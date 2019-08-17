As Red Hat (RHT) Market Value Were Volatile, Tig Advisors Boosted by $81.36 Million Its Holding; Semtech (SMTC) Shareholder Heartland Advisors Has Decreased Its Holding by $814,750 as Share Price Rose

Tig Advisors Llc increased its stake in Red Hat Inc (RHT) by 38.74% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Tig Advisors Llc bought 447,017 shares as the company’s stock 0.00% . The hedge fund held 1.60 million shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $292.50M, up from 1.15 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Tig Advisors Llc who had been investing in Red Hat Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $33.43 billion market cap company. It closed at $187.71 lastly. It is down 0.00% since August 17, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500. Some Historical RHT News: 27/03/2018 – RED HAT INC RHT.N : BMO RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $180 FROM $172; 30/05/2018 – CARAHSOFT GETS DOD BLANKET BUY PACT FOR RHT SOFTWARE, SERVICES; 07/05/2018 – Cathay Pacific Takes Customer Experiences to New Heights with Red Hat’s Hybrid Cloud Technologies; 27/03/2018 – RED HAT INC RHT.N : BAIRD RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $170 FROM $129; RATING NEUTRAL; 07/05/2018 – Lufthansa Technik Builds its Digital Future with Red Hat; 07/05/2018 – Leading Solutions Providers Turn to Red Hat OpenShift Container Platform to Drive Customer Innovation; 26/03/2018 – Red Hat 4Q Loss/Shr 7c; 27/03/2018 – RED HAT INC RHT.N : RBC RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $172 FROM $160; 28/03/2018 – RED HAT INC RHT.N : JP MORGAN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $175 FROM $130; 27/03/2018 – RED HAT INC RHT.N : JMP RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $175 FROM $140

Heartland Advisors Inc decreased its stake in Semtech Corp (SMTC) by 10.75% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Heartland Advisors Inc sold 16,295 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.72% . The institutional investor held 135,262 shares of the semiconductors company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.89M, down from 151,557 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Heartland Advisors Inc who had been investing in Semtech Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $3.02B market cap company. The stock increased 2.93% or $1.29 during the last trading session, reaching $45.35. About 862,766 shares traded or 53.09% up from the average. Semtech Corporation (NASDAQ:SMTC) has risen 11.78% since August 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 11.78% the S&P500. Some Historical SMTC News: 28/03/2018 – Semtech Company Marketing Scheduled By FBR for Apr. 4; 02/05/2018 – SEMTECH REPORTS PURCHASE OF IC INTERCONNECT; 03/05/2018 – Semtech Announces Accelerated Vesting of Comcast Warrant; 14/03/2018 – SEMTECH CORP QTRLY ADJUSTED EARNINGS PER DILUTED SHARE $ 0.42; 30/05/2018 – SEMTECH CORP QUARTERLY NON-GAAP NET SALES WERE $151.9 MLN; 31/05/2018 – Semtech Presents Value Proposition of LoRa Technology for lMC’s LPWAN Webinar; 24/05/2018 – Semtech to Present Educational Sessions at InfoComm 2018; 03/05/2018 – Semtech and Comcast’s machineQ Announce LoRaWAN Network Availability in 10 Cities; 29/05/2018 – Semtech Introduces Tri-Edge, A PAM4 CDR Platform for Data Center Applications; 14/03/2018 – Semtech Sees 1Q EPS 16c-EPS 19c

Heartland Advisors Inc, which manages about $6.06B and $1.35 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Exxon Mobil Corp (NYSE:XOM) by 4,261 shares to 161,707 shares, valued at $13.07M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Aar Corp (NYSE:AIR) by 86,389 shares in the quarter, for a total of 193,862 shares, and has risen its stake in Src Energy Inc.

Analysts await Semtech Corporation (NASDAQ:SMTC) to report earnings on September, 4. They expect $0.22 earnings per share, down 40.54% or $0.15 from last year’s $0.37 per share. SMTC’s profit will be $14.67 million for 51.53 P/E if the $0.22 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.20 actual earnings per share reported by Semtech Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 10.00% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.27 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.16, from 1.11 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 26 investors sold SMTC shares while 64 reduced holdings. 37 funds opened positions while 77 raised stakes. 62.16 million shares or 4.00% less from 64.75 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Dimensional Fund Ltd Partnership invested in 1.58 million shares or 0.03% of the stock. Ny State Teachers Retirement Sys has invested 0.02% in Semtech Corporation (NASDAQ:SMTC). Wesbanco Bank & Trust reported 0.01% in Semtech Corporation (NASDAQ:SMTC). Gotham Asset Management Limited Liability Company holds 0.02% of its portfolio in Semtech Corporation (NASDAQ:SMTC) for 21,908 shares. 979,555 were reported by Northern Trust. Ftb Advsr reported 0% of its portfolio in Semtech Corporation (NASDAQ:SMTC). First Mercantile Tru has invested 0.2% in Semtech Corporation (NASDAQ:SMTC). D E Shaw And reported 134,800 shares. State Common Retirement Fund reported 396,751 shares stake. Cullen Frost Bankers has invested 0% in Semtech Corporation (NASDAQ:SMTC). Voya Management Lc reported 826,710 shares stake. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage holds 0% or 15,098 shares in its portfolio. First Quadrant Ltd Partnership Ca invested 0.02% of its portfolio in Semtech Corporation (NASDAQ:SMTC). Moreover, Automobile Association has 0% invested in Semtech Corporation (NASDAQ:SMTC). Gemmer Asset Mgmt Ltd Co owns 168 shares or 0% of their US portfolio.

