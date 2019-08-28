As Red Hat (RHT) Market Value Were Volatile, Shareholder Myriad Asset Management LTD Has Cut Its Holding by $13.11 Million; Packaging Amer Com Stk (PKG) Shareholder Zebra Capital Management Has Upped Position

Myriad Asset Management Ltd decreased its stake in Red Hat Inc (RHT) by 49.44% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Myriad Asset Management Ltd sold 72,033 shares as the company’s stock 0.00% . The institutional investor held 73,657 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $13.46M, down from 145,690 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Myriad Asset Management Ltd who had been investing in Red Hat Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $33.43 billion market cap company. It closed at $187.71 lastly. It is down 0.00% since August 28, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500. Some Historical RHT News: 27/03/2018 – RED HAT INC RHT.N : BMO RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $180 FROM $172; 26/03/2018 – Red Hat 4Q Rev $772.3M; 22/05/2018 – Red Hat Helps Power Tata Communications’ IZO™ Private Cloud with OpenShift and OpenStack; 26/03/2018 – RED HAT INC RHT.N FY2019 SHR VIEW $3.34, REV VIEW $3.37 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 08/05/2018 – Red Hat Drives Hybrid Cloud-Native Services with CoreOS, Red Hat OpenShift Integration; 25/04/2018 – Red Hat Accelerates Software-Defined Storage Adoption with Red Hat Storage One; 19/04/2018 – Red Hat Presenting at JPMorgan Conference May 15; 08/05/2018 – IBM and Red Hat Join Forces to Accelerate Hybrid Cloud Adoption; 04/05/2018 – Red Hat (3scale) Recognized as a Leader in the Magic Quadrant for Full Life Cycle API Management; 07/05/2018 – Red Hat Appoints Alfred W. Zollar to Its Bd of Directors

Zebra Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Packaging Corp Amer Com Stk (PKG) by 50.11% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Zebra Capital Management Llc bought 4,992 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.58% . The hedge fund held 14,955 shares of the containers and packaging company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.49M, up from 9,963 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Zebra Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Packaging Corp Amer Com Stk for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $9.25B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.24% or $1.23 during the last trading session, reaching $97.66. About 900,675 shares traded. Packaging Corporation of America (NYSE:PKG) has declined 9.14% since August 28, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 9.14% the S&P500. Some Historical PKG News: 25/04/2018 – PACKAGING CORP CEO MARK KOWLZAN SAYS ON 1Q EARNINGS CALL; 24/04/2018 – Packaging Corporation of America’s Chief Executive Officer to Speak at Wells Fargo Securities Research, Economics & Strategy; 24/04/2018 – CSB ISSUES FINAL PROBE REPORT ON ’17 BLAST AT PKG DERIDDER MILL; 24/04/2018 – Packaging Corp of America 1Q EPS $1.48; 13/03/2018 – Packaging Corp at Company Marketing Hosted By Stephens Inc; 24/04/2018 – PACKAGING CORP SEES 2Q EPS $1.96; 25/04/2018 – PACKAGING CORP SEES CONTINUED STRONG DEMAND IN PACKAGING; 24/04/2018 – PACKAGING CORP 1Q ADJ EPS $1.55; 14/05/2018 – Consolidated Research: 2018 Summary Expectations for Packaging Corporation of America, M&T Bank, Pinnacle West Capital, Agnico; 25/04/2018 – PACKAGING CORP SEES `INCREMENTAL WAGE PRESSURE’ IN LABOR MARKET

Zebra Capital Management Llc, which manages about $438.46 million and $188.39M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Regal Beloit Corp (NYSE:RBC) by 4,346 shares to 3,040 shares, valued at $249,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Eaton Corporation (NYSE:ETN) by 4,377 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 6,063 shares, and cut its stake in Ross Stores Com (NASDAQ:ROST).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.35 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.27, from 1.08 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 40 investors sold PKG shares while 130 reduced holdings. 75 funds opened positions while 154 raised stakes. 80.49 million shares or 2.10% more from 78.84 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Citigroup Incorporated stated it has 211,518 shares. Key Grp Incorporated (Cayman) Limited accumulated 13,130 shares. Comerica Fincl Bank accumulated 112,320 shares. Strategic Glob Lc invested 0.7% of its portfolio in Packaging Corporation of America (NYSE:PKG). Moreover, Mcf Advisors Llc has 0.01% invested in Packaging Corporation of America (NYSE:PKG) for 300 shares. Ent Corp holds 83 shares or 0% of its portfolio. American Intll holds 44,718 shares. Mastrapasqua Asset Mgmt invested 0.28% of its portfolio in Packaging Corporation of America (NYSE:PKG). Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft Mbh holds 0.03% of its portfolio in Packaging Corporation of America (NYSE:PKG) for 3,497 shares. Delphi Mgmt Ma invested in 1.41% or 15,315 shares. Horizon Ltd Liability Co holds 2,487 shares. Cadence Capital Mgmt Llc holds 4,978 shares or 0.04% of its portfolio. Piedmont invested in 0.03% or 8,331 shares. Gabelli Funds Limited Liability reported 4,500 shares. Raymond James Serv Advsrs Incorporated invested in 0.01% or 32,821 shares.

Myriad Asset Management Ltd, which manages about $1.11B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in J2 Global Inc (Prn) by 3.50M shares to 14.25M shares, valued at $19.10 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Nebula Acquisition Corp by 46,600 shares in the quarter, for a total of 250,000 shares, and has risen its stake in Microchip Technology Inc (Prn).

Investors sentiment increased to 0.89 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.09, from 0.8 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 43 investors sold RHT shares while 201 reduced holdings. 65 funds opened positions while 152 raised stakes. 157.03 million shares or 0.49% more from 156.27 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) stated it has 0.06% in Red Hat, Inc. (NYSE:RHT). Msd Ptnrs Lp holds 180,000 shares. 43,798 were accumulated by Advsr Asset Mgmt. Oz Mgmt LP reported 0.94% stake. Etrade Cap Mgmt Ltd Com has invested 0.03% in Red Hat, Inc. (NYSE:RHT). Wellington Management Grp Llp owns 80,084 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Tru Of Oklahoma holds 0% or 2,100 shares. Dnb Asset Mngmt As has invested 0% of its portfolio in Red Hat, Inc. (NYSE:RHT). Hsbc Public Limited Company holds 0.03% or 87,958 shares in its portfolio. Fmr Limited Liability Company reported 7.50 million shares. Assetmark owns 169 shares. Moreover, Jnba Advsrs has 0% invested in Red Hat, Inc. (NYSE:RHT). State Of Tennessee Treasury Department has 44,228 shares for 0.04% of their portfolio. State Treasurer State Of Michigan holds 202,896 shares or 0.3% of its portfolio. Rhumbline Advisers accumulated 310,589 shares or 0.11% of the stock.