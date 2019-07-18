As Red Hat (RHT) Market Value Rose, Holder Harvest Management Has Cut by $364,000 Its Holding; Liberty Tripadvisor Hdg (LTRPA) Shareholder Ota Financial Group LP Increased Its Stake by $735,392

Harvest Management Llc decreased its stake in Red Hat Inc (RHT) by 3.64% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Harvest Management Llc sold 2,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.94% with the market. The hedge fund held 53,000 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $9.68M, down from 55,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Harvest Management Llc who had been investing in Red Hat Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $33.43 billion market cap company. It closed at $187.71 lastly. It is down 12.46% since July 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 8.03% the S&P500.

Ota Financial Group Lp increased its stake in Liberty Tripadvisor Hdg (LTRPA) by 218.61% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ota Financial Group Lp bought 52,528 shares as the company’s stock declined 24.50% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 76,556 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.09M, up from 24,028 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ota Financial Group Lp who had been investing in Liberty Tripadvisor Hdg for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $906.15M market cap company. The stock decreased 0.21% or $0.03 during the last trading session, reaching $12.06. About 33,150 shares traded. Liberty TripAdvisor Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LTRPA) has risen 2.37% since July 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 2.06% the S&P500. Some Historical LTRPA News: 20/04/2018 – TripAdvisor Acquires Bokun, Leading Software Provider, To Bring Experiences Sector Further Online; 08/05/2018 – Liberty TripAdvisor Presenting at Conference May 14; 09/05/2018 – LIBERTY TRIPADVISOR 1Q LOSS/SHR 41C

Investors sentiment increased to 0.89 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.09, from 0.8 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 43 investors sold RHT shares while 201 reduced holdings. 65 funds opened positions while 152 raised stakes. 157.03 million shares or 0.49% more from 156.27 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Her Majesty The Queen In Right Of The Province Of Alberta As Represented By Alberta Management stated it has 0.09% of its portfolio in Red Hat, Inc. (NYSE:RHT). Baystate Wealth Limited Liability reported 0% in Red Hat, Inc. (NYSE:RHT). Oppenheimer & invested 0.11% in Red Hat, Inc. (NYSE:RHT). Charles Schwab Mngmt Incorporated stated it has 703,170 shares or 0.08% of all its holdings. Tower Cap Limited Liability Corp (Trc) holds 0.05% in Red Hat, Inc. (NYSE:RHT) or 4,553 shares. 2.00M were accumulated by Millennium Management Ltd Llc. Arrowstreet Capital Lp holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Red Hat, Inc. (NYSE:RHT) for 21,200 shares. Blair William And Co Il invested in 0.88% or 787,606 shares. 1St Source Retail Bank, a Indiana-based fund reported 12,464 shares. Illinois-based First Trust Advsr Limited Partnership has invested 0.07% in Red Hat, Inc. (NYSE:RHT). Boltwood Capital Mngmt invested in 7,330 shares. Westchester Capital Mngmt Ltd Com invested in 8.64% or 1.28M shares. Suntrust Banks invested 0.02% in Red Hat, Inc. (NYSE:RHT). Commonwealth Financial Bank Of owns 0% invested in Red Hat, Inc. (NYSE:RHT) for 251 shares. The Switzerland-based Argentiere Capital Ag has invested 2.38% in Red Hat, Inc. (NYSE:RHT).

Analysts await Red Hat, Inc. (NYSE:RHT) to report earnings on September, 18. They expect $0.75 EPS, up 19.05% or $0.12 from last year’s $0.63 per share. RHT’s profit will be $133.57M for 62.57 P/E if the $0.75 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.79 actual EPS reported by Red Hat, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -5.06% negative EPS growth.

