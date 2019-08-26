As Recro Pharma (REPH) Stock Price Rose, Newtyn Management Cut by $2.47 Million Its Holding; As Chicos Fas (CHS) Stock Price Declined, Coatue Management Has Trimmed Its Holding

Coatue Management Llc decreased its stake in Chicos Fas Inc (CHS) by 77.47% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Coatue Management Llc sold 110,119 shares as the company’s stock declined 7.00% . The hedge fund held 32,033 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $136,000, down from 142,152 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Coatue Management Llc who had been investing in Chicos Fas Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $346.76 million market cap company. The stock decreased 10.37% or $0.34 during the last trading session, reaching $2.94. About 2.18 million shares traded. Chico's FAS, Inc. (NYSE:CHS) has declined 64.12% since August 26, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 64.12% the S&P500. Some Historical CHS News: 15/05/2018 – Chico’s FAS May Benefit, Industry Sales Best in More Than 2 Yrs; 13/03/2018 – Chico’s Emboldens Brand, Empowers Women; 30/05/2018 – CHICO’S FAS INC – ANTICIPATES 2018 CAPITAL EXPENDITURES TO BE $60 MLN TO $70 MLN; 30/05/2018 – Chico’s FAS Sees FY18 Capex $60 Million to $70 Million; 08/03/2018 – Chico’s FAS Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 26/04/2018 – Sen. Manchin: Manchin Makes Good on Wager with Toomey – Delivers Chico’s Pepperoni Rolls; 06/03/2018 – Chico’s FAS Announces National Partnership with Habitat for Humanity; 30/04/2018 – CHICO’S FAS TO OFFER BRAND APPAREL & ACCESSORIES ON AMAZON; 24/04/2018 – USGS: M 1.3 – 7km WSW of Chico, CA; 16/04/2018 – DEEP ECO: Chico’s FAS May Benefit, Industry Sales Best in 22 Mos

Newtyn Management Llc decreased its stake in Recro Pharma Inc (REPH) by 30.89% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Newtyn Management Llc sold 494,191 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.96% . The hedge fund held 1.11M shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.48 million, down from 1.60M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Newtyn Management Llc who had been investing in Recro Pharma Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $267.06M market cap company. The stock decreased 2.35% or $0.29 during the last trading session, reaching $12.04. About 118,781 shares traded. Recro Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:REPH) has risen 88.61% since August 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 88.61% the S&P500. Some Historical REPH News: 27/03/2018 – Recro Pharma Presenting at Conference Tomorrow; 24/05/2018 – FDA declines to approve Recro Pharma’s non-opioid pain shot; 27/03/2018 – Recro Pharma: Data Shows IV Meloxicam Provides Rapid and Sustained Pain Relief Following Bunionectomy Surgery; 09/05/2018 – RECRO PHARMA INC – REAFFIRMS ITS 2018 CDMO GUIDANCE; 24/05/2018 – RECRO PHARMA INC – RECEIVED CRL FROM FDA OFFICE OF DRUG EVALUATION Il REGARDING NEW DRUG APPLICATION (NDA) FOR IV MELOXICAM; 07/05/2018 – Recro Pharma Announces Receipt of Issue Notifications for Three New Patents for IV Meloxicam; 24/05/2018 – RECRO PHARMA INC – INTEND TO REQUEST A MEETING WITH FDA AS SOON AS POSSIBLE TO DISCUSS POINTS RAISED IN CRL; 16/04/2018 – Recro Pharma to Present IV Meloxicam Data at the 43rd Annual Regional Anesthesiology and Acute Pain Medicine Meeting; 24/05/2018 – RECRO PHARMA GETS COMPLETE RESPONSE LETTER FROM FDA; 09/05/2018 – Recro Pharma Backs FY18 Guidance of CDMO Revenue of About $70M

Newtyn Management Llc, which manages about $728.74M and $528.94 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Tilray Inc (Put) by 61,600 shares to 200,000 shares, valued at $13.10 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Pg&E Corp (NYSE:PCG) by 3.07M shares in the quarter, for a total of 4.85 million shares, and has risen its stake in Liberty Media Corp Delaware.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.35 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.16, from 1.19 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 3 investors sold REPH shares while 20 reduced holdings. 7 funds opened positions while 24 raised stakes. 11.11 million shares or 0.42% more from 11.06 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. California State Teachers Retirement Sys owns 28,164 shares. Rhumbline Advisers holds 23,396 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Jacobs Levy Equity Mngmt holds 0% or 57,864 shares. Goldman Sachs Group Incorporated Inc invested in 0% or 63,148 shares. State Of Wisconsin Board accumulated 23,700 shares. Charles Schwab Inv Mgmt reported 0% stake. Citadel Advisors Ltd Liability has invested 0% in Recro Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:REPH). Acadian Asset Management Ltd Liability Corporation has invested 0.01% in Recro Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:REPH). Spark Mgmt Limited Liability holds 38,925 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. 11,353 are owned by Opus Point Prtnrs Management Ltd Co. Barclays Public Limited Liability invested 0% of its portfolio in Recro Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:REPH). Alyeska Invest Grp Limited Partnership accumulated 950,874 shares or 0.08% of the stock. Cadence Cap Mgmt Ltd Liability Company holds 0.07% or 137,111 shares. Brandywine Global Invest Limited Liability holds 0% or 41,500 shares in its portfolio. Prelude Cap Management Ltd Liability has 0.02% invested in Recro Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:REPH).

Since May 17, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 sales for $360,000 activity.

Since June 13, 2019, it had 3 insider purchases, and 0 sales for $158,083 activity. On Thursday, June 13 the insider Baker Gregory S bought $7,140. Brooks Bonnie R. bought $100,298 worth of stock or 28,700 shares.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.07 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.17, from 0.9 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 29 investors sold CHS shares while 56 reduced holdings. 35 funds opened positions while 56 raised stakes. 114.77 million shares or 4.68% less from 120.41 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Numerixs Techs Inc owns 82,600 shares. Dimensional Fund Advsrs Ltd Partnership reported 0.02% stake. Goldman Sachs Grp Inc stated it has 0% in Chico's FAS, Inc. (NYSE:CHS). New York State Common Retirement Fund reported 0% stake. Vanguard accumulated 12.23 million shares. Guggenheim Cap Ltd Liability accumulated 70,379 shares. Reilly Fincl Advisors Lc holds 0% or 100 shares. Ameriprise Financial has invested 0% of its portfolio in Chico's FAS, Inc. (NYSE:CHS). California Employees Retirement Sys has 0% invested in Chico's FAS, Inc. (NYSE:CHS). Illinois-based One Trading Limited Partnership has invested 0% in Chico's FAS, Inc. (NYSE:CHS). D E Shaw & Commerce Inc accumulated 1.01M shares. Wedge Cap Mngmt L Limited Partnership Nc has 0% invested in Chico's FAS, Inc. (NYSE:CHS). Virtu Finance Ltd Liability Corp has invested 0% in Chico's FAS, Inc. (NYSE:CHS). Quinn Opportunity Partners Ltd Liability Corp holds 0.43% in Chico's FAS, Inc. (NYSE:CHS) or 729,180 shares. 10,000 are held by Nj State Employees Deferred Compensation Plan.

Analysts await Chico's FAS, Inc. (NYSE:CHS) to report earnings on September, 4. They expect $0.01 EPS, down 92.31% or $0.12 from last year’s $0.13 per share. CHS’s profit will be $1.18 million for 73.50 P/E if the $0.01 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.05 actual EPS reported by Chico's FAS, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -80.00% negative EPS growth.