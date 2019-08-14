As Red Hat (RHT) Share Price Were Volatile, Holder Diam Company LTD Trimmed by $37.12 Million Its Stake; Rgm Capital Upped Tyler Technologies (TYL) Holding

Diam Company Ltd decreased its stake in Red Hat Inc (RHT) by 70.27% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Diam Company Ltd sold 203,977 shares as the company’s stock 0.00% . The institutional investor held 86,319 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $15.77 million, down from 290,296 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Diam Company Ltd who had been investing in Red Hat Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $33.43B market cap company. It closed at $187.71 lastly. It is down 0.00% since August 14, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500. Some Historical RHT News: 26/03/2018 – RED HAT INC – YEAR-END DEFERRED REVENUE BALANCE OF $2.6 BLN, UP 25% YEAR-OVER-YEAR; 07/05/2018 – Cathay Pacific Takes Customer Experiences to New Heights with Red Hat’s Hybrid Cloud Technologies; 19/03/2018 – RED HAT INC RHT.N : BARCLAYS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $165 FROM $145; 01/05/2018 – Red Hat to Livestream Red Hat Summit Press Conference and General Sessions; 26/03/2018 – RED HAT SEES 1Q REV. $800M TO $810.0M, EST. $795.0M; 27/03/2018 – Tech Today: Zuck’s Parliament Fail, Cheers for Lam Research, Red Hat Targets Soar — Barron’s Blog

Rgm Capital Llc increased its stake in Tyler Technologies Inc (TYL) by 3.62% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Rgm Capital Llc bought 14,932 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.29% . The hedge fund held 426,909 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $87.26M, up from 411,977 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Rgm Capital Llc who had been investing in Tyler Technologies Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $9.66 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.10% or $2.81 during the last trading session, reaching $252.04. About 2,155 shares traded. Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL) has risen 4.10% since August 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.10% the S&P500. Some Historical TYL News: 07/05/2018 – Tyler Technologies to Participate in May Investor Conferences; 10/05/2018 – TYLER TECHNOLOGIES REPORTS CEO TRANSITION; 10/05/2018 – Tyler Technologies Announces CEO Transition; 03/04/2018 – Tyler Technologies to Provide Brazos Electronic Citation Solution to Fort Worth, Texas; 02/05/2018 – Tyler Technologies Sees FY18 Adj EPS $4.73-Adj EPS $4.83; 18/04/2018 – TYLER TECHNOLOGIES INC – SOCRATA’S SENIOR LEADERSHIP TEAM IS EXPECTED TO JOIN TYLER’S TEAM, ALONG WITH SUBSTANTIALLY ALL COMPANY’S EMPLOYEES; 10/05/2018 – Tyler Technologies President H. Lynn Moore Jr. Named Chief Executive Officer; 06/03/2018 Tyler Technologies’ Building Remodel to Accommodate Hiring in Dayton, Ohio, Metro Area; 27/03/2018 – Tyler Technologies Signed Agreement With Pittsburgh Public Schools for Munis Enterprise Resource Planning Solution; 02/05/2018 – Tyler Technologies 1Q Rev $221.2M

More notable recent Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL) news were published by: Streetinsider.com which released: “Tyler Technologies (TYL) Tops Q2 EPS by 1c; Offers FY19 EPS/Revenue Guidance – StreetInsider.com” on July 31, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Tyler Technologies (TYL) Q2 2019 Earnings Call Transcript – Yahoo Finance” published on August 01, 2019, Businesswire.com published: “Tyler Technologies’ Data Platforms Join U.K.’s G-Cloud Marketplace for Government – Business Wire” on July 24, 2019. More interesting news about Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL) were released by: Businesswire.com and their article: “Five North Carolina Schools Select Tyler Technologies Under Master Services Agreement – Business Wire” published on August 08, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Should You Investigate Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL) At US$221? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: July 04, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.51 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.30, from 1.21 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 16 investors sold TYL shares while 99 reduced holdings. 69 funds opened positions while 105 raised stakes. 32.34 million shares or 9.59% less from 35.77 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. First Trust Lp reported 5,002 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Tudor Investment Corporation Et Al reported 3,146 shares or 0.03% of all its holdings. Barclays Public Limited has 3,278 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Carroll Financial Assoc owns 61 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Us Comml Bank De stated it has 84,380 shares. Ameriprise Financial accumulated 439,621 shares. First Hawaiian Bank holds 0% or 309 shares in its portfolio. Huntington Fincl Bank owns 140 shares for 0% of their portfolio. State Of Wisconsin Investment Board invested 0% of its portfolio in Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL). Hhr Asset Mgmt Lc has invested 4.09% in Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL). Rmb Mgmt Limited Liability has 0.19% invested in Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL) for 35,866 shares. Riverbridge Prtnrs Limited Co holds 321,364 shares. Cubist Systematic Strategies Ltd Co holds 0.07% of its portfolio in Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL) for 9,960 shares. 361,368 are owned by Price T Rowe Associates Inc Md. Ameritas Inv Partners Inc reported 0.15% of its portfolio in Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL).

Rgm Capital Llc, which manages about $775.24 million and $1.47 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Cornerstone Ondemand Inc (NASDAQ:CSOD) by 198,662 shares to 1.78M shares, valued at $97.56 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Liveramp Holdings Inc by 228,533 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 972,003 shares, and cut its stake in Liveperson Inc (NASDAQ:LPSN).

Investors sentiment increased to 0.89 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.09, from 0.8 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 43 investors sold RHT shares while 201 reduced holdings. 65 funds opened positions while 152 raised stakes. 157.03 million shares or 0.49% more from 156.27 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Sun Life Financial holds 0.01% or 300 shares in its portfolio. Raymond James Financial Ser Advsrs reported 0.01% in Red Hat, Inc. (NYSE:RHT). Toronto Dominion Bank & Trust reported 114,874 shares. First Personal Financial Svcs reported 0.01% stake. 1.16M were accumulated by Magnetar Fincl Limited Liability Com. Janney Montgomery Scott Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 0% of its portfolio in Red Hat, Inc. (NYSE:RHT) for 2,261 shares. Kentucky Retirement Fund, Kentucky-based fund reported 3,514 shares. Guardian Life Communications Of America owns 500 shares or 0.01% of their US portfolio. Oz Management Limited Partnership holds 857,916 shares or 0.94% of its portfolio. Parsons Cap Mgmt Ri accumulated 1,559 shares. Moreover, Arizona State Retirement Sys has 0.1% invested in Red Hat, Inc. (NYSE:RHT) for 48,196 shares. Manufacturers Life Insurance The has 181,397 shares for 0.04% of their portfolio. Bluemountain Cap Mgmt Limited Liability stated it has 0.41% of its portfolio in Red Hat, Inc. (NYSE:RHT). Amp Invsts Limited has invested 0.09% in Red Hat, Inc. (NYSE:RHT). Pictet Asset Ltd reported 285,547 shares stake.

Diam Company Ltd, which manages about $18.49 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Oshkosh Corp (NYSE:OSK) by 18,615 shares to 57,472 shares, valued at $4.32M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Retail Pptys Amer Inc (NYSE:RPAI) by 90,736 shares in the quarter, for a total of 523,578 shares, and has risen its stake in Hdfc Bank Ltd (NYSE:HDB).

