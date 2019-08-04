As Recro Pharma (REPH) Shares Rose, Holder Newtyn Management Decreased Holding; Canadian Nat Res LTD (CNQ) Holder Jones Collombin Investment Counsel Boosted Holding

Jones Collombin Investment Counsel Inc increased its stake in Canadian Nat Res Ltd (CNQ) by 7.69% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Jones Collombin Investment Counsel Inc bought 15,430 shares as the company’s stock declined 12.65% . The institutional investor held 216,144 shares of the oil & gas production company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.94 million, up from 200,714 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Jones Collombin Investment Counsel Inc who had been investing in Canadian Nat Res Ltd for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $28.52 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.30% or $0.56 during the last trading session, reaching $23.84. About 1.99 million shares traded. Canadian Natural Resources Limited (NYSE:CNQ) has declined 30.68% since August 4, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 30.68% the S&P500. Some Historical CNQ News: 04/05/2018 – CANADIAN NATURAL RESOURCES LTD CNQ.TO : GMP RAISES TARGET PRICE TO C$57 FROM C$56; 07/05/2018 – Shell to sell stake in Canadian Natural for about $3.3 bln -Globe and Mail; 14/03/2018 – CANADIAN NATURAL RESOURCES REPORTS NORMAL COURSE ISSUER BID; 07/05/2018 – Shell Sells Its Interest In Canadian Natural Resources Limited; 07/05/2018 – Shell to Sell Canadian Natural Resources Stake for $3.3 Billion; 07/05/2018 – Shell Sells Canadian Natural Resources Interest, Resulting in $3.3B Pretax Proceeds; 07/05/2018 – SHELL SELLS INTEREST IN CANADIAN NATURAL RESOURCES LIMITED; 03/05/2018 – Canadian Natural Resources to limit output during oil transport crunch; 03/05/2018 – CANADIAN NATURAL RESOURCES STARTS FIRST-QUARTER CONFERENCE CALL; 13/04/2018 – CANADIAN NATURAL RESOURCES LTD CNQ.TO : CREDIT SUISSE RAISES TARGET PRICE TO C$59 FROM C$54

Newtyn Management Llc decreased its stake in Recro Pharma Inc (REPH) by 30.89% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Newtyn Management Llc sold 494,191 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.96% . The hedge fund held 1.11 million shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.48 million, down from 1.60 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Newtyn Management Llc who had been investing in Recro Pharma Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $209.17M market cap company. The stock decreased 1.67% or $0.16 during the last trading session, reaching $9.43. About 151,577 shares traded. Recro Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:REPH) has risen 88.61% since August 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 88.61% the S&P500. Some Historical REPH News: 09/05/2018 – Recro Pharma 1Q Loss/Shr 65c; 24/04/2018 – Recro Gainesville Hires Industry Veteran to Lead Business Development Team; 24/05/2018 – RECRO PHARMA INC – RECEIVED CRL FROM FDA REGARDING NEW DRUG APPLICATION FOR IV MELOXICAM; 09/05/2018 – Recro Pharma Backs FY18 Guidance of CDMO Revenue of About $70M; 15/05/2018 – Millennium Management Buys New 1.4% Position in Recro Pharma; 09/05/2018 – RECRO PHARMA INC – REAFFIRMS ITS 2018 CDMO GUIDANCE; 21/04/2018 – DJ Recro Pharma Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (REPH); 09/05/2018 – Recro Pharma Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 24/05/2018 – FDA declines to approve Recro Pharma’s non-opioid pain shot; 24/05/2018 – Recro Pharma to Request a Meeting With the FDA as Soon as Possible

Jones Collombin Investment Counsel Inc, which manages about $251.69 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Pfizer Inc (NYSE:PFE) by 133,760 shares to 142,287 shares, valued at $6.04M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Dowdupont Inc by 13,562 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 79,118 shares, and cut its stake in Aon Plc (NYSE:AON).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.35 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.16, from 1.19 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 3 investors sold REPH shares while 20 reduced holdings. 7 funds opened positions while 24 raised stakes. 11.11 million shares or 0.42% more from 11.06 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Blackrock reported 1.12M shares or 0% of all its holdings. Bank & Trust Of America De owns 23,094 shares. Moreover, Brandywine Inv Management Ltd Liability has 0% invested in Recro Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:REPH) for 41,500 shares. 53,562 are held by Barclays Public Limited Com. Invesco Limited accumulated 0% or 102,656 shares. Strs Ohio holds 61,000 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Kennedy Management reported 598,107 shares. Cadence holds 137,111 shares. Moreover, Bnp Paribas Arbitrage Sa has 0% invested in Recro Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:REPH). Meeder Asset, a Ohio-based fund reported 5,086 shares. Moreover, Citigroup Inc has 0% invested in Recro Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:REPH). Deutsche Bancorp Ag has 23,115 shares. Tiaa Cref Invest Mgmt Ltd Liability Com has invested 0% in Recro Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:REPH). Parametric Portfolio Associate Ltd Company invested in 0% or 87,989 shares. Citadel Advsr Limited Liability owns 14,258 shares.

Since May 17, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 sales for $360,000 activity.

Analysts await Recro Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:REPH) to report earnings on August, 6. They expect $-0.35 EPS, up 43.55% or $0.27 from last year’s $-0.62 per share. After $-0.10 actual EPS reported by Recro Pharma, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 250.00% negative EPS growth.