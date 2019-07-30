As Red Hat (RHT) Shares Rose, Dupont Capital Management Has Increased Its Holding; Ironsides Asset Advisors Position in Lowes Cos (LOW) Decreased by $8.65 Million as Valuation Rose

Ironsides Asset Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Lowes Cos Inc (LOW) by 7.55% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ironsides Asset Advisors Llc sold 79,400 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.07% with the market. The institutional investor held 972,591 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $106.47 million, down from 1.05 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ironsides Asset Advisors Llc who had been investing in Lowes Cos Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $81.36B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.04% or $0.04 during the last trading session, reaching $103.92. About 1.77M shares traded. Lowe's Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) has risen 24.30% since July 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 19.87% the S&P500. Some Historical LOW News: 22/05/2018 – JCPenney CEO Leaves for Lowe’s (Video); 23/05/2018 – Lowe’s New CEO Inherits Chain as Raw U.S. Spring Begins to Thaw; 26/03/2018 – Lowe’s CEO Robert Niblock to retire once successor is found; 23/05/2018 – Lowe’s Reports 3% Net Sales Increase; Comparable Sales Fall Short of Expectations — Earnings Review; 24/04/2018 – Lowe’s: Will Become Only Nationwide Home Center to Offer GE Light Bulbs; 22/05/2018 – Lowe’s: Ellison Will Also Join Board; 23/05/2018 – Lowe’s same-store sales miss estimates; 22/05/2018 – JC Penney CEO steps down, joins Lowe’s; 26/03/2018 – Lowe’s board of directors is actively searching for Niblock’s replacement; 06/03/2018 – LOWE: LOWER CURRENCY WOULD HELP INFLATION, UNEMPLOYMENT

Dupont Capital Management Corp increased its stake in Red Hat Inc (RHT) by 13.37% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Dupont Capital Management Corp bought 2,740 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.94% with the market. The institutional investor held 23,241 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.25M, up from 20,501 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp who had been investing in Red Hat Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $33.43 billion market cap company. It closed at $187.71 lastly. It is down 12.46% since July 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 8.03% the S&P500. Some Historical RHT News: 18/05/2018 – Emergent, LLC Exclusively Awarded Small Business DoD Enterprise Software Initiative Contract To Provide Red Hat Solutions; 19/03/2018 – Momentum Builds as New Wave of Technology Industry Leaders Join Efforts to Increase Predictability in Open Source Licensing; 08/05/2018 – Neha Sandhu Named Red Hat’s 2018 Certified Professional of the Year; 30/05/2018 – CARAHSOFT GETS DOD BLANKET BUY PACT FOR RHT SOFTWARE, SERVICES; 27/03/2018 – Tech Today: Zuck’s Parliament Fail, Cheers for Lam Research, Red Hat Targets Soar — Barron’s Blog; 08/05/2018 – NGINX and Red Hat Collaborate to Accelerate Enterprise Adoption of Microservices; 22/05/2018 – RED HAT INC RHT.N SAYS TATA COMMUNICATIONS SELECTED RED HAT CLOUD SUITE TO HELP ENHANCE ITS IZO PRIVATE CLOUD SERVICE; 26/03/2018 – Red Hat 4Q Adj EPS 91c; 30/05/2018 – Carahsoft Awarded U.S. Department of Defense Blanket Purchase Agreement for Red Hat Software and Services; 26/03/2018 – RED HAT INC – SEES FY 2019 OPERATING CASH FLOW TO BE APPROXIMATELY $1.035 BLN TO $1.045 BLN

Dupont Capital Management Corp, which manages about $36.48B and $4.38 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Transdigm Group Inc (NYSE:TDG) by 1,286 shares to 30,632 shares, valued at $13.91M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Globus Medical Inc A (NYSE:GMED) by 42,604 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 29,171 shares, and cut its stake in Intuit Inc (NASDAQ:INTU).

Investors sentiment increased to 0.89 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.09, from 0.8 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 43 investors sold RHT shares while 201 reduced holdings. 65 funds opened positions while 152 raised stakes. 157.03 million shares or 0.49% more from 156.27 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Bp Public Ltd Llc invested 0.13% in Red Hat, Inc. (NYSE:RHT). Korea Investment reported 0.08% stake. Aviva Public Limited Liability Co holds 66,941 shares or 0.08% of its portfolio. Voya Investment Mngmt Limited Liability Corp has 0.04% invested in Red Hat, Inc. (NYSE:RHT) for 96,096 shares. Thrivent Financial For Lutherans reported 12,160 shares. Sigma Planning Corporation has 2,364 shares. Bokf Na holds 0.04% of its portfolio in Red Hat, Inc. (NYSE:RHT) for 10,062 shares. Hartford stated it has 19,302 shares or 0.1% of all its holdings. Stifel Fin accumulated 33,759 shares. Ironwood Limited Liability Com holds 92 shares. Park Avenue Secs Limited Liability Corporation has invested 0.02% in Red Hat, Inc. (NYSE:RHT). Piedmont Invest invested in 0.12% or 15,717 shares. Tiaa Cref Investment Mngmt Llc invested in 546,316 shares or 0.07% of the stock. First Personal Service holds 149 shares. Ny State Common Retirement Fund holds 0.08% of its portfolio in Red Hat, Inc. (NYSE:RHT) for 341,950 shares.

Investors sentiment increased to 1 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.15, from 0.85 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 42 investors sold LOW shares while 441 reduced holdings. 128 funds opened positions while 357 raised stakes. 578.56 million shares or 3.13% less from 597.24 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Massmutual Tru Fsb Adv has invested 0% of its portfolio in Lowe's Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW). Hap Trading Limited holds 0.23% in Lowe's Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) or 23,975 shares. Parkside Finance Fincl Bank & reported 0.13% stake. 1.29 million were reported by Manufacturers Life The. Ipswich Investment Management Communication has invested 0.08% in Lowe's Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW). Cwm Limited Liability Com has invested 0.01% in Lowe's Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW). Franklin Resources Inc accumulated 1.10M shares. Lsv Asset, a Illinois-based fund reported 43,800 shares. Barclays Plc owns 932,203 shares. Counselors owns 16,697 shares. Principal Group reported 1.23M shares or 0.13% of all its holdings. Wg Shaheen And Associate Dba Whitney And Com accumulated 1.77% or 69,235 shares. Fairfield Bush & Company accumulated 3.97% or 109,336 shares. 38,202 are held by Trust Communications Of Toledo Na Oh. Independent Invsts invested 0.59% in Lowe's Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW).

Since May 24, 2019, it had 3 buys, and 0 insider sales for $1.17 million activity. WARDELL LISA W bought $23,725 worth of stock or 250 shares. Frieson Donald had bought 2,030 shares worth $200,342.

Ironsides Asset Advisors Llc, which manages about $457.28 million and $305.32M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Vanguard Scottsdale Fds (VCSH) by 5,918 shares to 77,727 shares, valued at $6.20M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Ishares (CSJ) by 28,031 shares in the quarter, for a total of 119,913 shares, and has risen its stake in Schwab Strategic Tr (SCHE).

Analysts await Lowe's Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) to report earnings on August, 21 before the open. They expect $2.02 earnings per share, down 2.42% or $0.05 from last year’s $2.07 per share. LOW’s profit will be $1.58 billion for 12.86 P/E if the $2.02 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.22 actual earnings per share reported by Lowe's Companies, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 65.57% EPS growth.

