As Red Hat (RHT) Share Value Rose, Shareholder Harvest Management Has Cut Its Stake by $364,000; As Anadarko Pete (APC) Stock Price Rose, Caymus Capital Partners LP Increased by $30.63 Million Its Holding

Harvest Management Llc decreased its stake in Red Hat Inc (RHT) by 3.64% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Harvest Management Llc sold 2,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.94% with the market. The hedge fund held 53,000 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $9.68M, down from 55,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Harvest Management Llc who had been investing in Red Hat Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $33.43B market cap company. It closed at $187.71 lastly. It is down 12.46% since July 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 8.03% the S&P500. Some Historical RHT News: 02/05/2018 – Ivy Mid Cap Growth Adds O’Reilly Auto, Exits Red Hat; 26/03/2018 – RED HAT INC – SEES FY 2019 OPERATING CASH FLOW TO BE APPROXIMATELY $1.035 BLN TO $1.045 BLN; 10/04/2018 – DLT Solutions Awarded DoD Enterprise Software Initiative Contract for Red Hat; 16/04/2018 – S&PGR Ups Red Hat To ‘BBB+’ On Strong Op Performance; Otll Stb; 15/05/2018 – Red Hat Enhances Foundation for Digital Transformation with Latest Version of Red Hat Virtualization; 09/05/2018 – Red Hat Collaborates with the Massachusetts Open Cloud and Leading Children’s Hospital to Help Shape the Future of Medical; 28/03/2018 – RED HAT INC RHT.N : JP MORGAN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $175 FROM $130; 02/05/2018 – Portworx Achieves Certification for Red Hat OpenShift Container Platform; 26/03/2018 – Red Hat 4Q Adj EPS 91c; 26/03/2018 – RED HAT INC RHT.N SEES FY 2019 GAAP SHR ABOUT $2.25 TO $2.28

Caymus Capital Partners Lp increased its stake in Anadarko Pete Corp (APC) by 127.76% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Caymus Capital Partners Lp bought 680,600 shares as the company’s stock rose 65.46% with the market. The hedge fund held 1.21M shares of the oil & gas production company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $55.18M, up from 532,704 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Caymus Capital Partners Lp who had been investing in Anadarko Pete Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $36.76B market cap company. The stock increased 0.07% or $0.05 during the last trading session, reaching $73.16. About 3.41 million shares traded. Anadarko Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:APC) has risen 5.30% since July 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.87% the S&P500. Some Historical APC News: 13/04/2018 – ANADARKO PETROLEUM CORP APC.N : CREDIT SUISSE RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $77 FROM $74; 30/04/2018 – Anadarko Presenting at Conference May 14; 09/03/2018 – CERAWEEK-Colombia jumps into Latam oil auction wave, to award blocks in April; 28/03/2018 – Four oil majors interested in Algeria offshore drilling-state agency; 12/04/2018 – TGS-NOPEC Geophysical: TGS announces expansion of its 2018 onshore seismic activity with third project in the Anadarko Basin; 09/05/2018 – ARGENTINA DEFINING BLOCKS FOR OFFSHORE AUCTION TO BE LAUNCHED IN JULY, OFFERS EXPECTED IN LATE NOV -ENERGY MINISTER ARANGUREN; 01/05/2018 – Anadarko Petroleum 1Q Rev $3.05B; 09/05/2018 – MCDERMOTT INTERNATIONAL – ANNOUNCED CONTRACT AWARD FROM ANADARKO PETROLEUM FOR SUBSEA UMBILICAL AND FLOWLINE INSTALLATION; 04/05/2018 – Anadarko at MUFG Securities Houston Energy Tour May 14; 18/05/2018 – ANADARKO PETROLEUM APC.N SEEKING $14-$15 BLN FROM BANKS, EXPORT CREDIT AGENCIES FOR MOZAMBIQUE LNG PROJECT

More notable recent Anadarko Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:APC) news were published by: Benzinga.com which released: “JPMorgan Chase, Wells Fargo Kick Off Earnings Season With Strong Q1 Results – Benzinga” on April 12, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Occidental raises cash offer for Anadarko – Seeking Alpha” published on May 06, 2019, Streetinsider.com published: “Oil prices jump 4.5% on US crude stocks draw, Gulf of Mexico storm – StreetInsider.com” on July 10, 2019. More interesting news about Anadarko Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:APC) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Occidental’s Purchase Of Anadarko Isn’t A Permian Oil Purchase – Seeking Alpha” published on May 16, 2019 as well as Streetinsider.com‘s news article titled: “Anadarko Petroleum (APC) Announces Mozambique LNG Final Investment Decision – StreetInsider.com” with publication date: June 18, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.93 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.16, from 0.77 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 54 investors sold APC shares while 223 reduced holdings. 70 funds opened positions while 187 raised stakes. 418.34 million shares or 0.85% less from 421.93 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Wesbanco Bancorp Inc accumulated 10,921 shares. Parametric Portfolio Assoc Limited Company holds 1.18M shares or 0.05% of its portfolio. Peapack Gladstone Fin has 0.03% invested in Anadarko Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:APC) for 13,750 shares. Moreover, Dnb Asset Management As has 0% invested in Anadarko Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:APC). Personal Capital Advsrs Corporation has 638,524 shares for 0.33% of their portfolio. Bridgeway Mgmt Incorporated owns 0.49% invested in Anadarko Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:APC) for 860,450 shares. Mitchell has 80,118 shares for 3.88% of their portfolio. Mercer Cap Advisers Inc reported 0.13% of its portfolio in Anadarko Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:APC). First Manhattan Co has 15,547 shares. Tctc Holdg Limited Liability Co reported 0.14% stake. Eaton Vance Mgmt holds 0.09% or 831,334 shares in its portfolio. Fiduciary Trust Company holds 15,178 shares. Klingenstein Fields & Communications owns 121,451 shares or 0.3% of their US portfolio. Two Sigma Secs Limited Co invested 0.01% in Anadarko Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:APC). Carroll holds 0.01% or 1,616 shares.

Caymus Capital Partners Lp, which manages about $377.99 million and $450.26M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Marathon Oil Corp (NYSE:MRO) by 2.48 million shares to 1.45M shares, valued at $24.23M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Cimarex Energy Co (NYSE:XEC) by 244,200 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 217,082 shares, and cut its stake in Halcon Res Corp.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.89 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.09, from 0.8 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 43 investors sold RHT shares while 201 reduced holdings. 65 funds opened positions while 152 raised stakes. 157.03 million shares or 0.49% more from 156.27 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 2,830 were reported by Vident Advisory Ltd Liability Corporation. Marathon Trading Investment Mngmt Limited Liability Corp owns 5,000 shares or 0.11% of their US portfolio. Hudson Bay Capital Mgmt LP reported 0.47% in Red Hat, Inc. (NYSE:RHT). Moreover, Harvest Lc has 14.18% invested in Red Hat, Inc. (NYSE:RHT) for 53,000 shares. Kellner Capital Lc reported 7.39% stake. Bb&T Corp has 0.07% invested in Red Hat, Inc. (NYSE:RHT) for 22,895 shares. Citadel Advsrs Limited Liability Com accumulated 0.21% or 2.34M shares. Moreover, Lord Abbett And Limited has 0.05% invested in Red Hat, Inc. (NYSE:RHT) for 85,182 shares. Royal National Bank & Trust Of Canada stated it has 185,294 shares. 40 are held by Estabrook Cap Management. Sumitomo Mitsui Asset Mgmt holds 154,897 shares or 0.47% of its portfolio. Fil Limited reported 0.33% in Red Hat, Inc. (NYSE:RHT). The California-based Lpl Limited Company has invested 0.01% in Red Hat, Inc. (NYSE:RHT). Vestor Capital Ltd Llc accumulated 0.01% or 224 shares. Bluefin Trading Ltd Liability Corp invested 0.19% of its portfolio in Red Hat, Inc. (NYSE:RHT).

More notable recent Red Hat, Inc. (NYSE:RHT) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Red Hat Q4 2019 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha” on March 24, 2019, also Benzinga.com with their article: “Benzinga’s Top Upgrades, Downgrades For June 21, 2019 – Benzinga” published on June 21, 2019, Bizjournals.com published: “It’s done! IBM buys Red Hat; Whitehurst says ‘Red Hat is still Red Hat’ – Triangle Business Journal” on July 09, 2019. More interesting news about Red Hat, Inc. (NYSE:RHT) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “8 Stocks To Watch For June 20, 2019 – Benzinga” published on June 20, 2019 as well as Bizjournals.com‘s news article titled: “IBM exec updates investors on Red Hat deal – Triangle Business Journal” with publication date: June 05, 2019.