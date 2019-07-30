As Red Hat (RHT) Share Value Rose, Price Michael F Has Lifted Its Holding; Target (TGT) Holder Coe Capital Management Lifted Holding

Price Michael F increased its stake in Red Hat Inc. (RHT) by 166.67% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Price Michael F bought 10,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.94% with the market. The hedge fund held 16,000 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.92M, up from 6,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Price Michael F who had been investing in Red Hat Inc. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $33.43B market cap company. It closed at $187.71 lastly. It is down 12.46% since July 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 8.03% the S&P500. Some Historical RHT News: 07/05/2018 – Red Hat Appoints Alfred W. Zollar to Its Bd of Directors; 09/05/2018 – Red Hat Collaborates with the Massachusetts Open Cloud and Leading Children’s Hospital to Help Shape the Future of Medical Image Processing; 02/05/2018 – Forty8Fifty Labs Collaborates with Red Hat to Enable Digital Transformation through Application Development and Integration Pro; 08/05/2018 – IBM and Red Hat Join Forces to Accelerate Hybrid Cloud Adoption; 31/05/2018 – Maxta Announces Support for Comprehensive Private Cloud Infrastructure Based on Red Hat Virtualization and Red Hat OpenShift Co; 26/03/2018 – RED HAT SEES 1Q REV. $800M TO $810.0M, EST. $795.0M; 07/05/2018 – Growing Number of Organizations Around the World Choose Red Hat Container-Native Storage with Red Hat OpenShift Container; 15/05/2018 – Red Hat Enhances Foundation for Digital Transformation with Latest Version of Red Hat Virtualization; 04/05/2018 – Red Hat (3scale) Recognized as a Leader in the Magic Quadrant for Full Life Cycle API Management; 28/03/2018 – Red Hat to Stay in Bond Market Despite Plans to Repatriate Offshore Cash

Coe Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Target Corp (TGT) by 152.35% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Coe Capital Management Llc bought 12,561 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.43% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 20,806 shares of the department and specialty retail stores company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.67M, up from 8,245 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Coe Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Target Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $44.44 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.56% or $0.49 during the last trading session, reaching $86.74. About 2.02M shares traded. Target Corporation (NYSE:TGT) has declined 2.87% since July 30, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 7.30% the S&P500. Some Historical TGT News: 23/05/2018 – TARGET CORP – QTRLY TOTAL REV $16,781 MLN; 23/05/2018 – TARGET SEES 2Q ADJ EPS $1.30 TO $1.50, EST. $1.35; 31/05/2018 – Target and Shipt Launch Same-Day Delivery in Wisconsin; 06/03/2018 – TARGET SAYS CAPITAL INVESTMENTS TO BE `WELL OVER’ $3BN IN 2018; 06/03/2018 – TARGET BEGINS INVESTOR PRESENTATION; 15/03/2018 – TARGET OUTLOOK TO STABLE FROM NEGATIVE BY FITCH; 15/05/2018 – TARGET CONFIRMS PRICE CUT FOR NEXT-DAY DELIVERY OF ESSENTIALS; 06/03/2018 – TARGET 2-DAY OFFER IS FOR ORDERS OVER $35 OR MADE WITH RED CARD; 15/05/2018 – Target Launching Revamped Men’s Grooming Sections In 11 Stores — MarketWatch; 06/03/2018 – TARGET EXECS SPEAK AT INVESTOR PRESENTATION

Coe Capital Management Llc, which manages about $649.91 million and $86.08 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Five9 Inc (NASDAQ:FIVN) by 16,155 shares to 22,410 shares, valued at $1.18 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Waste Connections Inc by 4,306 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 26,445 shares, and cut its stake in Mastec Inc (NYSE:MTZ).

Investors sentiment increased to 0.89 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.09, from 0.8 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 43 investors sold RHT shares while 201 reduced holdings. 65 funds opened positions while 152 raised stakes. 157.03 million shares or 0.49% more from 156.27 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Davis R M holds 199,841 shares or 1.36% of its portfolio. Moreover, Dupont Capital Mngmt has 0.1% invested in Red Hat, Inc. (NYSE:RHT). First LP holds 191,936 shares or 0.07% of its portfolio. 15,909 are held by Cibc Asset Mngmt. Prudential Fin Inc invested 0.05% of its portfolio in Red Hat, Inc. (NYSE:RHT). 3,132 are owned by Advisor Prns Lc. Dimensional Fund Advsrs Limited Partnership stated it has 447,299 shares or 0.03% of all its holdings. Freestone Cap Holding Llc owns 0.07% invested in Red Hat, Inc. (NYSE:RHT) for 6,297 shares. Bnp Paribas Asset Mngmt reported 24,507 shares. Atria Invs, a North Carolina-based fund reported 4,781 shares. Plante Moran Financial Advsrs Limited Liability Company owns 162 shares. Cwm Limited Com invested in 0% or 192 shares. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo Limited Liability Co accumulated 148,900 shares or 0.2% of the stock. Employees Retirement Of Texas holds 22,000 shares. Moneta Gru Inv Advsrs stated it has 1.72% of its portfolio in Red Hat, Inc. (NYSE:RHT).

Price Michael F, which manages about $806.82 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Kearny Financial Corp. by 427,697 shares to 965,000 shares, valued at $12.42 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Waterstone Financial Inc. (NASDAQ:WSBF) by 201,875 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 999,246 shares, and cut its stake in Bunge Limited.

More notable recent Red Hat, Inc. (NYSE:RHT) news were published by: Benzinga.com which released: “Wedbush: IBM-Red Hat Deal Holds Execution Risks – Benzinga” on July 10, 2019, also Prnewswire.com with their article: “T-Mobile US Set to Join S&P 500 – PRNewswire” published on July 09, 2019, Businesswire.com published: “Tortoise Announces Expected Constituent Change Due to Merger and Acquisition Activity – Business Wire” on July 11, 2019. More interesting news about Red Hat, Inc. (NYSE:RHT) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Hedge Funds Have Never Been This Bullish On Red Hat, Inc. (RHT) – Yahoo Finance” published on June 05, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Merger Arbitrage Mondays: Cisco’s Acquisition Of Acacia Trades At A 9% Discount – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: July 15, 2019.