As Recro Pharma (REPH) Share Value Rose, Shareholder Newtyn Management Cut Position; East Coast Asset Management Upped Its Heico New (HEI.A) Position by $307,020

Newtyn Management Llc decreased its stake in Recro Pharma Inc (REPH) by 30.89% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Newtyn Management Llc sold 494,191 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.96% . The hedge fund held 1.11 million shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.48 million, down from 1.60M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Newtyn Management Llc who had been investing in Recro Pharma Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $208.81M market cap company. The stock decreased 1.94% or $0.19 during the last trading session, reaching $9.6. About 222,077 shares traded or 1.84% up from the average. Recro Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:REPH) has risen 88.61% since August 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 88.61% the S&P500. Some Historical REPH News: 24/05/2018 – Recro Pharma Letter Says Analgesic Effect Does Not Meet the Expectations of the FDA; 24/05/2018 – Recro Pharma to Request a Meeting With the FDA as Soon as Possible; 24/05/2018 – Recro Pharma: FDA Is Unable to Approve the New Drug Application for IV Meloxicam in Its Current Form; 24/05/2018 – RECRO PHARMA INC – RECEIVED CRL FROM FDA OFFICE OF DRUG EVALUATION Il REGARDING NEW DRUG APPLICATION (NDA) FOR IV MELOXICAM; 16/04/2018 – Recro Pharma to Present IV Meloxicam Data at the 43rd Annual Regional Anesthesiology and Acute Pain Medicine Meeting; 24/05/2018 – Health Care Down as Pfizer, Recro Weighs — Health Care Roundup; 24/05/2018 – Recro Pharma Receives Complete Response Letter from the FDA; 15/05/2018 – Millennium Management Buys New 1.4% Position in Recro Pharma; 24/05/2018 – RECRO PHARMA INC – CRL RAISED CMC RELATED QUESTIONS ON EXTRACTABLE AND LEACHABLE DATA PROVIDED IN NDA; 24/05/2018 – FDA declines to approve Recro Pharma’s non-opioid pain shot

East Coast Asset Management Llc increased its stake in Heico Corp New (HEI.A) by 1.84% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. East Coast Asset Management Llc bought 3,655 shares as the company’s stock 0.00% . The institutional investor held 202,698 shares of the company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $17.04 million, up from 199,043 at the end of the previous reported quarter. East Coast Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Heico Corp New for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $15.79 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.41% or $1.51 during the last trading session, reaching $105.39. About 452,600 shares traded. HEICO Corporation (NYSE:HEI.A) has risen 66.76% since August 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 66.76% the S&P500.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.35 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.16, from 1.19 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 3 investors sold REPH shares while 20 reduced holdings. 7 funds opened positions while 24 raised stakes. 11.11 million shares or 0.42% more from 11.06 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Prelude Capital Ltd Limited Liability Company reported 51,261 shares stake. Alyeska Group Inc LP stated it has 0.08% in Recro Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:REPH). Bnp Paribas Arbitrage has invested 0% in Recro Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:REPH). Pnc Service Grp holds 0% or 124 shares in its portfolio. Advisory Svcs Net Ltd Liability Com holds 0% of its portfolio in Recro Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:REPH) for 555 shares. Strs Ohio holds 0% of its portfolio in Recro Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:REPH) for 61,000 shares. 3,093 are held by Legal & General Grp Public Limited Company. Jpmorgan Chase And Co owns 103,862 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Brandywine Global Investment Management Ltd reported 41,500 shares. Bancorp Of Montreal Can accumulated 0% or 141 shares. California Public Employees Retirement Systems has 0% invested in Recro Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:REPH) for 64,300 shares. Charles Schwab Investment reported 0% stake. 243,782 were reported by Acadian Asset Mngmt Ltd Liability. 57,864 were reported by Jacobs Levy Equity Mgmt. Bancshares Of America De holds 0% in Recro Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:REPH) or 23,094 shares.

Newtyn Management Llc, which manages about $728.74 million and $528.94M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Pg&E Corp (NYSE:PCG) by 3.07 million shares to 4.85 million shares, valued at $86.29 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Adient Plc by 2.60 million shares in the quarter, for a total of 3.60M shares, and has risen its stake in Customers Bancorp Inc (NYSE:CUBI).

Analysts await Recro Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:REPH) to report earnings on August, 6. They expect $-0.35 EPS, up 43.55% or $0.27 from last year’s $-0.62 per share. After $-0.10 actual EPS reported by Recro Pharma, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 250.00% negative EPS growth.

Since May 17, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 sales for $360,000 activity.