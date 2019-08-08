As Red Hat (RHT) Share Price Were Volatile, Enterprise Financial Services Cut Its Holding by $397,670; Moon Capital Management LP Has Decreased Holding in Tempur Sealy Intl (TPX) as Market Valuation Rose

Enterprise Financial Services Corp decreased its stake in Red Hat Inc (RHT) by 68.09% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Enterprise Financial Services Corp sold 2,185 shares as the company’s stock 0.00% . The institutional investor held 1,024 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $187,000, down from 3,209 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Enterprise Financial Services Corp who had been investing in Red Hat Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $33.43 billion market cap company. It closed at $187.71 lastly. It is down 0.00% since August 8, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500. Some Historical RHT News: 07/05/2018 – Red Hat, Vorwerk Bake the Hybrid Cloud and Internet of Things Into Leading Cooking Appliance; 16/04/2018 – S&PGR: Upgrade Reflects Red Hat’s Continued Strong Operating Performance Due to Shr Gains in the Server Operating System Market; 04/05/2018 – Red Hat (3scale) Recognized as a Leader in the Magic Quadrant for Full Life Cycle API Management; 27/03/2018 – RED HAT INC RHT.N : JMP RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $175 FROM $140; 22/03/2018 – RED HAT INC RHT.N : COWEN AND COMPANY RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $160 FROM $136; 08/05/2018 – NGINX and Red Hat Collaborate to Accelerate Enterprise Adoption of Microservices

Moon Capital Management Lp decreased its stake in Tempur Sealy Intl Inc (TPX) by 84.13% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Moon Capital Management Lp sold 252,969 shares as the company’s stock rose 30.04% . The hedge fund held 47,737 shares of the consumer durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.75M, down from 300,706 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Moon Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Tempur Sealy Intl Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $4.34B market cap company. The stock increased 2.65% or $2.05 during the last trading session, reaching $79.29. About 697,744 shares traded. Tempur Sealy International, Inc. (NYSE:TPX) has risen 64.82% since August 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 64.82% the S&P500.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.69 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.76, from 0.93 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 17 investors sold TPX shares while 53 reduced holdings. 47 funds opened positions while 71 raised stakes. 55.87 million shares or 11.41% less from 63.07 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 167 were accumulated by Farmers Commercial Bank. Deutsche Savings Bank Ag invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Tempur Sealy International, Inc. (NYSE:TPX). Cipher Capital LP reported 0.06% of its portfolio in Tempur Sealy International, Inc. (NYSE:TPX). Two Sigma Ltd Liability reported 0% stake. Ing Groep Nv has invested 0.01% in Tempur Sealy International, Inc. (NYSE:TPX). Van Berkom & Assoc invested in 2.09% or 1.14 million shares. Prelude Capital Mngmt Ltd Co has 0% invested in Tempur Sealy International, Inc. (NYSE:TPX) for 556 shares. Mutual Of America Capital Llc reported 40,352 shares. Amalgamated National Bank holds 10,999 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. Dynamo Internacional Gestao De Recursos Ltda invested in 1.68M shares. Premier Asset Management Limited Company holds 0.05% of its portfolio in Tempur Sealy International, Inc. (NYSE:TPX) for 3,596 shares. Paragon Cap Mgmt invested in 0% or 39 shares. Bancorporation Of America De invested in 837,262 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Piedmont Inv Advsr invested in 4,634 shares. Arizona State Retirement Systems owns 32,958 shares.

Analysts await Tempur Sealy International, Inc. (NYSE:TPX) to report earnings on November, 7. They expect $1.10 EPS, up 7.84% or $0.08 from last year’s $1.02 per share. TPX’s profit will be $60.21 million for 18.02 P/E if the $1.10 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.79 actual EPS reported by Tempur Sealy International, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 39.24% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.89 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.09, from 0.8 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 43 investors sold RHT shares while 201 reduced holdings. 65 funds opened positions while 152 raised stakes. 157.03 million shares or 0.49% more from 156.27 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Bessemer Group owns 0% invested in Red Hat, Inc. (NYSE:RHT) for 1,815 shares. Fmr holds 0.16% of its portfolio in Red Hat, Inc. (NYSE:RHT) for 7.50M shares. Oppenheimer Asset Mgmt reported 0.02% in Red Hat, Inc. (NYSE:RHT). Citigroup has invested 0.08% of its portfolio in Red Hat, Inc. (NYSE:RHT). Venator Management Limited holds 6.05% or 32,000 shares. Moreover, Ashfield Partners Limited Liability has 0.44% invested in Red Hat, Inc. (NYSE:RHT). Cwm Ltd Co reported 0% of its portfolio in Red Hat, Inc. (NYSE:RHT). Rhumbline Advisers invested 0.11% of its portfolio in Red Hat, Inc. (NYSE:RHT). 11,089 were reported by Fiera Corporation. Legal & General Group Public Limited Com accumulated 1.08M shares. 13,239 are held by First National Tru. Oppenheimer Com holds 0.11% of its portfolio in Red Hat, Inc. (NYSE:RHT) for 21,812 shares. Moreover, Ameritas Prtnrs Incorporated has 0.03% invested in Red Hat, Inc. (NYSE:RHT) for 3,130 shares. Tarbox Family Office Inc invested in 107 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Arrowgrass Capital Prns (Us) Ltd Partnership accumulated 700,693 shares.

Enterprise Financial Services Corp, which manages about $458.18M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Schw Us Small C (SCHA) by 258,173 shares to 258,548 shares, valued at $18.08M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Pepsico (NYSE:PEP) by 9,570 shares in the quarter, for a total of 86,529 shares, and has risen its stake in Microsoft Corp (NASDAQ:MSFT).