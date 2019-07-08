As Red Hat (RHT) Market Valuation Rose, Alpine Associates Management Boosted Its Holding by $18.50 Million; Water Asset Management Has Lifted Artesian Resources (ARTNA) Position by $489,325

Alpine Associates Management Inc increased its stake in Red Hat Inc (RHT) by 15.91% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Alpine Associates Management Inc bought 101,628 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.94% with the market. The hedge fund held 740,336 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $135.26 million, up from 638,708 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Alpine Associates Management Inc who had been investing in Red Hat Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $33.44B market cap company. The stock increased 0.03% or $0.05 during the last trading session, reaching $187.76. About 276,959 shares traded. Red Hat, Inc. (NYSE:RHT) has risen 12.46% since July 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 8.03% the S&P500. Some Historical RHT News: 26/03/2018 – RED HAT INC – SEES FY 2019 OPERATING CASH FLOW TO BE APPROXIMATELY $1.035 BLN TO $1.045 BLN; 28/03/2018 – Red Hat to Stay in Bond Market Despite Plans to Repatriate Offshore Cash; 26/03/2018 – RED HAT INC RHT.N SEES FY 2019 NON-GAAP SHR ABOUT $3.38 TO $3.41; 26/03/2018 – RED HAT INC RHT.N SEES FY 2019 REVENUE ABOUT $3.425 BLN TO $3.46 BLN; 08/05/2018 – Neha Sandhu Named Red Hat’s 2018 Certified Professional of the Year; 02/05/2018 – Portworx Achieves Certification for Red Hat OpenShift Container Platform; 08/05/2018 – Red Hat Brings Cloud-Native Capabilities to Software Partner Ecosystem with Kubernetes Operators; 07/05/2018 – Cathay Pacific Takes Customer Experiences to New Heights with Red Hat’s Hybrid Cloud Technologies; 10/04/2018 – Red Hat Strengthens Hybrid Cloud’s Backbone with Latest Version of Red Hat Enterprise Linux; 09/05/2018 – Red Hat Collaborates with the Massachusetts Open Cloud and Leading Children’s Hospital to Help Shape the Future of Medical Image Processing

Water Asset Management Llc increased its stake in Artesian Resources Corp (ARTNA) by 19.45% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Water Asset Management Llc bought 13,225 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.84% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 81,229 shares of the water supply company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.03 million, up from 68,004 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Water Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Artesian Resources Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $339.66 million market cap company. The stock increased 0.35% or $0.13 during the last trading session, reaching $36.84. About 2,152 shares traded. Artesian Resources Corporation (NASDAQ:ARTNA) has declined 6.33% since July 8, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 10.76% the S&P500. Some Historical ARTNA News: 14/03/2018 – Artesian Resources 4Q EPS 40c; 03/05/2018 – Artesian Resources Raises Dividend to 23.87c; 23/04/2018 – DJ Artesian Resources Corporation Clas, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (ARTNA); 29/03/2018 – REG-Artesian Finance lll Plc FRN Variable Rate Fix; 13/03/2018 Abattis Signs LOI with Canadian Artesian Ice, Bottlers of Clearly Canadian products, to Manufacture CBD-infused Mineral Water; 02/05/2018 – Artesian Resources 1Q EPS 37c; 29/03/2018 – 49FV: Artesian Finance III Plc: FRN Variable Rate Fix; 06/04/2018 – Artesian Resources Corporation 2017 Annual Report Available Electronically to Shareholders; 10/05/2018 – ARTESIAN RESOURCES CORP – ON MAY 7, 2018, UNIT OF CO ENTERED INTO AN INTEREST RATE LOCK AGREEMENT WITH COBANK, ACB – SEC FILING; 29/03/2018 – AT28: Artesian Finance: FRN Variable Rate Fix

Investors sentiment increased to 1.57 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.14, from 1.43 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 4 investors sold ARTNA shares while 19 reduced holdings. 9 funds opened positions while 27 raised stakes. 3.72 million shares or 2.49% more from 3.63 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Citigroup holds 0% of its portfolio in Artesian Resources Corporation (NASDAQ:ARTNA) for 2,240 shares. Royal Bancorp Of Canada reported 7,936 shares. Fca Tx reported 84,015 shares. Martingale Asset Mngmt Limited Partnership holds 39,304 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. Whittier Trust holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Artesian Resources Corporation (NASDAQ:ARTNA) for 5,500 shares. 428,901 are owned by Blackrock Inc. Moreover, Wells Fargo And Mn has 0% invested in Artesian Resources Corporation (NASDAQ:ARTNA). California Employees Retirement owns 17,300 shares. State Street Corp has 164,588 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Kbc Gp Nv has invested 0.01% in Artesian Resources Corporation (NASDAQ:ARTNA). New York-based Tower Rech Ltd Co (Trc) has invested 0% in Artesian Resources Corporation (NASDAQ:ARTNA). Earnest Partners Limited Com invested 0% of its portfolio in Artesian Resources Corporation (NASDAQ:ARTNA). Teton Advsr holds 35,426 shares. Barclays Public Ltd Com owns 3,512 shares. Stifel invested in 6,024 shares.

Alpine Associates Management Inc, which manages about $3.91B and $3.04 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Caesars Entmt Corp (NASDAQ:CZR) by 132,400 shares to 242,800 shares, valued at $2.11M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.89 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.09, from 0.8 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 43 investors sold RHT shares while 201 reduced holdings. 65 funds opened positions while 152 raised stakes. 157.03 million shares or 0.49% more from 156.27 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Magnetar Fincl Limited has 5.47% invested in Red Hat, Inc. (NYSE:RHT). Venator holds 6.05% or 32,000 shares. Her Majesty The Queen In Right Of The Province Of Alberta As Represented By Alberta Invest owns 53,100 shares for 0.09% of their portfolio. Cibc World Markets stated it has 102,746 shares or 0.15% of all its holdings. Proshare Advsrs Ltd holds 0.03% of its portfolio in Red Hat, Inc. (NYSE:RHT) for 28,484 shares. Huntington National Bank & Trust invested in 1,336 shares. Polar Asset Partners Incorporated has 0.06% invested in Red Hat, Inc. (NYSE:RHT). California Pub Employees Retirement System accumulated 295,095 shares or 0.07% of the stock. Guardian Life Insurance Of America has invested 0.01% in Red Hat, Inc. (NYSE:RHT). 4,040 are held by Qs Limited Liability Company. Moreover, Comerica Bank & Trust has 0.06% invested in Red Hat, Inc. (NYSE:RHT). Us Bancorporation De holds 78,123 shares or 0.04% of its portfolio. Oregon Employees Retirement Fund holds 0.17% or 66,093 shares. Veritable Lp accumulated 5,196 shares. Employees Retirement Of Ohio holds 0.12% or 129,088 shares in its portfolio.