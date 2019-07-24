As Red Hat (RHT) Market Valuation Rose, Holder Granite Investment Partners Trimmed Holding; Mizuho Bank LTD Continues to Hold Holding in Cme Group (CME)

Mizuho Bank Ltd increased its stake in Cme Group Inc (CME) by 900% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Mizuho Bank Ltd bought 922,660 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.79% with the market. The institutional investor held 1.03 million shares of the investment bankers and brokers and service company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $16.87M, up from 102,518 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Mizuho Bank Ltd who had been investing in Cme Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $71.91B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.81% or $3.71 during the last trading session, reaching $201.64. About 1.58M shares traded or 10.66% up from the average. CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME) has risen 14.01% since July 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 9.58% the S&P500. Some Historical CME News: 04/04/2018 – CME Group and GCSA Capital Collaborate to Deliver the Prefunded Treasury Facility Collateral Program for Meeting Performance Bo; 20/04/2018 – CME LIVE CATTLE APRIL 1LCJ8 FUTURES RISE MORE THAN 1 PERCENT WITH SUPPORT FROM FIRMER CASH, WHOLESALE BEEF PRICES -TRADE; 15/03/2018 – CME lumber futures final vol/open int for March 14; 28/03/2018 – CME lumber futures final vol/open int for March 27; 30/05/2018 – CME Group Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 16/03/2018 – CME GROUP: WORKING W/ NEX TO COMPLETE DUE DILIGENCE; 04/04/2018 – CME FEEDER CATTLE BACK MONTHS 0#FC: FALL OVER 1 PCT ON LOWER LIVE CATTLE FUTURES, WORRIES OVER CHINA’S TARIFF HIKE ON U.S. BEEF -TRADE; 29/03/2018 – CME GROUP CFO SAYS THERE WILL BE $285 MLN COST TO ACHIEVE SYNERGIES – CONF CALL; 29/03/2018 – CME GROUP INC – NEX’S HEADQUARTERS WILL BE COMBINED WITH CME’S, AND COMBINED COMPANY’S HEADQUARTERS WILL BE LOCATED AT CME’S HEAD OFFICE IN CHICAGO; 15/05/2018 – BLUECREST BOOSTED CME, C, CHTR, AET, QRTEA IN 1Q: 13F

Granite Investment Partners Llc decreased its stake in Red Hat Inc (RHT) by 47.96% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Granite Investment Partners Llc sold 24,394 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.94% with the market. The institutional investor held 26,465 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.84M, down from 50,859 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Granite Investment Partners Llc who had been investing in Red Hat Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $33.43B market cap company. It closed at $187.71 lastly. It is down 12.46% since July 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 8.03% the S&P500.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.19, from 1.19 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 53 investors sold CME shares while 265 reduced holdings. 90 funds opened positions while 228 raised stakes. 282.94 million shares or 5.14% less from 298.28 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.89 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.09, from 0.8 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 43 investors sold RHT shares while 201 reduced holdings. 65 funds opened positions while 152 raised stakes. 157.03 million shares or 0.49% more from 156.27 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported.

Analysts await Red Hat, Inc. (NYSE:RHT) to report earnings on September, 18. They expect $0.75 EPS, up 19.05% or $0.12 from last year’s $0.63 per share. RHT’s profit will be $133.57 million for 62.57 P/E if the $0.75 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.79 actual EPS reported by Red Hat, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -5.06% negative EPS growth.

Granite Investment Partners Llc, which manages about $892.06M and $1.76B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Aspen Group Inc by 75,854 shares to 142,603 shares, valued at $760,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Ligand Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:LGND) by 53,539 shares in the quarter, for a total of 58,370 shares, and has risen its stake in Columbia Bkg Sys Inc (NASDAQ:COLB).