As Red Hat (RHT) Market Valuation Rose, Harvest Management Trimmed Its Stake; Bridgeway Capital Management Increases Position in Ship Finance International L (SFL)

Harvest Management Llc decreased its stake in Red Hat Inc (RHT) by 3.64% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Harvest Management Llc sold 2,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.94% with the market. The hedge fund held 53,000 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $9.68 million, down from 55,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Harvest Management Llc who had been investing in Red Hat Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $33.43 billion market cap company. It closed at $187.71 lastly. It is down 12.46% since July 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 8.03% the S&P500. Some Historical RHT News: 07/05/2018 – Cathay Pacific Takes Customer Experiences to New Heights with Red Hat’s Hybrid Cloud Technologies; 20/03/2018 – Trilio Joins Red Hat Connect for Technology Partner Program, Achieves Certification for Red Hat OpenStack Platform; 22/05/2018 – Red Hat Helps Power Tata Communications’ IZO™ Private Cloud with OpenShift and OpenStack; 02/05/2018 – Forty8Fifty Labs Collaborates with Red Hat to Enable Digital Transformation through Application Development and Integration Pro; 22/03/2018 – RED HAT INC RHT.N : COWEN AND COMPANY RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $160 FROM $136; 28/03/2018 – Nexenta Achieves Certification for Red Hat OpenStack Platform Certification; 08/05/2018 – Red Hat Brings Cloud-Native Capabilities to Software Partner Ecosystem with Kubernetes Operators; 02/05/2018 – Portworx Achieves Certification for Red Hat OpenShift Container Platform; 30/05/2018 – CARAHSOFT GETS DOD BLANKET BUY PACT FOR RHT SOFTWARE, SERVICES; 28/03/2018 – RED HAT INC RHT.N : JP MORGAN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $175 FROM $130

Bridgeway Capital Management Inc increased its stake in Ship Finance International L (SFL) by 22.94% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc bought 125,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.19% with the market. The institutional investor held 669,900 shares of the marine transportation company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $8.27 million, up from 544,900 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Ship Finance International L for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.53 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.08% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $12.7. About 414,730 shares traded. Ship Finance International Limited (NYSE:SFL) has declined 10.45% since July 9, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 14.88% the S&P500. Some Historical SFL News: 31/05/2018 – SFL – First Quarter 2018 Results; 30/05/2018 – Ship Finance Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 31/05/2018 – SHIP FINANCE INTERNATIONAL LTD – CASH CONSIDERATION FOR DEAL IS FINANCED WITH CASH ON BALANCE SHEET AND A $320 MLN UNSECURED LOAN FACILITY; 19/04/2018 – SFL – Ship Finance Intl Limited Announces the Pricing of $150 Million Notes Due 2023 Offering; 03/05/2018 – SFL – Ship Finance International Limited Announces Exercise of Underwriters’ Over-Allotment Option; 14/03/2018 SHIP FINANCE INTL LIMITED: SFL – PURCHASE OF 15 VINTAGE; 14/03/2018 – SHIP FINANCE INTERNATIONAL – CHARTER TERM FOR FLEET OF 15 FEEDER SIZE CONTAINER VESSELS TO BE 7 YEARS FROM DELIVERY; 14/03/2018 – SHIP FINANCE INTERNATIONAL – SFL AVON DELIVERY TO NEW OWNER EXPECTED IN APRIL, CO EXPECTS A MINOR BOOK GAIN IN CONNECTION WITH SALE; 18/04/2018 – SHIP FINANCE INTL LIMITED: SFL – SHIP FINANCE INTL LIMITED:; 31/05/2018 – SHIP FINANCE 1Q EPS 24C

Bridgeway Capital Management Inc, which manages about $3.34 billion and $8.03B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Dsp Group Inc (NASDAQ:DSPG) by 25,000 shares to 72,300 shares, valued at $1.02 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in 3M Co (NYSE:MMM) by 3,200 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 67,000 shares, and cut its stake in At&T Inc (NYSE:T).

