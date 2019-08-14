As Red Hat (RHT) Share Price Were Volatile, Yakira Capital Management Boosted Stake; 13D Management Has Lifted Stake in Symantec (SYMC)

Yakira Capital Management Inc increased its stake in Red Hat Inc (RHT) by 265.17% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Yakira Capital Management Inc bought 70,800 shares as the company’s stock 0.00% . The hedge fund held 97,500 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $17.81M, up from 26,700 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Yakira Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Red Hat Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $33.43 billion market cap company. It closed at $187.71 lastly. It is down 0.00% since August 14, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500. Some Historical RHT News: 30/05/2018 – Carahsoft Awarded U.S. Department of Defense Blanket Purchase Agreement for Red Hat Software and Services; 21/03/2018 – RED HAT INC RHT.N : RBC RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $160 FROM $135; RATING OUTPERFORM; 09/05/2018 – CollabNet VersionOne To Demonstrate Enterprise Value Stream Management Solution for Red Hat OpenShift at Red Hat Summit; 16/04/2018 – S&PGR: Upgrade Reflects Red Hat’s Continued Strong Operating Performance Due to Shr Gains in the Server Operating System Market; 22/03/2018 – RED HAT INC RHT.N : CITIGROUP RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $179 FROM $148; 16/04/2018 – S&P REVISES RED HAT INC. TO RATING ‘BBB+’ FROM ‘BBB’; 07/05/2018 – Cathay Pacific Takes Customer Experiences to New Heights with Red Hat’s Hybrid Cloud Technologies; 07/05/2018 – Leading Solutions Providers Turn to Red Hat OpenShift Container Platform to Drive Customer Innovation; 14/05/2018 – Red Hat Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Tomorrow; 17/04/2018 – Red Hat Set to Host Largest Red Hat Summit to Date, May 8-10 in San Francisco

13D Management Llc increased its stake in Symantec Corp (SYMC) by 4.24% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. 13D Management Llc bought 35,838 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.60% . The institutional investor held 881,457 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $20.22M, up from 845,619 at the end of the previous reported quarter. 13D Management Llc who had been investing in Symantec Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $15.81B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.12% or $0.26 during the last trading session, reaching $22.86. About 4.21M shares traded. Symantec Corporation (NASDAQ:SYMC) has risen 6.15% since August 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.15% the S&P500. Some Historical SYMC News: 14/05/2018 – SYMANTEC TO HOST A CALL TO PROVIDE MORE INFO ON INVESTIGATION; 10/05/2018 – Symantec Sees 1Q Rev $1.135B-$1.165B; 15/04/2018 – Symantec Targeted Attack Analytics Enables Customers to Uncover the Most Sophisticated and Dangerous Cyber Attacks; 10/05/2018 – Symantec tanks after it says internal probe may delay annual report; 13/03/2018 CAFC: TRUSTEES OF COLUMBIA v. SYMANTEC CORPORATION [RULE 36 JUDGMENT] – Appeal #16-2551 – 2018-03-13; 11/05/2018 – Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. is Investigating Symantec Corporation (SYMC) on Behalf of Stockholders and Encourages Investors to Contact the Firm; 22/05/2018 – The Klein Law Firm Notifies Investors of an Investigation Concerning Possible Violations of Federal Securities Laws by Symantec Corp. (SYMC); 16/05/2018 – Research Conducted by Comodo CA Reveals that more than One Million Distrusted Website Certificates from Symantec Remai; 16/05/2018 – SYMANTEC RATING MAY BE CUT TO JUNK BY MOODY’S ON INTERNAL PROBE; 11/05/2018 – Symantec (SYMC) Alert: Johnson Fistel, Investigates Symantec Corporation, Inc. Following Internal Probe Disclosure; Investors Encouraged to Contact Firm

More news for Red Hat, Inc. (NYSE:RHT) were recently published by: Finance.Yahoo.com, which released: “Mario Gabelli’s Top 6 Buys in the 2nd Quarter – Yahoo Finance” on August 05, 2019. Finance.Yahoo.com‘s article titled: “Hedge Funds Have Never Been This Bullish On Red Hat, Inc. (RHT) – Yahoo Finance” and published on June 05, 2019 is yet another important article.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.89 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.09, from 0.8 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 43 investors sold RHT shares while 201 reduced holdings. 65 funds opened positions while 152 raised stakes. 157.03 million shares or 0.49% more from 156.27 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Zeke Capital Advsrs Ltd invested 0.05% in Red Hat, Inc. (NYSE:RHT). Charter Tru Company invested in 0.03% or 1,390 shares. Vident Advisory Llc invested in 0.03% or 2,830 shares. 45,221 are owned by British Columbia Investment Mgmt. Sterling Mgmt Limited Liability reported 7,685 shares. Symphony Asset Mngmt Limited Com reported 11,695 shares or 0.55% of all its holdings. Robeco Institutional Asset Mgmt Bv reported 104,547 shares or 0.07% of all its holdings. Hills Retail Bank And Tru Com has invested 0.85% in Red Hat, Inc. (NYSE:RHT). Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft Fi holds 0% or 2,288 shares in its portfolio. Renaissance Limited Liability Company holds 122,565 shares. Segall Bryant Hamill Ltd Company stated it has 0.71% of its portfolio in Red Hat, Inc. (NYSE:RHT). California Pub Employees Retirement reported 295,095 shares. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board owns 53,359 shares for 0.2% of their portfolio. Quinn Opportunity Ptnrs Ltd Com stated it has 0.56% of its portfolio in Red Hat, Inc. (NYSE:RHT). New York-based Gabelli Funds Limited has invested 0.62% in Red Hat, Inc. (NYSE:RHT).

Yakira Capital Management Inc, which manages about $188.00M and $349.65 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Discovery Inc (NASDAQ:DISCK) by 32,000 shares to 144,153 shares, valued at $3.66 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Morgan Stanley India Invs Fd (IIF) by 17,200 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 62,977 shares, and cut its stake in U S G Corp (NYSE:USG).