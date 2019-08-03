As Red Hat (Put) (RHT) Share Price Were Volatile, Holder Argentiere Capital Ag Has Upped Its Stake; As Hca Healthcare (HCA) Market Valuation Rose, Holder Loews Trimmed Holding

Argentiere Capital Ag increased its stake in Red Hat Inc (Put) (RHT) by 450% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Argentiere Capital Ag bought 90,000 shares as the company’s stock 0.00% . The hedge fund held 110,000 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $20.10M, up from 20,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Argentiere Capital Ag who had been investing in Red Hat Inc (Put) for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $33.43 billion market cap company. It closed at $187.71 lastly. It is down 0.00% since August 3, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500. Some Historical RHT News: 21/03/2018 – CloudBees Jenkins Enterprise Now Available for Red Hat OpenShift Container Platform; 31/05/2018 – Maxta Announces Support for Comprehensive Private Cloud Infrastructure Based on Red Hat Virtualization and Red Hat OpenShift Container Platform; 21/03/2018 – RED HAT INC RHT.N : RBC RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $160 FROM $135; RATING OUTPERFORM; 26/03/2018 – RED HAT 4Q REV. $772M, EST. $761.9M; 07/05/2018 – Cathay Pacific Takes Customer Experiences to New Heights with Red Hat’s Hybrid Cloud Technologies; 26/03/2018 – RED HAT INC RHT.N FY2019 SHR VIEW $3.34, REV VIEW $3.37 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S

Loews Corp decreased its stake in Hca Healthcare Inc (HCA) by 14.77% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Loews Corp sold 13,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.59% . The institutional investor held 75,000 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $9.78M, down from 88,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Loews Corp who had been investing in Hca Healthcare Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $43.52 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.85% or $2.4 during the last trading session, reaching $127.14. About 1.53 million shares traded. HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA) has risen 7.63% since August 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 7.63% the S&P500.

Loews Corp, which manages about $11.86 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Jpmorgan Chase & Co (NYSE:JPM) by 65,000 shares to 170,193 shares, valued at $17.23M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Dowdupont Inc by 26,145 shares in the quarter, for a total of 416,130 shares, and has risen its stake in Marathon Pete Corp (NYSE:MPC).

Since February 6, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 10 selling transactions for $27.56 million activity. The insider CAMPBELL VICTOR L sold 28,084 shares worth $3.90M. Whalen Kathleen M also sold $27,896 worth of HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA) on Wednesday, February 6. On Tuesday, February 12 STEELE JOHN M sold $4.72M worth of HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA) or 33,670 shares. Torres Kathryn A. also sold $1.17M worth of HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA) on Tuesday, February 12. The insider Foster Jon M sold $4.63M. On Tuesday, February 12 RUTHERFORD BILL B sold $5.24M worth of HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA) or 37,500 shares.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.04 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.04, from 1.08 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 34 investors sold HCA shares while 206 reduced holdings. 69 funds opened positions while 181 raised stakes. 234.50 million shares or 5.23% less from 247.43 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Gabelli Funds Lc, New York-based fund reported 69,300 shares. Korea Investment Corp invested in 264,421 shares. Bnp Paribas Asset Holdg holds 0.14% or 130,167 shares. The Kentucky-based Kentucky Retirement Sys has invested 0.15% in HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA). First Republic Invest owns 184,970 shares. 46,284 are held by Nomura Asset Co Ltd. Trexquant Ltd Partnership reported 9,424 shares. 93,200 are held by Andra Ap. Reilly Advsr reported 16,465 shares stake. Panagora Asset reported 176,954 shares. Amf Pensionsforsakring holds 196,117 shares or 0.25% of its portfolio. The Colorado-based Public Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado has invested 0.04% in HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA). Bridgeway Mgmt reported 1.34% stake. Hbk Investments Lp owns 118,708 shares or 0.2% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Teacher Retirement System Of Texas has 0.33% invested in HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA) for 299,434 shares.

More notable recent HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA) news were published by: Benzinga.com which released: “58 Stocks Moving In Tuesday’s Mid-Day Session – Benzinga” on July 30, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Soligenix and IRadimed among healthcare gainers; HCA Healthcare and Ligand Pharmaceuticals among losers – Seeking Alpha” published on July 30, 2019, Bizjournals.com published: “Largo Medical Center announces new CFO – Tampa Bay Business Journal” on July 17, 2019. More interesting news about HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Why HCA Healthcare Stock Is Dropping Today – Yahoo Finance” published on July 30, 2019 as well as 247Wallst.com‘s news article titled: “Top Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades: Acacia, Baidu, BioMarin, Boeing, BP, CSX, Deere, HCA, PepsiCo, Redfin, S&P, Trimble, Visa, Zillow and More – 24/7 Wall St.” with publication date: July 10, 2019.

More notable recent Red Hat, Inc. (NYSE:RHT) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Guess Which Stocks Warren Buffett Bought: 2nd-Quarter Contest – Yahoo Finance” on August 01, 2019, also Businesswire.com with their article: “Tortoise Announces Expected Constituent Change Due to Merger and Acquisition Activity – Business Wire” published on July 11, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Hedge Funds Have Never Been This Bullish On Red Hat, Inc. (RHT) – Yahoo Finance” on June 05, 2019. More interesting news about Red Hat, Inc. (NYSE:RHT) were released by: Bizjournals.com and their article: “With IBM-Red Hat deal done, these are the things to look for in the coming weeks – Triangle Business Journal” published on July 09, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Merger Arbitrage Mondays: Cisco’s Acquisition Of Acacia Trades At A 9% Discount – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: July 15, 2019.