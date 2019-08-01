As Red Hat (RHT) Share Value Were Volatile, Venator Capital Management LTD Has Trimmed Its Position by $3.89 Million; Hollencrest Securities Increases Holding in United Parcel Srvc Class B (UPS)

Venator Capital Management Ltd decreased its stake in Red Hat Inc (RHT) by 40.07% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Venator Capital Management Ltd sold 21,400 shares as the company’s stock 0.00% . The institutional investor held 32,000 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.85M, down from 53,400 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Venator Capital Management Ltd who had been investing in Red Hat Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $33.43 billion market cap company. It closed at $187.71 lastly. It is down 0.00% since August 1, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500. Some Historical RHT News: 26/03/2018 – RED HAT CFO – ALSO RELATED TO THE U.S TAX REFORM, REPATRIATED $486 MLN OF FOREIGN EARNINGS – CONF CALL; 20/04/2018 – DJ Red Hat Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (RHT); 09/05/2018 – Red Hat Collaborates with the Massachusetts Open Cloud and Leading Children’s Hospital to Help Shape the Future of Medical; 02/05/2018 – Ivy Mid Cap Growth Adds O’Reilly Auto, Exits Red Hat; 17/04/2018 – Red Hat Set to Host Largest Red Hat Summit to Date, May 8-10 in San Francisco; 08/05/2018 – Red Hat Brings Cloud-Native Capabilities to Software Partner Ecosystem with Kubernetes Operators; 25/04/2018 – Red Hat Accelerates Software-Defined Storage Adoption with Red Hat Storage One; 27/03/2018 – Tech Today: Zuck’s Parliament Fail, Cheers for Lam Research, Red Hat Targets Soar — Barron’s Blog; 04/05/2018 – Red Hat (3scale) Recognized as a Leader in the Magic Quadrant for Full Life Cycle API Management; 30/05/2018 – CARAHSOFT GETS DOD BLANKET BUY PACT FOR RHT SOFTWARE, SERVICES

Hollencrest Securities Llc increased its stake in United Parcel Srvc Class B (UPS) by 25.35% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hollencrest Securities Llc bought 73,031 shares as the company’s stock rose 14.19% . The institutional investor held 361,144 shares of the transportation company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $40.35M, up from 288,113 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hollencrest Securities Llc who had been investing in United Parcel Srvc Class B for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $103.29 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.69% or $0.82 during the last trading session, reaching $120.29. About 1.44 million shares traded. United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) has risen 0.64% since August 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.64% the S&P500. Some Historical UPS News: 19/03/2018 – S&PGR Ups Rtg To ‘AA-‘ On Jefferson Cnty FireProtDist #1, WA B; 26/04/2018 – United Parcel Service 1Q Domestic Package Rev $10.23B; 15/05/2018 – UPS, AMZN: $UPS To Bypass UPS, Amazon $AMZN Mimics Uber Tactics – TheInformation; 23/05/2018 – STEMMER IMAGING UPS FY REV FORECAST TO EU99-101M FROM EU97-100M; 04/04/2018 – ALS Association Ups Carmen’s Fund Goal After Quickly Surpassing Initial Target; 26/04/2018 – S&PGR Ups 1, Lwrs 1 Rtg On CSFB MH Ps-Thrgh Crts Ser 2002-MH3; 26/04/2018 – UPS Bond Trading Jumps to More Than Twice Average; 26/04/2018 – UPS: DOESN’T SEE CONTINUING TO FUND PENSION AT RECENT PACE; 22/05/2018 – ARTERIA SA ARRP.WA – INVESTCAMP SP. Z O.O. UPS ITS STAKE IN CO TO 16.55 PCT FROM 11.61 PCT; 30/05/2018 – Explosion at Kentucky UPS facility injures 2 employees

Since February 13, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 1 sale for $996,353 activity. Another trade for 150 shares valued at $16,731 was made by Cesarone Nando on Wednesday, February 13.

Hollencrest Securities Llc, which manages about $1.14B and $762.29 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Netflix Inc (NASDAQ:NFLX) by 985 shares to 1,266 shares, valued at $451,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ishares Floating Rate Bond Etf (FLOT) by 6,485 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 5,231 shares, and cut its stake in Ishares Core S&P Us Growth Etf (IUSG).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.27 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.36, from 0.91 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 43 investors sold UPS shares while 373 reduced holdings. 128 funds opened positions while 399 raised stakes. 465.49 million shares or 0.08% less from 465.85 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Fayez Sarofim And holds 0% of its portfolio in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) for 4,354 shares. Profit Invest Lc holds 0.17% or 2,024 shares in its portfolio. Old Republic International stated it has 1.15% in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS). Sg Americas Securities Limited invested in 53,922 shares or 0.06% of the stock. Saturna Corporation holds 0.02% or 4,831 shares. Mairs & Incorporated reported 913,903 shares. Martingale Asset Ltd Partnership owns 10,909 shares or 0.01% of their US portfolio. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt stated it has 0.1% of its portfolio in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS). Guardian Capital Lp has 12,257 shares for 0.03% of their portfolio. 17,955 were accumulated by Murphy Pohlad Asset Limited Liability Com. Koshinski Asset Incorporated invested in 0% or 2,799 shares. Teacher Retirement Sys Of Texas has invested 0.02% in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS). Cadence Management Ltd Limited Liability Company has invested 0.37% in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS). Ims Capital Mgmt stated it has 2,366 shares or 0.22% of all its holdings. Iowa Financial Bank owns 4.17% invested in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) for 81,317 shares.

More notable recent United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS): What Are The Future Prospects? – Yahoo Finance” on July 24, 2019, also Globenewswire.com with their article: “UPS To Release Second-Quarter Results On Wednesday, July 24, 2019 – GlobeNewswire” published on July 15, 2019, Benzinga.com published: “MSG, UPS And More ‘Fast Money Halftime Report’ Picks From July 30 – Benzinga” on July 30, 2019. More interesting news about United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) were released by: Globenewswire.com and their article: “UPS To Serve Growing Cross-Border E-Commerce Market With New International Shipping Service – GlobeNewswire” published on July 24, 2019 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “Could Trucking Lower Operational Costs By Matching Tractors To Trailers? – Benzinga” with publication date: July 31, 2019.

Venator Capital Management Ltd, which manages about $96.56M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Steelcase Inc (NYSE:SCS) by 71,500 shares to 151,795 shares, valued at $2.21M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Miller Herman Inc (NASDAQ:MLHR) by 14,000 shares in the quarter, for a total of 53,600 shares, and has risen its stake in Fedex Corp (NYSE:FDX).

More notable recent Red Hat, Inc. (NYSE:RHT) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Hedge Funds Have Never Been This Bullish On Red Hat, Inc. (RHT) – Yahoo Finance” on June 05, 2019, also Businesswire.com with their article: “Tortoise Announces Expected Constituent Change Due to Merger and Acquisition Activity – Business Wire” published on July 11, 2019, Benzinga.com published: “Wedbush: IBM-Red Hat Deal Holds Execution Risks – Benzinga” on July 10, 2019. More interesting news about Red Hat, Inc. (NYSE:RHT) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Merger Arbitrage Mondays: Cisco’s Acquisition Of Acacia Trades At A 9% Discount – Seeking Alpha” published on July 15, 2019 as well as Investorplace.com‘s news article titled: “Earnings Show Itâ€™s Time to Buy IBM Stock on a Pullback – Investorplace.com” with publication date: July 22, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.89 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.09, from 0.8 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 43 investors sold RHT shares while 201 reduced holdings. 65 funds opened positions while 152 raised stakes. 157.03 million shares or 0.49% more from 156.27 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Benjamin F Edwards & Comm Incorporated stated it has 0.01% of its portfolio in Red Hat, Inc. (NYSE:RHT). 59,400 were reported by Kellner Cap. Boltwood Cap Mgmt invested 0.87% of its portfolio in Red Hat, Inc. (NYSE:RHT). Cubist Systematic Strategies Limited Liability Company holds 4,146 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. Adage Capital Prns Grp reported 513,900 shares. Whittier Tru Of Nevada Inc reported 0% stake. Oppenheimer Incorporated holds 21,812 shares. Clifford Swan Counsel Limited Liability Corp owns 2,418 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. Symphony Asset Management Llc invested 0.55% in Red Hat, Inc. (NYSE:RHT). Df Dent, Maryland-based fund reported 462,837 shares. Washington holds 1.22% of its portfolio in Red Hat, Inc. (NYSE:RHT) for 117,944 shares. Nomura owns 160,280 shares or 0.12% of their US portfolio. 4,546 are held by Private Advisor Group Incorporated Ltd Company. Stevens Capital Ltd Partnership owns 47,002 shares. Pnc Financial Serv Inc owns 44,848 shares.