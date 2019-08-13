As Red Hat (RHT) Market Value Were Volatile, Shareholder Tig Advisors Has Upped Its Holding; Holder Vertex One Asset Management Has Increased Bce (BCE) Stake

Vertex One Asset Management Inc increased its stake in Bce Inc (BCE) by 150% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Vertex One Asset Management Inc bought 30,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.03% . The hedge fund held 50,000 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.22 million, up from 20,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Vertex One Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Bce Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $41.99B market cap company. The stock increased 0.91% or $0.42 during the last trading session, reaching $46.6. About 667,554 shares traded. BCE Inc. (NYSE:BCE) has risen 6.77% since August 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.77% the S&P500. Some Historical BCE News: 07/03/2018 – BELL CANADA SAYS ANNOUNCED PUBLIC OFFERING OF CDN $500 MLN OF MTN DEBENTURES PURSUANT TO ITS MEDIUM TERM NOTES (MTN) PROGRAM; 07/03/2018 – BELL CANADA ANNOUNCES OFFERING OF MTN DEBENTURES; 11/04/2018 – Bell Canada announces redemption price for Series M-33 debentures due February 2019; 27/03/2018 – Moody’s Affirmed BCE Inc.’s Baa2 Issuer Rating and Maintained Stable Outlook; 14/03/2018 – BCE INC BCE.TO FILES FOR DEBT SHELF OF UP TO $4 BLN – SEC FILING; 04/04/2018 – BELL CANADA TO REDEEM C$400M 3.5% M-28 DEBS DUE SEPT. 10 2018; 27/03/2018 – MOODY’S AFFIRMS BELL CANADA’S Baa1 SR UNSECURED RATINGS; 26/03/2018 – BELL CANADA ANNOUNCES OFFERING OF SERIES US-1 NOTES; 27/03/2018 – Moody’s Maintained Bell Canada’s Stable Ratings Outlook; 04/04/2018 – BELL CANADA TO REDEEM SERIES M-28 DEBENTURES DUE SEPTEMBER 2018, SERIES 9 MEDIUM TERM NOTES DUE OCTOBER 2018 AND SERIES M-33 DEBENTURES DUE FEBRUARY 2019

Tig Advisors Llc increased its stake in Red Hat Inc (RHT) by 38.74% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Tig Advisors Llc bought 447,017 shares as the company’s stock 0.00% . The hedge fund held 1.60 million shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $292.50M, up from 1.15M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Tig Advisors Llc who had been investing in Red Hat Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $33.43B market cap company. It closed at $187.71 lastly. It is down 0.00% since August 13, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500. Some Historical RHT News: 08/05/2018 – IBM and Red Hat Join Forces to Accelerate Hybrid Cloud Adoption; 30/05/2018 – JPMorgan Large Cap Growth Adds Red Hat, Exits Ulta Beauty; 07/05/2018 – RED HAT APPOINTS ALFRED W. ZOLLAR TO ITS BOARD OF DIRECTORS; 22/05/2018 – RED HAT INC RHT.N SAYS TATA COMMUNICATIONS SELECTED RED HAT CLOUD SUITE TO HELP ENHANCE ITS IZO PRIVATE CLOUD SERVICE; 08/05/2018 – Mellanox and Red Hat Deliver Enhanced Performance and Simplicity for NFV Infrastructure and Agile Cloud Data Centers; 10/04/2018 – DLT Solutions Awarded DoD Enterprise Software Initiative Contract for Red Hat

More important recent Red Hat, Inc. (NYSE:RHT) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Merger Arbitrage Mondays: Cisco’s Acquisition Of Acacia Trades At A 9% Discount – Seeking Alpha” on July 15, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com published article titled: “Hedge Funds Have Never Been This Bullish On Red Hat, Inc. (RHT) – Yahoo Finance”, Investorplace.com published: “3 Undeniable Reasons to Buy IBM Stock Now – Investorplace.com” on August 12, 2019. More interesting news about Red Hat, Inc. (NYSE:RHT) was released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Mario Gabelli’s Top 6 Buys in the 2nd Quarter – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: August 05, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.89 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.09, from 0.8 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 43 investors sold RHT shares while 201 reduced holdings. 65 funds opened positions while 152 raised stakes. 157.03 million shares or 0.49% more from 156.27 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Commercial Bank Of Montreal Can has invested 0.02% in Red Hat, Inc. (NYSE:RHT). Maple Management Incorporated has invested 0.11% of its portfolio in Red Hat, Inc. (NYSE:RHT). State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement Systems invested in 251,016 shares. Amer has invested 0.05% in Red Hat, Inc. (NYSE:RHT). Gabelli Funds Ltd Company reported 0.62% stake. Nuwave Mngmt Ltd Com accumulated 0.21% or 997 shares. British Columbia Invest Corporation reported 45,221 shares stake. Checchi Advisers Ltd Llc accumulated 2,127 shares or 0.05% of the stock. Td Asset Mgmt has 68,566 shares. 729 are owned by Signaturefd Limited Liability Co. 22,895 were accumulated by Bb&T. Granite Inv Partners Ltd Liability Co holds 0.27% or 26,465 shares. Tudor Inv Et Al holds 51,154 shares. Soros Fund Limited Liability Com invested 1.38% of its portfolio in Red Hat, Inc. (NYSE:RHT). Vident Investment Advisory Ltd Liability Company holds 2,830 shares.

Vertex One Asset Management Inc, which manages about $463.75 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Red Hat Inc (NYSE:RHT) by 67,876 shares to 109,566 shares, valued at $20.02M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Unisys Corp (NYSE:UIS) by 55,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 575,813 shares, and cut its stake in Ensco Plc (NYSE:ESV).