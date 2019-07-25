As Red Hat (RHT) Market Valuation Rose, Myriad Asset Management LTD Lowered Its Position; Abbott Labs (ABT) Holder Duquesne Family Office Has Upped Its Stake by $11.42 Million

Myriad Asset Management Ltd decreased its stake in Red Hat Inc (RHT) by 49.44% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Myriad Asset Management Ltd sold 72,033 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.94% with the market. The institutional investor held 73,657 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $13.46 million, down from 145,690 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Myriad Asset Management Ltd who had been investing in Red Hat Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $33.43B market cap company. It closed at $187.71 lastly. It is down 12.46% since July 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 8.03% the S&P500. Some Historical RHT News: 08/05/2018 – NGINX and Red Hat Collaborate to Accelerate Enterprise Adoption of Microservices; 28/03/2018 – RED HAT INC RHT.N : JP MORGAN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $175 FROM $130; 03/05/2018 – Dir Albrecht Gifts 435 Of Red Hat Inc; 03/04/2018 – Sysdig Container Intelligence Platform Certified for Red Hat OpenShift Container Platform; 14/05/2018 – Red Hat Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Tomorrow; 08/05/2018 – Red Hat Drives Hybrid Cloud-Native Services with CoreOS, Red Hat OpenShift Integration; 26/03/2018 – RED HAT SEES 1Q REV. $800M TO $810.0M, EST. $795.0M; 18/05/2018 – Emergent, LLC Exclusively Awarded Small Business DoD Enterprise Software Initiative Contract To Provide Red Hat Solutions; 08/05/2018 – Netronome Announces In-Box Support and Certification for its Agilio® SmartNlCs in Red Hat Enterprise Linux 7.5; 07/05/2018 – Cathay Pacific Takes Customer Experiences to New Heights with Red Hat’s Hybrid Cloud Technologies

Duquesne Family Office Llc increased its stake in Abbott Labs (ABT) by 11.15% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Duquesne Family Office Llc bought 144,500 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.86% with the market. The hedge fund held 1.44 million shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $115.13 million, up from 1.30M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Duquesne Family Office Llc who had been investing in Abbott Labs for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $154.95B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.86% or $0.76 during the last trading session, reaching $87.83. About 2.86 million shares traded. Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) has risen 23.36% since July 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 18.93% the S&P500. Some Historical ABT News: 18/05/2018 – ABBOTT: POLICE STILL SEARCHING CRIME SCENE, OTHER LOCATIONS; 11/04/2018 – Abbott Initiates Groundbreaking Study to Assess Superiority of High-Resolution Imaging Versus Standard-of-Care Angiography in Treating Coronary Artery Disease; 19/03/2018 – ABBOTT’S MITRACLIP THERAPY FOR PATIENTS W/ MITRAL REGURGITATION; 23/04/2018 – ABBOTT LABORATORIES – CO, SANQUIN SIGN MULTIPLE-YEAR CONTRACT FOR SUPPLY OF PRIMARY SEROLOGICAL EQUIPMENT AND CONSUMABLES; 09/04/2018 – Commonwealth’s Kimberly Springsteen-Abbott Honored with 2017 WBEC Leadership Award; 18/04/2018 – Abbott’s quarterly profit, sales beat Street estimates; 18/05/2018 – ABBOTT: EXPLOSIVES WERE FOUND IN A CAR AND RESIDENCE; 26/04/2018 – MEDIA-Abbott India stops importing Xience Alpine stents – Economic Times; 11/03/2018 – Abbott Labs: Data to Be Submitted to FDA to Support Consideration of Long-Term Indication for HeartMate 3; 19/03/2018 – Abbott’s MitraClip Therapy Receives National Reimbursement in Japan to Treat Patients with Mitral Regurgitation

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.82 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.09, from 0.91 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 52 investors sold ABT shares while 617 reduced holdings. 143 funds opened positions while 408 raised stakes. 1.26 billion shares or 2.74% less from 1.29 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Bruce & Incorporated owns 4.48% invested in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) for 286,715 shares. Paloma Prtn Mgmt holds 11,183 shares. Tower Bridge, a Pennsylvania-based fund reported 37,401 shares. Davidson Investment Advsrs holds 0.05% or 5,984 shares. Ashfield Capital Prtn Ltd Llc holds 0.95% of its portfolio in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) for 108,121 shares. The New York-based Norman Fields Gottscho Capital Mgmt Limited Com has invested 0.74% in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT). Janney Capital Lc owns 0.44% invested in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) for 104,905 shares. Cap invested in 0.84% or 24.45M shares. Ingalls And Snyder Ltd Liability invested 0.87% in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT). New England Mngmt has 25,778 shares for 1.39% of their portfolio. 8,065 are owned by Dixon Hubard Feinour Brown Va. Systematic Fin Mgmt Limited Partnership invested in 3,400 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Wealthquest accumulated 0.4% or 13,208 shares. Moreover, Gillespie Robinson & Grimm has 1.52% invested in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT). Arga Invest LP owns 0.31% invested in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) for 26,000 shares.

Since January 30, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 1 sale for $12.17 million activity. Another trade for 177,457 shares valued at $12.42M was sold by Contreras Jaime.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.89 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.09, from 0.8 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 43 investors sold RHT shares while 201 reduced holdings. 65 funds opened positions while 152 raised stakes. 157.03 million shares or 0.49% more from 156.27 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 609 were accumulated by First Quadrant LP Ca. National Bank Of Ny Mellon holds 1.33 million shares. Pathstone Family Office Limited Liability Corporation holds 0% of its portfolio in Red Hat, Inc. (NYSE:RHT) for 200 shares. Fifth Third National Bank invested in 66,383 shares. 1St Source Fincl Bank stated it has 12,464 shares or 0.19% of all its holdings. Putnam Invests Ltd Liability Com holds 0% or 1,612 shares in its portfolio. Moreover, D E Shaw & Company Inc has 0.32% invested in Red Hat, Inc. (NYSE:RHT) for 1.37M shares. The Alabama-based Retirement Of Alabama has invested 0.07% in Red Hat, Inc. (NYSE:RHT). Allstate Corporation stated it has 15,801 shares or 0.08% of all its holdings. Utah Retirement Sys holds 0.12% in Red Hat, Inc. (NYSE:RHT) or 33,446 shares. Federated Invsts Pa holds 269,117 shares. Falcon Edge Cap Limited Partnership has 505,409 shares for 7.64% of their portfolio. State Of Tennessee Treasury Department has 44,228 shares for 0.04% of their portfolio. Institute For Wealth has invested 0.15% in Red Hat, Inc. (NYSE:RHT). Deutsche Fincl Bank Ag, Germany-based fund reported 483,709 shares.

