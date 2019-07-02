As Red Hat (RHT) Market Valuation Rose, Moab Capital Partners Boosted Stake by $6.59 Million; Zebra Capital Management Upped Packaging Amer Com Stk (PKG) Holding by $494,208

Moab Capital Partners Llc increased its stake in Red Hat Inc (RHT) by 83.97% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Moab Capital Partners Llc bought 36,190 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.94% with the market. The hedge fund held 79,290 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $14.49M, up from 43,100 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Moab Capital Partners Llc who had been investing in Red Hat Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $33.48 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.23% or $0.43 during the last trading session, reaching $188.01. About 1.18 million shares traded. Red Hat, Inc. (NYSE:RHT) has risen 12.46% since July 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 8.03% the S&P500. Some Historical RHT News: 10/04/2018 – DLT Solutions Awarded DoD Enterprise Software Initiative Contract for Red Hat; 07/05/2018 – Red Hat Appoints Alfred W. Zollar to Its Bd of Directors; 02/05/2018 – Portworx Achieves Certification for Red Hat OpenShift Container Platform; 22/05/2018 – Red Hat Helps Power Tata Communications’ IZO™ Private Cloud with OpenShift and OpenStack; 27/03/2018 – RED HAT INC RHT.N : BAIRD RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $170 FROM $129; RATING NEUTRAL; 26/03/2018 – Red Hat 4Q Rev $772.3M; 22/05/2018 – Red Hat and Juniper Networks Expand Collaboration to Provide a Simplified and More Secure Path to Multicloud; 26/03/2018 – Red Hat 4Q Loss/Shr 7c; 20/04/2018 – DJ Red Hat Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (RHT); 27/03/2018 – RED HAT INC RHT.N : BMO RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $180 FROM $172

Zebra Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Packaging Corp Amer Com Stk (PKG) by 50.11% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Zebra Capital Management Llc bought 4,992 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.73% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 14,955 shares of the containers and packaging company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.49 million, up from 9,963 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Zebra Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Packaging Corp Amer Com Stk for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $9.26B market cap company. The stock increased 0.35% or $0.34 during the last trading session, reaching $97.99. About 3.91M shares traded or 348.92% up from the average. Packaging Corporation of America (NYSE:PKG) has declined 16.87% since July 2, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 21.30% the S&P500. Some Historical PKG News: 16/05/2018 – Packaging Corp Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 06/03/2018 Packaging Corp Access Event Set By Stephens Inc. for Mar. 13-14; 14/05/2018 – Consolidated Research: 2018 Summary Expectations for Packaging Corporation of America, M&T Bank, Pinnacle West Capital, Agnico; 20/04/2018 – DJ Packaging Corporation of America, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (PKG); 15/05/2018 – Packaging Corp of America Raises Annual Dividend to $3.16 Vs. $2.52; 24/04/2018 – Packaging Corp Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 25/04/2018 – PACKAGING CORP SEES `INCREMENTAL WAGE PRESSURE’ IN LABOR MARKET; 20/04/2018 – Packaging Corp: PCA Supports ICPF Dinner and Teleconference – 4/20/2018; 24/04/2018 – PACKAGING CORP 1Q ADJ EPS $1.55; 19/04/2018 – DJ Chase Packaging Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (CPKA)

Moab Capital Partners Llc, which manages about $470.71 million and $421.84M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Capital Southwest Corp (NASDAQ:CSWC) by 78,529 shares to 977,124 shares, valued at $20.56 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in J Alexanders Hldgs Inc by 1.80M shares in the quarter, leaving it with 217,636 shares, and cut its stake in Alphabet Inc.

More notable recent Red Hat, Inc. (NYSE:RHT) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Wall Street Brunch – Seeking Alpha” on June 16, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Red Hat Earnings: RHT Stock Unmoved After Topping Q3 Earnings Guidance – Yahoo Finance” published on December 17, 2018, Investorplace.com published: “3 Turnaround Stocks to Buy – Investorplace.com” on June 27, 2019. More interesting news about Red Hat, Inc. (NYSE:RHT) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Top 5 Things to Know in the Market on Thursday – Yahoo Finance” published on June 19, 2019 as well as Fool.com‘s news article titled: “Better Buy: Google vs. IBM – The Motley Fool” with publication date: June 21, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.89 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.09, from 0.8 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 43 investors sold RHT shares while 201 reduced holdings. 65 funds opened positions while 152 raised stakes. 157.03 million shares or 0.49% more from 156.27 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Oppenheimer holds 0.11% or 21,812 shares. Macquarie Gru Limited holds 119,907 shares or 0.04% of its portfolio. Bluefin Trading Limited Liability Co stated it has 7,200 shares. Of Toledo Na Oh reported 0.25% stake. First Long Island Investors Ltd Co reported 2,342 shares or 0.06% of all its holdings. Havens Advsrs Ltd Liability Corp has invested 13.28% in Red Hat, Inc. (NYSE:RHT). Everence accumulated 0.12% or 3,789 shares. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft Fi holds 0% in Red Hat, Inc. (NYSE:RHT) or 2,288 shares. Wolverine Asset Mgmt Lc owns 47,517 shares. Bankshares reported 5,258 shares stake. Royal London Asset Management reported 0% of its portfolio in Red Hat, Inc. (NYSE:RHT). 4,164 were reported by Williams Jones Associate Lc. Institute For Wealth Limited Liability Company has 3,777 shares for 0.15% of their portfolio. Wetherby Asset Mgmt Inc holds 0.09% or 3,856 shares. Counsel Ltd Liability, New York-based fund reported 605,396 shares.

Zebra Capital Management Llc, which manages about $438.46M and $188.39M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Keysight Techn (NYSE:KEYS) by 4,713 shares to 4,195 shares, valued at $366,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Toro Co Com Stk (NYSE:TTC) by 5,007 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 5,797 shares, and cut its stake in Cadence Design Sys Inc Com Stk (NASDAQ:CDNS).

More notable recent Packaging Corporation of America (NYSE:PKG) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Stocks To Watch: China Redux, 13F Season And Blockchain Blockbuster – Seeking Alpha” on May 11, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Is It Time To Consider Buying Packaging Corporation of America (NYSE:PKG)? – Yahoo Finance” published on May 22, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Is UGI Corp (UGI) A Good Stock To Buy? – Yahoo Finance” on June 19, 2019. More interesting news about Packaging Corporation of America (NYSE:PKG) were released by: Fool.com and their article: “4 Key Points From Packaging Corp. of America’s Third-Quarter Earnings – Motley Fool” published on October 31, 2018 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Packaging Corporation: The Company Is Focusing More On Packaging Than Paper – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: March 21, 2019.