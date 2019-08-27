As Red Hat (RHT) Share Value Were Volatile, Harvest Management Decreased Its Stake; As Newell Brands (NWL) Valuation Declined, Proxima Capital Management Raised Position

Harvest Management Llc decreased its stake in Red Hat Inc (RHT) by 3.64% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Harvest Management Llc sold 2,000 shares as the company’s stock 0.00% . The hedge fund held 53,000 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $9.68M, down from 55,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Harvest Management Llc who had been investing in Red Hat Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $33.43B market cap company. It closed at $187.71 lastly. It is down 0.00% since August 27, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500. Some Historical RHT News: 31/05/2018 – Maxta Announces Support for Comprehensive Private Cloud Infrastructure Based on Red Hat Virtualization and Red Hat OpenShift Co; 07/05/2018 – RED HAT APPOINTS ALFRED W. ZOLLAR TO ITS BOARD OF DIRECTORS; 02/05/2018 – Trilio Announces Version 3 of Its Revolutionary TrilioVault Data Protection Software, Expands to Support Red Hat Virtualization; 08/05/2018 – IBM and Red Hat Join Forces to Accelerate Hybrid Cloud Adoption; 08/05/2018 – Neha Sandhu Named Red Hat’s 2018 Certified Professional of the Year; 26/03/2018 – RED HAT INC – YEAR-END DEFERRED REVENUE BALANCE OF $2.6 BLN, UP 25% YEAR-OVER-YEAR; 26/03/2018 – RED HAT INC RHT.N : CREDIT SUISSE RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $150 FROM $120; 27/03/2018 – RED HAT INC RHT.N : RBC RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $172 FROM $160; 22/05/2018 – Red Hat and Juniper Networks Expand Collaboration to Provide a Simplified and More Secure Path to Multicloud; 26/03/2018 – RED HAT CFO – ALSO RELATED TO THE U.S TAX REFORM, REPATRIATED $486 MLN OF FOREIGN EARNINGS – CONF CALL

Proxima Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Newell Brands Inc (NWL) by 11.54% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Proxima Capital Management Llc bought 38,500 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.11% . The hedge fund held 372,000 shares of the plastic products company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.71 million, up from 333,500 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Proxima Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Newell Brands Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $6.75 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.82% or $0.13 during the last trading session, reaching $15.95. About 1.37M shares traded. Newell Brands Inc. (NYSE:NWL) has declined 45.86% since August 27, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 45.86% the S&P500. Some Historical NWL News: 19/03/2018 – Carl Icahn gets four board seats at Newell Brands; 16/03/2018 – ICAHN HAS HAD, TO CONTINUE TALKS WITH STARBOARD ON NEWELL STAKE; 10/04/2018 – Starboard seeks four board seats at Newell -filing; 09/05/2018 – 2U: Ellis Joins From Newell Brands; 02/04/2018 – Newell Brands to Nominate David Atchison to Board of Directors; 12/03/2018 – EX-NEWELL DIRECTOR CONROY BACKS STARBOARD, SAYS CHANGE `NEEDED’; 11/04/2018 – Starboard Files Definitive Proxy Materials to Elect Four Highly Qualified Director Nominees to the Newell Board of Directors at; 04/05/2018 – NEWELL BRANDS INC – “MAINTAINING COMPANY’S COMMITMENT TO ITS INVESTMENT GRADE RATING” AND TO ANNUAL DIVIDEND OF 92 CENTS PER SHARE THROUGH 2019; 04/05/2018 – Newell Brands Sees 66% Reduction in Number of Manufacturing Facilities; 04/05/2018 – NEWELL BRANDS INC – NEW PORTFOLIO WILL COMPRISE 7 CATEGORY-BASED DIVISIONS WITH ROUGHLY 20 PERCENT OF THEIR U.S. SALES E-COMMERCE DERIVED

Investors sentiment increased to 0.89 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.09, from 0.8 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 43 investors sold RHT shares while 201 reduced holdings. 65 funds opened positions while 152 raised stakes. 157.03 million shares or 0.49% more from 156.27 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Arete Wealth Advsrs Limited Liability has invested 0.24% of its portfolio in Red Hat, Inc. (NYSE:RHT). 2,100 were reported by Tru Co Of Oklahoma. Metropolitan Life Insur Com Ny holds 0.01% or 10,549 shares in its portfolio. Pnc Svcs Gru owns 44,848 shares or 0.01% of their US portfolio. Meiji Yasuda Asset Mgmt Company Ltd reported 4,304 shares or 0.07% of all its holdings. Pekin Hardy Strauss reported 1,500 shares stake. Shine Inv Advisory Svcs has 0.03% invested in Red Hat, Inc. (NYSE:RHT). Moreover, Lmr Prtn Llp has 1.02% invested in Red Hat, Inc. (NYSE:RHT) for 108,944 shares. 43,798 are held by Asset Management. Havens Advisors has invested 13.28% of its portfolio in Red Hat, Inc. (NYSE:RHT). Sigma Planning Corporation reported 0.02% of its portfolio in Red Hat, Inc. (NYSE:RHT). Sit Invest Assoc holds 0.16% or 27,355 shares in its portfolio. Cap Advsr Lc holds 790 shares. Asset Mngmt holds 0.11% of its portfolio in Red Hat, Inc. (NYSE:RHT) for 11,749 shares. Fairfield Bush & Communication stated it has 5,000 shares or 0.3% of all its holdings.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.94 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.19, from 0.75 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 57 investors sold NWL shares while 156 reduced holdings. 50 funds opened positions while 150 raised stakes. 381.67 million shares or 5.81% less from 405.20 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Bogle Inv Mngmt LP De invested 0.94% of its portfolio in Newell Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:NWL). Gateway Invest Advisers Ltd Company holds 0.05% or 388,173 shares in its portfolio. Bb&T Securities stated it has 86,922 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Rothschild Invest Il accumulated 0.1% or 55,320 shares. Franklin Resources Inc owns 13.85 million shares for 0.11% of their portfolio. State Common Retirement Fund, New York-based fund reported 834,326 shares. Cibc Ww Mkts holds 0.01% or 110,980 shares in its portfolio. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Mgmt invested 0% of its portfolio in Newell Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:NWL). State Teachers Retirement Sys has invested 0.03% in Newell Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:NWL). Lapides Asset Ltd Liability owns 86,800 shares. Cambridge Investment Research stated it has 0.02% in Newell Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:NWL). Magnetar Financial Ltd accumulated 0.03% or 70,522 shares. Gradient Investments Ltd Liability Company owns 276 shares. Louisiana State Employees Retirement holds 20,500 shares. 1,590 were reported by Salem Invest Counselors.

Proxima Capital Management Llc, which manages about $1.13 billion and $90.78 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Resideo Technologies Inc by 108,000 shares to 140,000 shares, valued at $2.70M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Horizon Pharma Plc (NASDAQ:HZNP) by 20,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 35,000 shares, and cut its stake in Olin Corp (NYSE:OLN).

Since August 15, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 sales for $78,800 activity.