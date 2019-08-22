As Red Hat (RHT) Share Value Were Volatile, Tig Advisors Boosted by $81.36 Million Its Position; Dynavax Technologies (DVAX) Shareholder First Light Asset Management Has Raised Position by $9.55 Million

Tig Advisors Llc increased its stake in Red Hat Inc (RHT) by 38.74% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Tig Advisors Llc bought 447,017 shares as the company’s stock 0.00% . The hedge fund held 1.60M shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $292.50M, up from 1.15M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Tig Advisors Llc who had been investing in Red Hat Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $33.43B market cap company. It closed at $187.71 lastly. It is down 0.00% since August 22, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500. Some Historical RHT News: 17/04/2018 – Red Hat Set to Host Largest Red Hat Summit to Date, May 8-10 in San Francisco; 09/05/2018 – Red Hat Collaborates with the Massachusetts Open Cloud and Leading Children’s Hospital to Help Shape the Future of Medical Image Processing; 03/05/2018 – C3 Recognized as Red Hat Certified Cloud and Service Provider; 08/03/2018 Red Hat Brings the Power and Flexibility of Red Hat Virtualization to SAP HANA® Environments; 09/05/2018 – Red Hat Collaborates with UNICEF Innovation to Accelerate ‘Big Data’ for Social Good; 08/05/2018 – Red Hat and Microsoft Co-Develop the First Red Hat OpenShift Jointly Managed Service on a Public Cloud

First Light Asset Management Llc increased its stake in Dynavax Technologies Corp (DVAX) by 395.03% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. First Light Asset Management Llc bought 1.36M shares as the company’s stock declined 57.80% . The institutional investor held 1.71 million shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $12.50 million, up from 345,339 at the end of the previous reported quarter. First Light Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Dynavax Technologies Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $293.85 million market cap company. The stock increased 3.20% or $0.14 during the last trading session, reaching $4.51. About 1.17 million shares traded. Dynavax Technologies Corporation (NASDAQ:DVAX) has declined 78.93% since August 22, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 78.93% the S&P500. Some Historical DVAX News: 23/05/2018 – MERCK & CO INC – SAFETY PROFILE OF KEYTRUDA IN COMBINATION WAS CONSISTENT WITH THAT PREVIOUSLY OBSERVED IN LUNG CANCER; 28/03/2018 – IMMUNOVACCINE ANNOUNCES INITIATION OF PATIENT DOSING IN INVESTIGATOR-SPONSORED PHASE 2 CLINICAL TRIAL OF ITS LEAD CANDIDATE DPX-SURVIVAC USED IN COMBINATION WITH PEMBROLIZUMAB IN PATIENTS WITH DLBCL; 15/04/2018 – Merck: Safety Profile of Keytruda Consistent With Previous Trials of Patients With Advanced Melanoma; 07/05/2018 – PROVECTUS BIOPHARMACEUTICALS COMPLETES ENROLLMENT OF PHASE 1B TRIAL OF PV-10 IN COMBINATION WITH KEYTRUDA® IN PATIENTS WITH ME; 07/05/2018 – PROVECTUS BIOPHARMACEUTICALS COMPLETES ENROLLMENT OF PHASE 1B TRIAL OF PV-10 IN COMBINATION WITH KEYTRUDA® IN PATIENTS WITH METASTATIC MELANOMA; 17/04/2018 – DYNAVAX TECHNOLOGIES CORP – COMBINATION THERAPY WAS WELL TOLERATED; 09/04/2018 – KEYTRUDA® (pembrolizumab) Monotherapy Met Primary Endpoint in Phase 3 KEYNOTE-042 Study, Significantly Improving OS as First-Line Therapy in Locally Advanced or Metastatic NSCLC Patients Expressing PD-L1 in at Least 1 Percent of Tumor…; 08/05/2018 – ONCOSEC MEDICAL SAYS UNDER COLLABORATION AGREEMENT, ONCOSEC WILL SPONSOR, FUND STUDY AND MERCK WILL PROVIDE KEYTRUDA; 08/03/2018 – Dynavax 4Q Loss/Shr 45c; 23/04/2018 – DVAX: HEPLISAV-B ACIP RECOMMENDATIONS PUBLISHED IN CDC REPORT

Investors sentiment increased to 0.89 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.09, from 0.8 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 43 investors sold RHT shares while 201 reduced holdings. 65 funds opened positions while 152 raised stakes. 157.03 million shares or 0.49% more from 156.27 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Barclays Public Ltd Company accumulated 760,339 shares. Massachusetts Fincl Serv Ma stated it has 0.01% in Red Hat, Inc. (NYSE:RHT). Prio Wealth Partnership accumulated 1,527 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Moreover, Andra Ap has 0.19% invested in Red Hat, Inc. (NYSE:RHT). Wms Partners Lc, Maryland-based fund reported 2,150 shares. Bancshares Of Nova Scotia has invested 0.08% of its portfolio in Red Hat, Inc. (NYSE:RHT). Royal London Asset Management Limited reported 71,984 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board holds 0.2% or 53,359 shares in its portfolio. State Of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D has 0.04% invested in Red Hat, Inc. (NYSE:RHT) for 60,000 shares. West Oak Lc invested 0.01% in Red Hat, Inc. (NYSE:RHT). Whittier Trust Company Of Nevada owns 187 shares. Schroder Investment Mngmt holds 3,213 shares or 0% of its portfolio. 22,400 were reported by Zacks Inv Management. 3,055 were reported by Chicago Equity Prns Limited Com. Gateway Invest Advisers Ltd Liability Corp owns 7,508 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio.

First Light Asset Management Llc, which manages about $154.73 million and $769.57M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Cardiovascular Systems Inc (NASDAQ:CSII) by 293,993 shares to 188,111 shares, valued at $7.27M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Bluebird Bio Inc (NASDAQ:BLUE) by 14,265 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 18,737 shares, and cut its stake in Veracyte Inc (NASDAQ:VCYT).

Since August 12, 2019, it had 3 insider purchases, and 0 sales for $150,000 activity. Another trade for 16,667 shares valued at $50,001 was made by CANO FRANCIS on Monday, August 12. Another trade for 16,667 shares valued at $50,001 was made by Novack David F on Monday, August 12.

