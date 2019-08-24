As Red Hat Com (RHT) Shares Were Volatile, Holder Capital Counsel Trimmed Holding by $1.46 Million; Aqr Capital Management Trimmed Cerus (CERS) Holding by $1.09 Million; Stock Value Declined

Aqr Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Cerus Corp (CERS) by 68.55% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Aqr Capital Management Llc sold 181,757 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.57% . The hedge fund held 83,402 shares of the medical and dental instruments company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $520,000, down from 265,159 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Aqr Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Cerus Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $740.90 million market cap company. The stock decreased 2.22% or $0.12 during the last trading session, reaching $5.28. About 892,767 shares traded. Cerus Corporation (NASDAQ:CERS) has declined 18.52% since August 24, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 18.52% the S&P500. Some Historical CERS News: 25/03/2018 – Saudis intercept missile fired at Riyadh; 08/05/2018 – INTERCEPT PHARMA 1Q REV. $36.0M, EST. $38.9M; 11/04/2018 – Saudi air defence forces intercept missile over Najran – statement; 28/04/2018 – Signal: # #Air Defense Forces intercept 4 missiles with the sky of Jazan; 08/03/2018 – CERUS SEES 2018 PRODUCT REV. $51M-$53M; 13/04/2018 – INTERCEPT COMMENTS ON SUBSTUDY FROM POISE PHASE 3 TRIAL; 11/05/2018 – Elk Creek Partners Buys New 1.2% Position in Intercept Pharma; 08/05/2018 – Intercept Pharmaceuticals 1Q Research and Development Expenses $48.7M; 16/05/2018 – CERUS CORP – TOTAL POTENTIAL VALUE OF AMENDED CONTRACT WITH BARDA IS $201 MLN; 08/05/2018 – CERUS CORP – RAISING FULL YEAR PRODUCT REVENUE GUIDANCE RANGE TO $53 MLN TO $55 MLN FROM $51 MLN TO $53 MLN

Capital Counsel Llc decreased its stake in Red Hat Inc Com (RHT) by 1.31% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Capital Counsel Llc sold 8,029 shares as the company’s stock 0.00% . The institutional investor held 605,396 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $110.61M, down from 613,425 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Capital Counsel Llc who had been investing in Red Hat Inc Com for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $33.43B market cap company. It closed at $187.71 lastly. It is down 0.00% since August 24, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500. Some Historical RHT News: 02/05/2018 – Trilio Announces Version 3 of Its Revolutionary TrilioVault Data Protection Software, Expands to Support Red Hat Virtualization; 28/03/2018 – Nexenta Achieves Certification for Red Hat OpenStack Platform Certification; 22/05/2018 – Red Hat Helps Power Tata Communications’ IZO™ Private Cloud with OpenShift and OpenStack; 21/03/2018 – RED HAT INC RHT.N : RBC RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $160 FROM $135; RATING OUTPERFORM; 22/05/2018 – Red Hat Helps Power Tata Communications’ IZO™ Private Cloud with OpenShift and OpenStack; 10/04/2018 – DLT Solutions Awarded DoD Enterprise Software Initiative Contract for Red Hat

Capital Counsel Llc, which manages about $2.48B and $1.37 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Costco Whsl Corp New Com (NASDAQ:COST) by 3,568 shares to 360,891 shares, valued at $87.39M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Cme Group Inc Com (NASDAQ:CME) by 4,391 shares in the quarter, for a total of 889,560 shares, and has risen its stake in Ecolab Inc Com (NYSE:ECL).

Investors sentiment increased to 0.89 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.09, from 0.8 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 43 investors sold RHT shares while 201 reduced holdings. 65 funds opened positions while 152 raised stakes. 157.03 million shares or 0.49% more from 156.27 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Baystate Wealth Mgmt Limited Liability Co holds 0% or 20 shares. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund holds 66,093 shares. Citigroup owns 460,686 shares or 0.08% of their US portfolio. New York-based Soros Fund Ltd Llc has invested 1.38% in Red Hat, Inc. (NYSE:RHT). Millennium Management Ltd Llc has invested 0.55% in Red Hat, Inc. (NYSE:RHT). 1.15 million were reported by Tig Ltd Liability. Bnp Paribas Asset Hldg Sa reported 0.04% of its portfolio in Red Hat, Inc. (NYSE:RHT). Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft Mbh owns 6,897 shares. Arete Wealth Advsr Limited Company owns 6,262 shares or 0.24% of their US portfolio. Optimum Investment Advsrs accumulated 2,200 shares or 0.13% of the stock. Guggenheim Ltd Liability Com owns 45,367 shares. Arrow Financial holds 4,110 shares. Brown Advisory owns 33,723 shares. Price Michael F accumulated 0.36% or 16,000 shares. Smithfield Tru Com reported 0.01% stake.

More notable recent Red Hat, Inc. (NYSE:RHT) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Hedge Funds Have Never Been This Bullish On Red Hat, Inc. (RHT) – Yahoo Finance” on June 05, 2019, also Streetinsider.com with their article: “Buffett’s Berkshire Hathaway Raises Stakes in Amazon (AMZN), Bank of America (BAC) – 13F – StreetInsider.com” published on August 14, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Mario Gabelli’s Top 6 Buys in the 2nd Quarter – Yahoo Finance” on August 05, 2019. More interesting news about Red Hat, Inc. (NYSE:RHT) were released by: Streetinsider.com and their article: “Paulson’s 13F Shows New Stakes in Sotheby’s (BID), Lyft (LYFT), Increase in Allergan (AGN), Sprint (S) (more…) – StreetInsider.com” published on August 14, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Guess Which Stocks Warren Buffett Bought: 2nd-Quarter Contest – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: August 01, 2019.

Aqr Capital Management Llc, which manages about $94.26 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Nanometrics Inc (NASDAQ:NANO) by 11,940 shares to 95,469 shares, valued at $2.95 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Calix Inc (NYSE:CALX) by 496,493 shares in the quarter, for a total of 538,688 shares, and has risen its stake in Scansource Inc (NASDAQ:SCSC).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.29 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.09, from 1.38 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 11 investors sold CERS shares while 38 reduced holdings. 25 funds opened positions while 38 raised stakes. 77.77 million shares or 4.09% more from 74.72 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Garde, a Washington-based fund reported 13,385 shares. Assetmark stated it has 0% in Cerus Corporation (NASDAQ:CERS). Waddell & Reed Fincl owns 1.13M shares. Art Advisors Ltd Company reported 0.02% in Cerus Corporation (NASDAQ:CERS). Macquarie Grp stated it has 177,169 shares. D E Shaw And accumulated 606,506 shares. Paradigm Cap Inc New York holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Cerus Corporation (NASDAQ:CERS) for 20,000 shares. Prudential owns 0% invested in Cerus Corporation (NASDAQ:CERS) for 28,417 shares. Hightower Ltd Liability reported 0% stake. Moreover, Fmr Lc has 0% invested in Cerus Corporation (NASDAQ:CERS) for 647,356 shares. Tci Wealth invested in 1,065 shares or 0% of the stock. Element Mgmt Lc holds 0% or 25,483 shares. Pnc Financial Serv Grp has invested 0% in Cerus Corporation (NASDAQ:CERS). Cubist Systematic Strategies Ltd stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Cerus Corporation (NASDAQ:CERS). Elk Creek Partners Limited Liability invested in 2.58% or 5.74 million shares.