As Red Hat Com (RHT) Valuation Rose, Capital Counsel Has Trimmed Its Holding by $1.46 Million; Seven Post Investment Office LP Position In Lennox Intl (LII) Was Increased

Capital Counsel Llc decreased its stake in Red Hat Inc Com (RHT) by 1.31% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Capital Counsel Llc sold 8,029 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.94% with the market. The institutional investor held 605,396 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $110.61M, down from 613,425 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Capital Counsel Llc who had been investing in Red Hat Inc Com for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $33.43 billion market cap company. It closed at $187.71 lastly. It is down 12.46% since July 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 8.03% the S&P500.

Seven Post Investment Office Lp increased its stake in Lennox Intl Inc (LII) by 1.03% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Seven Post Investment Office Lp bought 3,230 shares as the company’s stock rose 12.62% with the market. The institutional investor held 317,158 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $83.86M, up from 313,928 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Seven Post Investment Office Lp who had been investing in Lennox Intl Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $10.00B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.80% or $4.73 during the last trading session, reaching $258.33. About 75,231 shares traded. Lennox International Inc. (NYSE:LII) has risen 35.94% since July 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 31.51% the S&P500. Some Historical LII News: 07/05/2018 – HLS APPOINTS RYAN LENNOX AS GENERAL COUNSEL; 23/04/2018 – LENNOX INTERNATIONAL INC Lll.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $10.18 — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 14/03/2018 – LENNOX INTERNATIONAL INC Lll.N – RAISING ITS 2020 MARGIN TARGET FOR REFRIGERATION SEGMENT FROM 12-14% TO A NEW RANGE OF 14-16%; 09/04/2018 – Lennox International Schedules First Quarter Conference Call; 25/05/2018 – Lennox Presenting at KeyCorp Conference May 31; 14/03/2018 – LENNOX INTERNATIONAL INC Lll.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $10.17 — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 24/05/2018 – Dir Quintos Gifts 351 Of Lennox International Inc; 22/03/2018 – Lennox Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 12/03/2018 – USGS: M 1.7 – 2km WNW of Lennox, CA; 15/05/2018 – LENNOX INTL BOOSTS DIV 25%

Investors sentiment increased to 0.89 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.09, from 0.8 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 43 investors sold RHT shares while 201 reduced holdings. 65 funds opened positions while 152 raised stakes. 157.03 million shares or 0.49% more from 156.27 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Ashfield Capital Prtnrs Ltd Liability Company holds 0.44% or 22,196 shares in its portfolio. Hudson Valley Inv Advsrs Adv holds 9,503 shares or 0.42% of its portfolio. Diversified Tru, a Tennessee-based fund reported 1,111 shares. Korea Invest Corp has 0.08% invested in Red Hat, Inc. (NYSE:RHT). Berkshire Hathaway reported 5.11 million shares. 12,610 are owned by Wilkins Counsel. Bessemer Grp Incorporated, a New Jersey-based fund reported 1,815 shares. The Japan-based Nomura Asset Mgmt Com Ltd has invested 0.05% in Red Hat, Inc. (NYSE:RHT). Meiji Yasuda Life Insur stated it has 5,036 shares or 0.14% of all its holdings. Royal London Asset Limited stated it has 0% in Red Hat, Inc. (NYSE:RHT). Morgan Dempsey Mgmt Ltd holds 258 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. Aqr Ltd Liability Com invested in 173,984 shares. Sumitomo Mitsui Incorporated reported 818,067 shares. Citigroup Inc owns 460,686 shares or 0.08% of their US portfolio. Aperio Group Inc Ltd Liability Corporation holds 0.09% or 115,072 shares in its portfolio.

Capital Counsel Llc, which manages about $2.48B and $1.37B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Varian Med Sys Inc (NYSE:VAR) by 6,400 shares to 313,545 shares, valued at $44.44 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Alphabet Inc Cl C by 1,299 shares in the quarter, for a total of 63,045 shares, and has risen its stake in Costco Whsl Corp New Com (NASDAQ:COST).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.37 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.31, from 1.06 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 23 investors sold LII shares while 95 reduced holdings. 61 funds opened positions while 101 raised stakes. 27.21 million shares or 6.92% less from 29.24 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Westfield Capital Limited Partnership holds 0.86% of its portfolio in Lennox International Inc. (NYSE:LII) for 426,451 shares. Ww Asset Management Inc holds 2,028 shares or 0.03% of its portfolio. Prudential Finance, a New Jersey-based fund reported 23,372 shares. California Employees Retirement Sys has 0.03% invested in Lennox International Inc. (NYSE:LII) for 76,990 shares. Driehaus Cap Mgmt Ltd Liability Co holds 1,390 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Geode Cap Mngmt Lc reported 0.03% of its portfolio in Lennox International Inc. (NYSE:LII). Credit Suisse Ag has invested 0.03% in Lennox International Inc. (NYSE:LII). 20,534 were reported by Farmers Merchants Invests Inc. Regions Financial Corp reported 181 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Federated Investors Inc Pa has invested 0.12% of its portfolio in Lennox International Inc. (NYSE:LII). 3,945 are owned by Creative Planning. Coldstream Capital Management has 0.11% invested in Lennox International Inc. (NYSE:LII) for 4,767 shares. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management invested 0.01% in Lennox International Inc. (NYSE:LII). 362,680 are owned by Northern. Fmr Ltd Liability has invested 0% of its portfolio in Lennox International Inc. (NYSE:LII).

