As Red Hat Com (RHT) Valuation Were Volatile, Shareholder Capital Counsel Trimmed by $1.46 Million Its Holding; Alleghany (Y) Shareholder Lafayette Investments Trimmed Its Position

Capital Counsel Llc decreased its stake in Red Hat Inc Com (RHT) by 1.31% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Capital Counsel Llc sold 8,029 shares as the company’s stock 0.00% . The institutional investor held 605,396 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $110.61M, down from 613,425 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Capital Counsel Llc who had been investing in Red Hat Inc Com for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $33.43 billion market cap company. It closed at $187.71 lastly. It is down 0.00% since August 9, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500. Some Historical RHT News: 24/05/2018 – Red Hat Certifies Multiple Ribbon Virtual Network Functions on Open Stack Platform 10; 07/05/2018 – Leading Solutions Providers Turn to Red Hat OpenShift Container Platform to Drive Customer Innovation; 22/05/2018 – Red Hat Helps Power Tata Communications’ IZO™ Private Cloud with OpenShift and OpenStack; 26/03/2018 – Red Hat 4Q Loss/Shr 7c; 01/05/2018 – Red Hat to Livestream Red Hat Summit Press Conference and General Sessions; 02/05/2018 – Trilio Announces Version 3 of Its Revolutionary TrilioVault Data Protection Software, Expands to Support Red Hat Virtualization; 14/05/2018 – Red Hat Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Tomorrow; 21/03/2018 – CloudBees Jenkins Enterprise Now Available for Red Hat OpenShift Container Platform; 26/03/2018 – RED HAT INC RHT.N : CREDIT SUISSE RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $150 FROM $120; 20/04/2018 – DJ Red Hat Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (RHT)

Lafayette Investments Inc decreased its stake in Alleghany Corp (Y) by 11.87% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Lafayette Investments Inc sold 1,678 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.39% . The institutional investor held 12,464 shares of the property-casualty insurers company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.63M, down from 14,142 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Lafayette Investments Inc who had been investing in Alleghany Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $11.70B market cap company. The stock increased 0.54% or $3.99 during the last trading session, reaching $742. About 15,399 shares traded. Alleghany Corporation (NYSE:Y) has risen 9.08% since August 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 9.08% the S&P500. Some Historical Y News: 03/05/2018 – ALLEGHANY – IN QTR,JAZWARES’ EXPENSES ROSE DUE TO INCREASED STAFF COUNT TO SUPPORT GROWTH, LIQUIDATION FILING OF TOYS R US, INCREASING INSURANCE COSTS; 03/05/2018 – Alleghany Corp 1Q-End Book Value $545.07/Share; 23/04/2018 – DJ Alleghany Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (Y); 03/05/2018 – ALLEGHANY CORP QTRLY OPERATING EARNINGS PER DILUTED SHARE WERE $11.24 IN THE FIRST QUARTER OF 2018; 09/05/2018 – Alleghany Corporation Buys New 10% Position in Ares Management; 29/05/2018 – Alleghany Capital Corporation Announces Jazwares’ Acquisition Of Russ Berrie And Applause Brands; 03/05/2018 – ALLEGHANY CORP 1Q OPER EPS $11.24, EST. $8.310 (2 EST.); 03/05/2018 – Alleghany Corp 1Q Net $171.6M; 18/04/2018 – S&PGR Upgrades Alleghany Insurance Cos To ‘A+’; Outlook Stable; 03/05/2018 – Alleghany Corp 1Q Rev $1.59B

Lafayette Investments Inc, which manages about $370.11M and $271.53M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Walt Disney Holding Co (NYSE:DIS) by 4,900 shares to 45,805 shares, valued at $5.09 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Whirlpool Corp Com (NYSE:WHR) by 3,451 shares in the quarter, for a total of 14,313 shares, and has risen its stake in Ryanair Hldgs Plc Sponsored Ad.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.1 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.21, from 0.89 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 23 investors sold Y shares while 97 reduced holdings. 42 funds opened positions while 90 raised stakes. 11.66 million shares or 24.34% less from 15.41 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 167 are owned by Meeder Asset Management. Anchor Capital holds 0.57% or 43,976 shares. Lenox Wealth Inc reported 7 shares stake. Shelton Management invested in 696 shares or 0% of the stock. Bnp Paribas Asset Hldgs reported 0% in Alleghany Corporation (NYSE:Y). Korea Inv Corporation reported 8,601 shares. Ar Asset Management accumulated 1,594 shares or 0.37% of the stock. Illinois-based Envestnet Asset Management Inc has invested 0% in Alleghany Corporation (NYSE:Y). Goldman Sachs Grp Incorporated reported 51,662 shares. Pictet Asset Management reported 0.01% stake. Franklin Resource invested in 0.21% or 646,731 shares. Signaturefd Limited Liability Corporation holds 0% or 15 shares in its portfolio. Art Ltd Company accumulated 1,610 shares or 0.06% of the stock. California State Teachers Retirement Sys holds 0.03% or 24,074 shares. Suntrust Banks reported 1,860 shares stake.

Since May 10, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 sales for $992,885 activity.

Capital Counsel Llc, which manages about $2.48B and $1.37 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Idexx Labs Inc Com (NASDAQ:IDXX) by 3,292 shares to 685,892 shares, valued at $153.37M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Ecolab Inc Com (NYSE:ECL) by 2,485 shares in the quarter, for a total of 331,677 shares, and has risen its stake in Alphabet Inc Cl C.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.89 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.09, from 0.8 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 43 investors sold RHT shares while 201 reduced holdings. 65 funds opened positions while 152 raised stakes. 157.03 million shares or 0.49% more from 156.27 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Dekabank Deutsche Girozentrale has invested 0.03% in Red Hat, Inc. (NYSE:RHT). Manchester Capital Mgmt Limited Liability Corporation invested in 374 shares. Vanguard Group Inc holds 0.13% or 18.28 million shares. Strs Ohio holds 0.06% of its portfolio in Red Hat, Inc. (NYSE:RHT) for 70,108 shares. Us National Bank De holds 0.04% or 78,123 shares. Moody National Bank Tru Division owns 45,106 shares for 0.23% of their portfolio. Pub Sector Pension Investment Board reported 14,762 shares. 273,169 were accumulated by Morgan Stanley. Moreover, Td Mgmt Limited Liability has 0.01% invested in Red Hat, Inc. (NYSE:RHT) for 136 shares. Moreover, Angelo Gordon & Lp has 4.7% invested in Red Hat, Inc. (NYSE:RHT). Proshare Advisors Ltd Liability Corporation reported 28,484 shares. Cibc Asset Management Incorporated accumulated 15,909 shares. Boussard And Gavaudan Inv Limited Liability Partnership reported 545,959 shares stake. Mirae Asset Glob Invs Co Limited holds 4,436 shares. Msd Prtn Limited Partnership has 4.07% invested in Red Hat, Inc. (NYSE:RHT).

