As Red Hat (RHT) Share Price Rose, Holder Csat Investment Advisory LP Cut Position; White Elm Capital Position in Amazon Com (AMZN) Has Decreased by $2.04 Million as Stock Rose

White Elm Capital Llc decreased its stake in Amazon Com Inc (AMZN) by 10.36% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. White Elm Capital Llc sold 1,145 shares as the company’s stock rose 14.09% with the market. The hedge fund held 9,902 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $17.63M, down from 11,047 at the end of the previous reported quarter. White Elm Capital Llc who had been investing in Amazon Com Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $993.24B market cap company. The stock increased 1.46% or $29.11 during the last trading session, reaching $2017.41. About 4.93M shares traded or 23.69% up from the average. Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) has risen 16.83% since July 11, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.40% the S&P500. Some Historical AMZN News: 08/04/2018 – Commentary: The cities vying for Amazon’s HQ2 are fighting the wrong war; 15/03/2018 – In Their Push to Lure Amazon, Cities Face Unintended Demands; 16/05/2018 – 11Alive News: EXCLUSIVE POLL: Georgia wants Amazon’s HQ2 but with these conditions; 25/04/2018 – It’s telling that $IRBT iRoomba is down even when they claim strong earnings; 16/03/2018 – Owners of Amazon’s smart speakers report creepy giggling; 23/05/2018 – The homebuilder’s new homes are WiFi certified, making them perfect showrooms for Amazon’s smart home devices; 03/04/2018 – Mike Dorning: BREAKING, MORE: No Ongoing White House Talks About Amazon Action; 31/05/2018 – Local Tech Wire: Sources: Amazon eyes Downtown Raleigh for HQ2; Apple deal `imminent’; 02/05/2018 – Amazon Said to Offer Discounts to Expand Payment System (Video); 08/05/2018 – GOOGLE FOLLOWS AMAZON WITH ASSISTANT FEATURES FOR CHILDREN

Csat Investment Advisory Lp decreased its stake in Red Hat Inc (RHT) by 99.44% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Csat Investment Advisory Lp sold 9,063 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.94% with the market. The hedge fund held 51 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $9,000, down from 9,114 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Csat Investment Advisory Lp who had been investing in Red Hat Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $33.43 billion market cap company. It closed at $187.71 lastly. It is down 12.46% since July 11, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 8.03% the S&P500. Some Historical RHT News: 21/03/2018 – RED HAT INC RHT.N : RBC RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $160 FROM $135; RATING OUTPERFORM; 27/03/2018 – RED HAT INC RHT.N : RBC RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $172 FROM $160; 08/05/2018 – Netronome Announces In-Box Support and Certification for its Agilio® SmartNlCs in Red Hat Enterprise Linux 7.5; 04/05/2018 – Red Hat (3scale) Recognized as a Leader in the Magic Quadrant for Full Life Cycle API Management; 08/05/2018 – Red Hat Announces 2018 Women in Open Source Award Winners; 22/03/2018 – RED HAT INC RHT.N : CITIGROUP RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $179 FROM $148; 16/04/2018 – S&PGR Ups Red Hat To ‘BBB+’ On Strong Op Performance; Otll Stb; 22/03/2018 – RED HAT INC RHT.N : COWEN AND COMPANY RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $160 FROM $136; 26/03/2018 – RED HAT INC RHT.N SEES FY 2019 GAAP SHR ABOUT $2.25 TO $2.28; 09/05/2018 – Red Hat Collaborates with UNICEF Innovation to Accelerate `Big Data’ for Social Good

Analysts await Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) to report earnings on July, 25. They expect $5.28 earnings per share, up 4.14% or $0.21 from last year’s $5.07 per share. AMZN’s profit will be $2.60 billion for 95.52 P/E if the $5.28 EPS becomes a reality. After $7.09 actual earnings per share reported by Amazon.com, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -25.53% negative EPS growth.

White Elm Capital Llc, which manages about $1.86 billion and $379.81M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Tiffany & Co New (NYSE:TIF) by 16,100 shares to 119,600 shares, valued at $12.62M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Hilton Worldwide Hldgs Inc by 36,732 shares in the quarter, for a total of 62,532 shares, and has risen its stake in Citigroup Inc (NYSE:C).

Csat Investment Advisory Lp, which manages about $412.74 million and $197.86M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ishares Tr Us Hlthcare Etf (IYH) by 1,564 shares to 4,748 shares, valued at $920,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Akamai Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:AKAM) by 14,779 shares in the quarter, for a total of 15,136 shares, and has risen its stake in Ulta Beauty Inc (NASDAQ:ULTA).

Analysts await Red Hat, Inc. (NYSE:RHT) to report earnings on September, 18. They expect $0.75 EPS, up 19.05% or $0.12 from last year’s $0.63 per share. RHT’s profit will be $133.57 million for 62.57 P/E if the $0.75 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.79 actual EPS reported by Red Hat, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -5.06% negative EPS growth.

