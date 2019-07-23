As Red Hat (RHT) Share Value Rose, Omni Partners Llp Has Raised Holding by $48.24 Million; Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) Shareholder Tuttle Tactical Management Has Lowered Holding as Market Valuation Rose

Omni Partners Llp increased its stake in Red Hat Inc (RHT) by 64.85% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Omni Partners Llp bought 265,079 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.94% with the market. The hedge fund held 673,841 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $123.11M, up from 408,762 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Omni Partners Llp who had been investing in Red Hat Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $33.43B market cap company. It closed at $187.71 lastly. It is down 12.46% since July 23, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 8.03% the S&P500. Some Historical RHT News: 21/03/2018 – RED HAT INC RHT.N : RBC RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $160 FROM $135; RATING OUTPERFORM; 26/03/2018 – RED HAT INC RHT.N SEES FY 2019 GAAP SHR ABOUT $2.25 TO $2.28; 03/05/2018 – Dir Albrecht Gifts 435 Of Red Hat Inc; 27/03/2018 – RED HAT INC RHT.N : RBC RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $172 FROM $160; 03/05/2018 – HPE REPORTS PACT WITH RED HAT TO OPTIMIZE & ACCELERATE; 26/03/2018 – RED HAT INC – YEAR-END DEFERRED REVENUE BALANCE OF $2.6 BLN, UP 25% YEAR-OVER-YEAR; 07/05/2018 – Cathay Pacific Takes Customer Experiences to New Heights with Red Hat’s Hybrid Cloud Technologies; 03/04/2018 – Sysdig Container Intelligence Platform Certified for Red Hat OpenShift Container Platform; 08/05/2018 – Netronome Announces In-Box Support and Certification for its Agilio® SmartNICs in Red Hat Enterprise Linux 7.5; 08/05/2018 – CyberArk Conjur Enterprise Now Available on Red Hat OpenShift Container Platform

Tuttle Tactical Management Llc decreased its stake in Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) by 14.7% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Tuttle Tactical Management Llc sold 7,068 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.83% with the market. The institutional investor held 41,016 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.73 million, down from 48,084 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Tuttle Tactical Management Llc who had been investing in Johnson & Johnson for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $342.34 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.23% or $0.3 during the last trading session, reaching $128.94. About 4.51M shares traded. Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) has risen 8.61% since July 23, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.18% the S&P500. Some Historical JNJ News: 20/03/2018 – JOHNSON & JOHNSON SAYS JOSEPH WOLK PROMOTED TO CFO; 22/03/2018 – EpigenCare Named as Johnson & Johnson Innovation Finalist in Skincare Challenge; 19/05/2018 – NFL star JJ Watt offers to pay for the funerals of Sante Fe High School shooting victims; 26/03/2018 – $BLUE $CELG $JNJ BCMA CAR-T competitor -; 17/04/2018 – $JNJ dumps a failed PhIII antibiotic program picked up in Actelion buyout; 11/05/2018 – lnvokana (Canagliflozin; Johnson & Johnson/Mitsubishi Tanabe/Daiichi Sankyo) Drug Overview & Outlook 2016-2018 to 2025 – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 17/04/2018 – REG-Genmab Announces Net Sales of DARZALEX® (daratumumab) for First Quarter of 2018; 13/03/2018 – TOKYO — On the first floor of the Johnson & Johnson Institute in Kawasaki, south of Tokyo, a reporter tried his hand at laparoscopic surgery. The technique, which involves inserting a tiny camera and surgical equipment through a small incision in the abdomen, is tougher than it looks; 27/03/2018 – FDA: Johnson & Johnson Consumer, Inc.- Johnson & Johnson BAND-AID® Brand First Aid Products SECURE-FLEX® Wrap (size: 3in); 27/03/2018 – FDA: Johnson & Johnson Consumer, Inc.- Johnson & Johnson BAND-AID® Brand First Aid Products SECURE-FLEX® Wrap (size: 2in)

Investors sentiment increased to 0.89 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.09, from 0.8 in 2018Q4.

Tuttle Tactical Management Llc, which manages about $198.63 million and $497.74 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Visa Inc (NYSE:V) by 6,516 shares to 37,193 shares, valued at $5.81 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Spdr Series Trust (SDY) by 35,854 shares in the quarter, for a total of 80,761 shares, and has risen its stake in Hormel Foods Corp (NYSE:HRL).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.84 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.02, from 0.86 in 2018Q4.