As Red Hat Com (RHT) Stock Price Rose, Holder Capital Counsel Has Cut Stake by $1.46 Million; Altria Group (MO) Shareholder Gardner Russo & Gardner Trimmed Its Position

Gardner Russo & Gardner Llc decreased its stake in Altria Group Inc (MO) by 4.09% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Gardner Russo & Gardner Llc sold 217,977 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.39% with the market. The hedge fund held 5.11M shares of the farming and seeds and milling company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $293.70M, down from 5.33M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Gardner Russo & Gardner Llc who had been investing in Altria Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $92.52 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.08% or $0.04 during the last trading session, reaching $49.45. About 3.78M shares traded. Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) has declined 5.25% since July 18, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 9.68% the S&P500.

Capital Counsel Llc decreased its stake in Red Hat Inc Com (RHT) by 1.31% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Capital Counsel Llc sold 8,029 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.94% with the market. The institutional investor held 605,396 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $110.61M, down from 613,425 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Capital Counsel Llc who had been investing in Red Hat Inc Com for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $33.43 billion market cap company. It closed at $187.71 lastly. It is down 12.46% since July 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 8.03% the S&P500. Some Historical RHT News: 10/04/2018 – Red Hat Strengthens Hybrid Cloud’s Backbone with Latest Version of Red Hat Enterprise Linux; 07/05/2018 – Using OpenShift on OpenStack, Red Hat Customers Power Infrastructure and Application Modernization; 27/03/2018 – RED HAT INC RHT.N : JMP RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $175 FROM $140; 31/05/2018 – Maxta Announces Support for Comprehensive Private Cloud Infrastructure Based on Red Hat Virtualization and Red Hat OpenShift Co; 17/04/2018 – Red Hat Set to Host Largest Red Hat Summit to Date, May 8-10 in San Francisco; 26/03/2018 – RED HAT INC RHT.N SEES FY 2019 GAAP SHR ABOUT $2.25 TO $2.28

Analysts await Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) to report earnings on July, 25. They expect $1.09 EPS, up 7.92% or $0.08 from last year’s $1.01 per share. MO’s profit will be $2.04B for 11.34 P/E if the $1.09 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.90 actual EPS reported by Altria Group, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 21.11% EPS growth.

Analysts await Red Hat, Inc. (NYSE:RHT) to report earnings on September, 18. They expect $0.75 earnings per share, up 19.05% or $0.12 from last year’s $0.63 per share. RHT’s profit will be $133.57 million for 62.57 P/E if the $0.75 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.79 actual earnings per share reported by Red Hat, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -5.06% negative EPS growth.

