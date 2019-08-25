As Red Hat (RHT) Share Value Were Volatile, Holder Harvest Management Lowered Position; Flow Traders Us Has Lifted Holding in Baidu (BIDU) by $503,152 as Shares Declined

Flow Traders Us Llc increased its stake in Baidu Inc (BIDU) by 51.08% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Flow Traders Us Llc bought 3,068 shares as the company’s stock declined 32.47% . The institutional investor held 9,074 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.50M, up from 6,006 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Flow Traders Us Llc who had been investing in Baidu Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $35.65 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 3.41% or $3.6 during the last trading session, reaching $101.85. About 6.13M shares traded or 53.18% up from the average. Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU) has declined 55.57% since August 25, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 55.57% the S&P500. Some Historical BIDU News: 27/04/2018 – Censorship risk casts cloud over Baidu’s bumper profits; 26/03/2018 – Marbridge [Reg]: Rumor: Baidu among First Batch of Firms in CDR Pilot; 19/04/2018 – BAIDU UNVEILS APOLLO 2.5, NEWEST UPGRADE TO ITS AUTONOMOUS DRIVING OPEN PLATFORM; 18/05/2018 – Baidu’s President Stepping Down for ‘Family Reasons’; 29/03/2018 – Baidu’s iQiyi Drops in Trading Debut After Raising $2.3 Billion; 24/04/2018 – Chinese tech giants, government under fire for ‘men only’ job ads; 26/04/2018 – BAIDU – RMB 41.2 BLN RELATED WITH CO’S FINANCIAL SERVICE BUSINESS WERE RECLASSIFIED TO ASSETS, LIABILITIES HELD FOR SALE ON BALANCE SHEET AS OF MARCH 31; 18/04/2018 – Brightwire: Alibaba, Baidu,; 17/04/2018 – Caixin: Pear Video Secures Funding From Tencent, Baidu; 14/05/2018 – TIAA-CREF Adds Aptiv, Exits Baidu, Cuts Apple: 13F

Harvest Management Llc decreased its stake in Red Hat Inc (RHT) by 3.64% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Harvest Management Llc sold 2,000 shares as the company’s stock 0.00% . The hedge fund held 53,000 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $9.68 million, down from 55,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Harvest Management Llc who had been investing in Red Hat Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $33.43 billion market cap company. It closed at $187.71 lastly. It is down 0.00% since August 25, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500. Some Historical RHT News: 10/04/2018 – Red Hat Strengthens Hybrid Cloud’s Backbone with Latest Version of Red Hat Enterprise Linux; 07/05/2018 – Cathay Pacific Takes Customer Experiences to New Heights with Red Hat’s Hybrid Cloud Technologies; 22/05/2018 – Red Hat Helps Power Tata Communications’ IZO™ Private Cloud with OpenShift and OpenStack; 27/03/2018 – RED HAT INC RHT.N : RBC RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $172 FROM $160; 28/03/2018 – Red Hat to Stay in Bond Market Despite Plans to Repatriate Offshore Cash; 26/03/2018 – RED HAT 4Q ADJ EPS 91C, EST. 81C; 22/03/2018 – RED HAT INC RHT.N : CITIGROUP RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $179 FROM $148; 03/05/2018 – Dir Albrecht Gifts 435 Of Red Hat Inc; 27/03/2018 – RED HAT INC RHT.N : BMO RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $180 FROM $172; 26/03/2018 – RED HAT INC RHT.N SEES FY 2019 NON-GAAP SHR ABOUT $3.38 TO $3.41

Flow Traders Us Llc, which manages about $1.75B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Jpmorgan Betabuilders Canada E by 20,003 shares to 61,431 shares, valued at $1.47 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ishares Edge Msci Internationa by 289,813 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 10,554 shares, and cut its stake in Spdr Bloomberg Barclays High Y (JNK).

Investors sentiment increased to 0.89 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.09, from 0.8 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 43 investors sold RHT shares while 201 reduced holdings. 65 funds opened positions while 152 raised stakes. 157.03 million shares or 0.49% more from 156.27 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Angelo Gordon Limited Partnership stated it has 275,000 shares or 4.7% of all its holdings. Victory Management invested in 0% or 2,590 shares. 22,978 are owned by Burren Capital Advisors Limited. Moreover, Robeco Institutional Asset Mgmt Bv has 0.07% invested in Red Hat, Inc. (NYSE:RHT) for 104,547 shares. California State Teachers Retirement Systems invested in 0.12% or 312,378 shares. Wilkins Investment Counsel has 0.7% invested in Red Hat, Inc. (NYSE:RHT). Allsquare Wealth Mgmt Ltd Liability Corporation, a New York-based fund reported 50 shares. Sun Life Financial, a Ontario – Canada-based fund reported 300 shares. American Intl Gru Incorporated owns 65,113 shares. Price Michael F invested in 0.36% or 16,000 shares. Smithfield Trust owns 617 shares. First Interstate Bancorp owns 0.03% invested in Red Hat, Inc. (NYSE:RHT) for 700 shares. Zweig holds 2.56% of its portfolio in Red Hat, Inc. (NYSE:RHT) for 125,907 shares. Vestor Cap Limited Liability Company stated it has 0.01% in Red Hat, Inc. (NYSE:RHT). 4,164 were accumulated by Williams Jones And Assocs Limited Liability Company.

