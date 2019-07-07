As Red Hat (RHT) Share Price Rose, Halcyon Management Partners LP Upped Its Holding; Criteo S A (CRTO) Share Value Declined While Parus Finance Uk LTD Has Cut Its Position by $1.18 Million

Halcyon Management Partners Lp increased its stake in Red Hat Inc (RHT) by 34.04% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Halcyon Management Partners Lp bought 82,334 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.94% with the market. The institutional investor held 324,187 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $59.23 million, up from 241,853 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Halcyon Management Partners Lp who had been investing in Red Hat Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $33.43 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.01% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $187.71. About 1.08 million shares traded. Red Hat, Inc. (NYSE:RHT) has risen 12.46% since July 7, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 8.03% the S&P500.

Parus Finance Uk Ltd decreased its stake in Criteo S A (CRTO) by 11.05% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Parus Finance Uk Ltd sold 59,020 shares as the company’s stock declined 29.01% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 475,277 shares of the advertising company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $9.52 million, down from 534,297 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Parus Finance Uk Ltd who had been investing in Criteo S A for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.20 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.09% or $0.37 during the last trading session, reaching $18.11. About 308,574 shares traded. Criteo S.A. (NASDAQ:CRTO) has declined 24.01% since July 7, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 28.44% the S&P500. Some Historical CRTO News: 14/05/2018 – MEDIA-Amazon tests new ad that competes with Google, Criteo – Bloomberg; 25/04/2018 – CRITEO SA CRTO.O – CURRENT CHIEF EXECUTIVE OFFICER ERIC EICHMANN WILL BECOME AN ADVISOR TO CEO AND TRANSITION OUT OF BOARD OF DIRECTORS; 25/04/2018 – Criteo Founder and Chairman JB Rudelle Returns to Chief Executive Officer Role to Lead the Company Into Its Next Chapter of Growth; 03/05/2018 – Criteo at Non-Deal Roadshow Hosted By Berenberg Today; 15/05/2018 – Amazon tests ads tool to compete with Google, Criteo, sources say; 13/04/2018 – Investor Expectations to Drive Momentum within Criteo S.A, Prima BioMed, CoStar Group, DBV Technologies S.A, Hollysys Automatio; 14/05/2018 – David S. Joachim: SCOOP: Amazon tests new ad tool that competes with Google, Criteo; 02/05/2018 – Criteo Sees 2Q Rev ex-TAC $226M-$230; 02/05/2018 – CRITEO 1Q ADJ EPS 60C, EST. 46C; 02/05/2018 – Criteo 1Q Adj EPS 60c

Investors sentiment increased to 0.89 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.09, from 0.8 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 43 investors sold RHT shares while 201 reduced holdings. 65 funds opened positions while 152 raised stakes. 157.03 million shares or 0.49% more from 156.27 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Sun Life Fincl Incorporated holds 300 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Tru Comm Of Oklahoma accumulated 0% or 2,100 shares. Prudential Fin holds 0.05% or 162,232 shares. Moreover, Sei Invests Company has 0.09% invested in Red Hat, Inc. (NYSE:RHT) for 139,299 shares. Thrivent For Lutherans stated it has 0.01% of its portfolio in Red Hat, Inc. (NYSE:RHT). Amalgamated Bank & Trust, New York-based fund reported 26,594 shares. Sigma Planning holds 0.02% or 2,364 shares in its portfolio. Parallax Volatility Advisers LP has invested 0% in Red Hat, Inc. (NYSE:RHT). Tremblant Group has invested 0.61% of its portfolio in Red Hat, Inc. (NYSE:RHT). Savings Bank Of America De holds 0.03% in Red Hat, Inc. (NYSE:RHT) or 895,142 shares. State Teachers Retirement holds 258,815 shares or 0.12% of its portfolio. Oakworth Cap stated it has 38 shares. Profund Advsr Ltd Liability Company reported 0.03% in Red Hat, Inc. (NYSE:RHT). The New York-based M&R Management Inc has invested 0.14% in Red Hat, Inc. (NYSE:RHT). Moreover, Twin Securities has 24.75% invested in Red Hat, Inc. (NYSE:RHT) for 255,167 shares.

Parus Finance Uk Ltd, which manages about $313.99 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Microsoft Corp (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 62,215 shares to 377,195 shares, valued at $44.49 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Twitter Inc (NYSE:TWTR) by 79,895 shares in the quarter, for a total of 911,010 shares, and has risen its stake in Alibaba Group Hldg Ltd (NYSE:BABA).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.37 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.26, from 1.11 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 11 investors sold CRTO shares while 35 reduced holdings. 23 funds opened positions while 40 raised stakes. 49.63 million shares or 1.65% less from 50.47 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Vident Inv Advisory Limited Liability Company invested 0.1% in Criteo S.A. (NASDAQ:CRTO). Barclays Public Limited Co reported 133,346 shares stake. State Of Tennessee Treasury Department holds 0% or 45,395 shares. Gsa Capital Partners Llp owns 22,099 shares for 0.04% of their portfolio. Of Vermont accumulated 8,107 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Banque Pictet And Cie holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Criteo S.A. (NASDAQ:CRTO) for 15,500 shares. Citadel Advsrs Limited Liability Com reported 817,434 shares. S Squared Technology Limited Liability Co invested 1.95% in Criteo S.A. (NASDAQ:CRTO). Neuberger Berman Gp Ltd Limited Liability Company, a New York-based fund reported 721,073 shares. Shaker Ltd Liability Oh has 54,913 shares. Millennium Management Limited Liability, a New York-based fund reported 284,497 shares. Cwm Lc holds 160 shares. Systematic Financial Lp, a New Jersey-based fund reported 6,565 shares. Panagora Asset Mngmt owns 262 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Pictet Asset Management holds 0.06% of its portfolio in Criteo S.A. (NASDAQ:CRTO) for 1.27M shares.

Analysts await Criteo S.A. (NASDAQ:CRTO) to report earnings on August, 7. They expect $0.23 earnings per share, down 8.00% or $0.02 from last year’s $0.25 per share. CRTO’s profit will be $15.19 million for 19.68 P/E if the $0.23 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.34 actual earnings per share reported by Criteo S.A. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -32.35% negative EPS growth.