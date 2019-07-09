As Red Hat (RHT) Market Value Rose, Falcon Edge Capital LP Upped Position by $873,600; Notis-Mcconarty Edward Increases Position in Amazon.Com (AMZN)

Notis-Mcconarty Edward increased its stake in Amazon.Com (AMZN) by 55.58% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Notis-Mcconarty Edward bought 309 shares as the company’s stock rose 14.09% with the market. The institutional investor held 865 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.54M, up from 556 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Notis-Mcconarty Edward who had been investing in Amazon.Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $978.02B market cap company. The stock increased 1.75% or $34.18 during the last trading session, reaching $1986.5. About 2.98M shares traded. Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) has risen 16.83% since July 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.40% the S&P500. Some Historical AMZN News: 18/04/2018 – Bevite Helps Retailers Fight Amazon with the First Transparent Commercial Blockchain Platform that Eliminates Excess Inventory; 29/03/2018 – Amazon Gets a Turn in the Tech Hot Seat: Fully Charged; 31/03/2018 – WORLD NEWS SCHEDULE AT 2000 GMT/5 PM ET; 09/03/2018 – S&PGlobal Market: Amazon, tech usage reshaping Asia’s retail landscape; 29/04/2018 – Commentary: Amazon is straying from Jeff Bezos’ vow to ‘charge less’; 28/03/2018 – White House not looking to go after Amazon right now: Sec. Sanders; 19/04/2018 – Jeff Bezos is ‘proud’ of this employee benefit that helps employees go back to school; 28/05/2018 – Phys.Org.com: Amazon’s finance ambitions are said to draw attention from Fed; 17/04/2018 – RUSSIAN COMMUNICATIONS WATCHDOG SAYS TOLD AMAZON AND GOOGLE THAT A LARGE NUMBER OF THEIR IP ADDRESSES ARE BEING BLOCKED BECAUSE OF TELEGRAM – IFAX; 14/05/2018 – MORGAN STANLEY REPORTS AMAZON ALEXA SKILLS – OFFERING ORIGINAL

Falcon Edge Capital Lp increased its stake in Red Hat Inc (RHT) by 0.96% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Falcon Edge Capital Lp bought 4,800 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.94% with the market. The hedge fund held 505,409 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $92.34M, up from 500,609 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Falcon Edge Capital Lp who had been investing in Red Hat Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $33.43 billion market cap company. It closed at $187.71 lastly. It is down 12.46% since July 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 8.03% the S&P500. Some Historical RHT News: 07/05/2018 – Red Hat Appoints Alfred W. Zollar to Its Bd of Directors; 21/03/2018 – CloudBees Jenkins Enterprise Now Available for Red Hat OpenShift Container Platform; 15/05/2018 – Red Hat Enhances Foundation for Digital Transformation with Latest Version of Red Hat Virtualization; 08/05/2018 – Neha Sandhu Named Red Hat’s 2018 Certified Professional of the Year; 26/03/2018 – RED HAT INC RHT.N : CREDIT SUISSE RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $150 FROM $120; 03/05/2018 – Dir Albrecht Gifts 435 Of Red Hat Inc; 07/05/2018 – Leading Solutions Providers Turn to Red Hat OpenShift Container Platform to Drive Customer Innovation; 08/05/2018 – NeuVector Extends Red Hat OpenShift Availability with Role-Based Access Controls for Automated Run-time Container Security; 19/03/2018 – RED HAT INC RHT.N : BARCLAYS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $165 FROM $145; 22/05/2018 – Red Hat Helps Power Tata Communications’ IZO™ Private Cloud with OpenShift and OpenStack

Investors sentiment is 1.55 in Q1 2019. Its the same as in 2018Q4. It is without change, as 55 investors sold AMZN shares while 555 reduced holdings. only 176 funds opened positions while 770 raised stakes. 264.58 million shares or 28.87% less from 371.97 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 2,320 are owned by Convergence Invest. Signature Estate & Inv Advsr Ltd Liability reported 13,357 shares. Pinnacle Wealth Mngmt Advisory Gp Ltd Company has invested 0.58% of its portfolio in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Mechanics Bancshares Department holds 1.15% or 2,822 shares in its portfolio. Tillar holds 1.03% or 1,003 shares. Td Asset Mngmt Inc reported 1.07% of its portfolio in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Mngmt Inc holds 0.07% or 142 shares in its portfolio. Atika Capital Mngmt Limited Liability invested in 5,295 shares. 1,395 were reported by Bessemer Secs Llc. 3,315 are held by Park Avenue Securities Lc. Peapack Gladstone Fin holds 0.81% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) or 10,023 shares. Pekin Hardy Strauss accumulated 2,055 shares. Gruss & has invested 14.07% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). 859 are owned by Virtu Ltd. Inr Advisory Ltd Limited Liability Company has 0% invested in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) for 8 shares.

Notis-Mcconarty Edward, which manages about $207.08 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Mastercard (NYSE:MA) by 1,335 shares to 38,339 shares, valued at $9.03 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.