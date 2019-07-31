As Red Hat (RHT) Shares Rose, California State Teachers Retirement System Has Raised Its Position by $3.91 Million; As Amazon.Com (AMZN) Stock Value Rose, Flow Traders Us Lowered Holding by $940,562

California State Teachers Retirement System increased its stake in Red Hat Inc (RHT) by 7.38% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. California State Teachers Retirement System bought 21,463 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.94% with the market. The institutional investor held 312,378 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $57.07 million, up from 290,915 at the end of the previous reported quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System who had been investing in Red Hat Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $33.43 billion market cap company. It closed at $187.71 lastly. It is down 12.46% since July 31, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 8.03% the S&P500. Some Historical RHT News: 26/03/2018 – RED HAT INC – SEES FY 2019 OPERATING CASH FLOW TO BE APPROXIMATELY $1.035 BLN TO $1.045 BLN; 31/05/2018 – Maxta Announces Support for Comprehensive Private Cloud Infrastructure Based on Red Hat Virtualization and Red Hat OpenShift Co; 26/03/2018 – RED HAT CFO – ALSO RELATED TO THE U.S TAX REFORM, REPATRIATED $486 MLN OF FOREIGN EARNINGS – CONF CALL; 07/05/2018 – Lufthansa Technik Builds its Digital Future with Red Hat; 02/05/2018 – Ivy Mid Cap Growth Adds O’Reilly Auto, Exits Red Hat; 08/05/2018 – Red Hat Announces 2018 Women in Open Source Award Winners

Flow Traders Us Llc decreased its stake in Amazon.Com Inc (AMZN) by 75.04% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Flow Traders Us Llc sold 529 shares as the company’s stock rose 14.09% with the market. The institutional investor held 176 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $313,000, down from 705 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Flow Traders Us Llc who had been investing in Amazon.Com Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $927.45 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.24% or $23.59 during the last trading session, reaching $1874.94. About 2.70 million shares traded. Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) has risen 16.83% since July 31, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.40% the S&P500. Some Historical AMZN News: 15/03/2018 – PLAINTIFF SAYS WALMART ALSO REPORTED MISLEADINGLY OPTIMISTIC E-COMEMRCE RESULTS IN LATE 2016, DESPITE BEING ON NOTICE OF ITS INTERNAL CONTROL DEFICIENCIES; 06/03/2018 – Amazon’s move into banking could make online shopping possible for everyone; 05/05/2018 – Buffett Signals Slow Progress on Amazon Health Venture: TOPLive; 09/05/2018 – Sears has already started selling two of its brands, Kenmore and DieHard, on Amazon; 17/05/2018 – NECN: Amazon Has Finished Visiting the 20 Contenders for Its New HQ; 22/05/2018 – Amazon has vast potential to expand in the financial services field, but it’s unlikely to build a “standalone” banking operation anytime soon, according to Goldman Sachs; 06/03/2018 – Walmart now makes and sells meal kits in stores, taking on competitors like Blue Apron and Amazon. Via @verge:; 18/04/2018 – Amazon Prime has more than 100m paid members, Bezos reveals; 30/03/2018 – Eugene Kim: Scoop: Amazon employees have mixed feelings about Connections, the daily Q&A program rolled out company-wide last A; 13/04/2018 – Third Avenue Betting Amazon Puts HQ2 in D.C. Area (Video)

California State Teachers Retirement System, which manages about $48.84B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Unum Group (NYSE:UNM) by 13,994 shares to 372,943 shares, valued at $12.62M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Norfolk Southern Corp (NYSE:NSC) by 17,213 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 449,760 shares, and cut its stake in E Trade Financial Corp (NASDAQ:ETFC).

Investors sentiment increased to 0.89 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.09, from 0.8 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 43 investors sold RHT shares while 201 reduced holdings. 65 funds opened positions while 152 raised stakes. 157.03 million shares or 0.49% more from 156.27 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank), Switzerland-based fund reported 36,921 shares. Perella Weinberg Prns Cap Management Lp holds 116,803 shares or 1.02% of its portfolio. Charles Schwab Investment Inc owns 703,170 shares for 0.08% of their portfolio. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust invested in 0.14% or 818,067 shares. Boltwood Capital Mngmt holds 0.87% or 7,330 shares. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board holds 53,359 shares or 0.2% of its portfolio. Indexiq Advsrs Ltd reported 480,140 shares or 2.56% of all its holdings. Comm Commercial Bank reported 5,258 shares. Teachers Retirement Systems Of The State Of Kentucky has invested 0.04% of its portfolio in Red Hat, Inc. (NYSE:RHT). Commonwealth Financial Bank Of stated it has 251 shares. The Netherlands-based Apg Asset Nv has invested 0.03% in Red Hat, Inc. (NYSE:RHT). Ironwood Financial Ltd Llc holds 92 shares. 9,503 were accumulated by Hudson Valley Invest Advisors Inc Adv. Her Majesty The Queen In Right Of The Province Of Alberta As Represented By Alberta Investment Mngmt Corporation stated it has 0.09% of its portfolio in Red Hat, Inc. (NYSE:RHT). Barbara Oil owns 11,000 shares.

Investors sentiment is 1.55 in Q1 2019. Its the same as in 2018Q4. It is without change, as 55 investors sold AMZN shares while 555 reduced holdings. only 176 funds opened positions while 770 raised stakes. 264.58 million shares or 28.87% less from 371.97 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. North Amer Management has invested 0.07% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Tiverton Asset Ltd Limited Liability Company reported 4.16% stake. Delta Asset Ltd Tn, a Tennessee-based fund reported 613 shares. Moreover, Mathes has 3.79% invested in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Eqis Capital Mgmt accumulated 0.2% or 1,428 shares. Ctc Ltd invested in 0.62% or 221,203 shares. Coe Mgmt Ltd Liability reported 3.33% of its portfolio in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Moreover, Family Firm has 0.11% invested in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Mckinley Capital Management Lc Delaware holds 3.56% or 27,749 shares in its portfolio. Ashford Capital reported 887 shares. Mcf Ltd holds 197 shares. National Asset Mngmt holds 10,348 shares or 2.3% of its portfolio. Moreover, Citadel Advsrs Lc has 0.05% invested in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) for 60,194 shares. Navellier & Assoc Inc holds 1.01% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) or 3,660 shares. Hamel Assoc accumulated 278 shares.

Analysts await Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $6.27 earnings per share, up 9.04% or $0.52 from last year’s $5.75 per share. AMZN’s profit will be $3.10 billion for 74.76 P/E if the $6.27 EPS becomes a reality. After $5.22 actual earnings per share reported by Amazon.com, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 20.11% EPS growth.

Flow Traders Us Llc, which manages about $1.75 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ishares Edge Msci Multifactor by 219,952 shares to 248,567 shares, valued at $7.22M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Invesco Bulletshares 2019 Corp by 25,512 shares in the quarter, for a total of 36,725 shares, and has risen its stake in Vanguard Ftse Pacific Etf (VPL).