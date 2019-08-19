As Red Hat (RHT) Market Value Were Volatile, Kellner Capital Upped Stake; As Apple (AAPL) Market Valuation Rose, Profund Advisors Has Boosted by $1.03 Million Its Stake

Kellner Capital Llc increased its stake in Red Hat Inc (RHT) by 231.84% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Kellner Capital Llc bought 41,500 shares as the company’s stock 0.00% . The institutional investor held 59,400 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $10.85M, up from 17,900 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Kellner Capital Llc who had been investing in Red Hat Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $33.43 billion market cap company. It closed at $187.71 lastly. It is down 0.00% since August 19, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500. Some Historical RHT News: 07/05/2018 – Lufthansa Technik Builds its Digital Future with Red Hat; 31/05/2018 – Maxta Announces Support for Comprehensive Private Cloud Infrastructure Based on Red Hat Virtualization and Red Hat OpenShift Co; 10/04/2018 – DLT Solutions Awarded DoD Enterprise Software Initiative Contract for Red Hat; 08/05/2018 – NeuVector Extends Red Hat OpenShift Availability with Role-Based Access Controls for Automated Run-time Container Security; 27/03/2018 – Tech Today: Zuck’s Parliament Fail, Cheers for Lam Research, Red Hat Targets Soar — Barron’s Blog; 03/05/2018 – HPE REPORTS PACT WITH RED HAT TO OPTIMIZE & ACCELERATE; 22/05/2018 – Red Hat Hyperconverged Infrastructure for Cloud Bridges Datacenters and Edge Deployments; 19/03/2018 – RED HAT INC RHT.N : BARCLAYS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $165 FROM $145; 27/03/2018 – RED HAT INC RHT.N : BAIRD RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $170 FROM $129; RATING NEUTRAL; 26/03/2018 – RED HAT INC – SEES FY 2019 OPERATING CASH FLOW TO BE APPROXIMATELY $1.035 BLN TO $1.045 BLN

Profund Advisors Llc increased its stake in Apple Inc (AAPL) by 1.76% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Profund Advisors Llc bought 5,426 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.20% . The institutional investor held 314,033 shares of the computer manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $59.65 million, up from 308,607 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Profund Advisors Llc who had been investing in Apple Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $933.21B market cap company. The stock increased 2.36% or $4.76 during the last trading session, reaching $206.5. About 28.81M shares traded or 8.05% up from the average. Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) has risen 12.18% since August 19, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.18% the S&P500. Some Historical AAPL News: 19/04/2018 – Apple has released a new affordable iPad model; 11/04/2018 – Apple just made a key hire that could unravel the mystery of its content strategy; 05/04/2018 – Apple has a new 2019 plan for its most powerful Mac yet – and the stakes are especially high; 26/05/2018 – AppleInsider: Rumor: Apple working on new device family under codename ‘Star’ [u]; 19/03/2018 – Share of display makers declined following a Bloomberg report that Apple was producing its own screens; 03/04/2018 – Amazon CEO Jeff Bezos, Apple CEO Tim Cook, and former Google chief business officer Omid Kordestani were some of the first to offer their support; 02/05/2018 – Cramer Remix: Apple could have just signaled that Trump will make a trade deal with China; 26/03/2018 – Jamf Delivers Pre Day-Zero Support for All Apple Spring 2018 Releases; 02/05/2018 – AAPL, $BB.CA: U.S. officials say the Pentagon recently terminated its use of BlackBerry smart phones and now issues Apple iPhones, also assembled in China – ! $BB.CA $AAPL; 13/03/2018 – Buying Goldman, Amex, Selling Altaba, Apple — Barrons.com

Investors sentiment increased to 0.89 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.09, from 0.8 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 43 investors sold RHT shares while 201 reduced holdings. 65 funds opened positions while 152 raised stakes. 157.03 million shares or 0.49% more from 156.27 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 207,447 are owned by Pension Service. Fjarde Ap invested 0.12% in Red Hat, Inc. (NYSE:RHT). Tig Advsr Ltd owns 1.15M shares for 18.09% of their portfolio. Highvista Strategies Ltd Limited Liability Company invested 2.33% of its portfolio in Red Hat, Inc. (NYSE:RHT). Ny State Common Retirement Fund invested in 0.08% or 341,950 shares. Wellington Mgmt Gru Llp holds 0% or 80,084 shares. Hanson Mcclain reported 0% in Red Hat, Inc. (NYSE:RHT). Mercer Advisers accumulated 1,525 shares. Arete Wealth Ltd Liability Corporation owns 6,262 shares or 0.24% of their US portfolio. Myriad Asset Mngmt Limited owns 73,657 shares or 1.21% of their US portfolio. Omni Partners Ltd Liability Partnership reported 673,841 shares. Gemmer Asset Mngmt Limited Liability holds 28 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board has 0.2% invested in Red Hat, Inc. (NYSE:RHT) for 53,359 shares. Creative Planning stated it has 0.01% in Red Hat, Inc. (NYSE:RHT). Connor Clark & Lunn Inv Management Limited holds 16,225 shares.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.96 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.01, from 0.97 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 79 investors sold AAPL shares while 847 reduced holdings. 150 funds opened positions while 735 raised stakes. 2.60 billion shares or 8.28% less from 2.83 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Cap Ser Of America Inc holds 2,718 shares or 0.08% of its portfolio. Avalon Advsrs Limited Liability Com has invested 4.15% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft Fi holds 1.60 million shares. Alphamark Ltd Llc holds 1.94% of its portfolio in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) for 24,149 shares. Argi Invest Ser Lc invested in 21,252 shares or 0.23% of the stock. Kidder Stephen W has invested 4.91% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Greenbrier Ptnrs Cap Management Ltd Liability Corp accumulated 400,000 shares or 13.5% of the stock. Ibm Retirement Fund holds 79,842 shares. Mutual Of America Capital Lc, New York-based fund reported 693,958 shares. Moreover, Private Wealth has 5.49% invested in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Atlantic Union Retail Bank owns 45,906 shares. Flippin Bruce & Porter Inc holds 47,036 shares. Pittenger And Anderson has invested 0.94% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Hilltop Hldgs holds 1.56% or 38,565 shares in its portfolio. Hartwell J M Ltd Partnership owns 8,760 shares.

Profund Advisors Llc, which manages about $4.85B and $2.08 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Firstenergy Corp (NYSE:FE) by 7,747 shares to 38,929 shares, valued at $1.62 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE) by 5,175 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 21,183 shares, and cut its stake in Dte Energy Co (NYSE:DTE).