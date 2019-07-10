As Red Hat (RHT) Market Valuation Rose, Holder Df Dent & Co Trimmed by $19.74 Million Its Stake; Elkhorn Partners Limited Partnership Has Trimmed Its Kennedy (KW) Holding by $850,521

Elkhorn Partners Limited Partnership decreased its stake in Kennedy (KW) by 0.92% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Elkhorn Partners Limited Partnership sold 40,501 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.05% with the market. The hedge fund held 4.37 million shares of the real estate company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $93.54 million, down from 4.41M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Elkhorn Partners Limited Partnership who had been investing in Kennedy for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $2.98B market cap company. The stock increased 1.06% or $0.22 during the last trading session, reaching $20.88. About 146,328 shares traded. Kennedy-Wilson Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:KW) has risen 7.20% since July 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 2.77% the S&P500. Some Historical KW News: 20/03/2018 Kennedy Wilson Announces $250 Million Share Repurchase Program; 19/04/2018 – KENNEDY-WILSON SAYS EXPECTS PRE-TAX GAIN ON SALE FROM TRANSACTIONS TO BE ABOUT $102 MLN – SEC FILING; 29/05/2018 – Kennedy Wilson Sells $422 Million Multifamily Portfolio; 29/05/2018 – KENNEDY-WILSON HOLDINGS INC – ASSET SALES ALSO GENERATED CASH PROCEEDS FOR ITS COMMINGLED FUNDS AND EQUITY PARTNERS; 14/05/2018 – Ci Global Investments Inc. Exits Position in Kennedy-Wilson; 30/04/2018 – Kennedy Wilson Acquires 206 Multifamily/PRS Units at The Elysian in Cork, Ireland for €87.5 Million; 08/05/2018 – Kennedy Wilson and AXA Investment Managers – Real Assets Enter into Irish PRS Joint Venture; 19/04/2018 – KENNEDY-WILSON – CURRENTLY EXPECTS TO RECEIVE ABOUT $195 MLN IN NET PROCEEDS FROM REAL ESTATE TRANSACTIONS; 06/04/2018 – Kennedy Wilson to Announce First Quarter 2018 Earnings; 29/05/2018 – PRESS RELEASE – KENNEDY WILSON SELLS $422 MILLION MULTIFAMILY PORTFOLIO

Df Dent & Co Inc decreased its stake in Red Hat Inc (RHT) by 18.98% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Df Dent & Co Inc sold 108,458 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.94% with the market. The institutional investor held 462,837 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $84.56 million, down from 571,295 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Df Dent & Co Inc who had been investing in Red Hat Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $33.43 billion market cap company. It closed at $187.71 lastly. It is down 12.46% since July 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 8.03% the S&P500.

More notable recent Red Hat, Inc. (NYSE:RHT) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Wall Street Breakfast: Highs Across The Board – Seeking Alpha” on June 21, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Wall Street Brunch – Seeking Alpha” published on June 16, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “IBM, RHT: 8 Things for Investors to Know About the IBM-Red Hat Deal – Nasdaq” on July 09, 2019. More interesting news about Red Hat, Inc. (NYSE:RHT) were released by: Fool.com and their article: “Why Red Hat’s Stock Rose 46.2% in 2018 – Motley Fool” published on January 14, 2019 as well as Bizjournals.com‘s news article titled: “Red Hat proxy shows ‘opportunity’ for upset bids in IBM deal – Triangle Business Journal” with publication date: December 13, 2018.

Df Dent & Co Inc, which manages about $5.04 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Middleby Corp (NASDAQ:MIDD) by 32,153 shares to 50,608 shares, valued at $6.58 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Chubb Ltd by 2,637 shares in the quarter, for a total of 5,600 shares, and has risen its stake in Okta Inc..

Investors sentiment increased to 0.89 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.09, from 0.8 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 43 investors sold RHT shares while 201 reduced holdings. 65 funds opened positions while 152 raised stakes. 157.03 million shares or 0.49% more from 156.27 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. New York-based Arrowgrass Cap Prtnrs (Us) Ltd Partnership has invested 3.77% in Red Hat, Inc. (NYSE:RHT). Stevens Limited Partnership holds 0.37% in Red Hat, Inc. (NYSE:RHT) or 47,002 shares. Clearbridge Invests Limited Liability Company has invested 0.36% in Red Hat, Inc. (NYSE:RHT). Westchester Cap Mgmt Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 8.64% of its portfolio in Red Hat, Inc. (NYSE:RHT) for 1.28 million shares. Institute For Wealth Mgmt Ltd Llc stated it has 3,777 shares or 0.15% of all its holdings. Bluefin Trading Limited Liability Corp accumulated 7,200 shares. Massachusetts Financial Svcs Ma invested in 0.01% or 77,393 shares. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt has 0.14% invested in Red Hat, Inc. (NYSE:RHT) for 5,614 shares. Legal & General Gru Public Limited Company holds 0.11% or 1.08 million shares in its portfolio. Arete Wealth Lc invested 0.24% in Red Hat, Inc. (NYSE:RHT). Putnam Ltd Limited Liability Company reported 1,612 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Raymond James Services Advsr holds 16,042 shares. Swiss Bancshares holds 590,115 shares. Magnetar Finance Ltd Com invested 5.47% of its portfolio in Red Hat, Inc. (NYSE:RHT). Mariner Limited Liability Company has 1,678 shares.

Analysts await Red Hat, Inc. (NYSE:RHT) to report earnings on September, 18. They expect $0.75 earnings per share, up 19.05% or $0.12 from last year’s $0.63 per share. RHT’s profit will be $133.57 million for 62.57 P/E if the $0.75 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.79 actual earnings per share reported by Red Hat, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -5.06% negative EPS growth.

More notable recent Kennedy-Wilson Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:KW) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Keep Kennedy-Wilson On Your Radar – Seeking Alpha” on January 14, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Kennedy-Wilson Holdings, Inc. (KW) CEO William McMorrow on Q4 2018 Results – Earnings Call Transcript – Seeking Alpha” published on February 28, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “How Should Investors Feel About Kennedy-Wilson Holdings, Inc.’s (NYSE:KW) CEO Pay? – Yahoo Finance” on May 31, 2019. More interesting news about Kennedy-Wilson Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:KW) were released by: Businesswire.com and their article: “Kennedy Wilson to Announce Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2018 Earnings – Business Wire” published on January 29, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Is Ardagh Group S.A. (ARD) A Good Stock To Buy ? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 28, 2019.

Since January 29, 2019, it had 2 insider buys, and 2 insider sales for $2.75 million activity. Boucher Richard Aidan Hugh bought $149,100 worth of stock. The insider Bowen Trevor bought $282,555.