Mgmt holds 3,302 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Regions Fincl Corporation invested in 0% or 513 shares. Ironsides Asset Advsrs Limited Liability Com holds 0.27% in Red Hat, Inc. (NYSE:RHT) or 4,460 shares. Meiji Yasuda Asset Mngmt invested 0.07% in Red Hat, Inc. (NYSE:RHT). Envestnet Asset Inc stated it has 0.01% of its portfolio in Red Hat, Inc. (NYSE:RHT). Moreover, Norinchukin Bank The has 0.08% invested in Red Hat, Inc. (NYSE:RHT). World Asset Mgmt reported 11,749 shares. State Of Tennessee Treasury Department has 0.04% invested in Red Hat, Inc. (NYSE:RHT) for 44,228 shares. Moreover, Louisiana State Employees Retirement Sys has 0.08% invested in Red Hat, Inc. (NYSE:RHT). 1.28 million were accumulated by Westchester Mngmt Limited Liability. United Kingdom-based Omni Partners Ltd Liability Partnership has invested 13.61% in Red Hat, Inc. (NYSE:RHT). Verition Fund Mgmt Limited Liability Corp invested 0.06% of its portfolio in Red Hat, Inc. (NYSE:RHT). Signaturefd Ltd Com reported 0.01% of its portfolio in Red Hat, Inc. (NYSE:RHT).

Analysts await Red Hat, Inc. (NYSE:RHT) to report earnings on September, 18. They expect $0.75 EPS, up 19.05% or $0.12 from last year’s $0.63 per share. RHT’s profit will be $133.57 million for 62.57 P/E if the $0.75 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.79 actual EPS reported by Red Hat, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -5.06% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.99 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.16, from 0.83 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 57 investors sold BAC shares while 577 reduced holdings. 154 funds opened positions while 474 raised stakes. 6.30 billion shares or 2.30% less from 6.44 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Estabrook Cap Mngmt reported 397,314 shares. Bangor Fincl Bank reported 12,094 shares or 0.06% of all its holdings. 14,718 are held by Shoker Invest Counsel. Palouse Cap Mgmt reported 141,726 shares. Pettee Invsts reported 7,571 shares. Credit Cap Investments Lc invested 2.23% of its portfolio in Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC). Qci Asset Mgmt New York stated it has 774,322 shares. Van Eck Assoc has invested 0.02% in Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC). Perella Weinberg Partners Mngmt LP holds 439,299 shares. Ssi Invest reported 0.06% of its portfolio in Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC). Castine Cap Management Ltd Llc reported 351,597 shares or 3.01% of all its holdings. Grassi Management has 2.05% invested in Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC) for 501,550 shares. Barnett & has invested 0.12% in Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC). Swedbank holds 6.19 million shares. Hudson Bay Capital Limited Partnership reported 0.16% in Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC).