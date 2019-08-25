As Recro Pharma (REPH) Share Value Rose, Holder Orbimed Advisors Has Trimmed Position; Chegg (CHGG) Holder Sylebra Hk Company LTD Has Lowered Stake by $129.79 Million

Sylebra Hk Company Ltd decreased its stake in Chegg Inc (CHGG) by 49.17% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sylebra Hk Company Ltd sold 3.42M shares as the company’s stock rose 29.30% . The institutional investor held 3.53 million shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $134.59 million, down from 6.95 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sylebra Hk Company Ltd who had been investing in Chegg Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $4.79B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.98% or $0.81 during the last trading session, reaching $40.05. About 1.16 million shares traded. Chegg, Inc. (NYSE:CHGG) has risen 76.36% since August 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 76.36% the S&P500. Some Historical CHGG News: 17/05/2018 – Chegg Favored by 6 Hedge Funds, 13Fs Show; 27/04/2018 – CHEGG INC CHGG.N : CRAIG-HALLUM RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $24 FROM $21; 16/05/2018 – Chegg Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Tomorrow; 28/03/2018 – CHEGG AMENDS CREDIT PACT WITH WELLS ON METRIC DEFINITIONS; 28/03/2018 – CHEGG INC – EXPECTS TO USE PROCEEDS FROM OFFERING OF NOTES TO PAY COST OF CAPPED CALL TRANSACTIONS TO MANAGE POTENTIAL DILUTION; 11/04/2018 – CHEGG INC CHGG.N : BMO RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $26 FROM $20; 26/04/2018 – CHEGG 1Q REV. $76.9M, EST. $74.2M; 16/05/2018 – CHEGG ACQUIRES WRITELAB; 26/04/2018 – CHEGG SEES 2Q REV. $69M TO $71M, EST. $67.6M; 14/05/2018 – Easy Solutions Launches Facial Recognition with SelflD™

Orbimed Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Recro Pharma Inc (REPH) by 59.48% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Orbimed Advisors Llc sold 63,858 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.96% . The hedge fund held 43,499 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $255,000, down from 107,357 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Orbimed Advisors Llc who had been investing in Recro Pharma Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $267.06M market cap company. The stock decreased 2.35% or $0.29 during the last trading session, reaching $12.04. About 118,781 shares traded. Recro Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:REPH) has risen 88.61% since August 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 88.61% the S&P500. Some Historical REPH News: 24/05/2018 – RECRO PHARMA INC – RECEIVED CRL FROM FDA REGARDING NEW DRUG APPLICATION FOR IV MELOXICAM; 27/03/2018 Recro Pharma Announces Publication of Phase lll IV Meloxicam Bunionectomy Data in the Clinical Journal of Pain; 24/05/2018 – Recro Pharma Will Request a Meeting With FDA to Discuss CRL’s Points; 24/05/2018 – RECRO PHARMA: FDA UNABLE TO APPROVE APPLICATION IN CURRENT FORM; 30/04/2018 – Recro Pharma Presents Data for Neuromuscular Blocking and Reversal Agents at the AUA 2018 Annual Meeting; 24/05/2018 – RECRO PHARMA INC – CRL RAISED CMC RELATED QUESTIONS ON EXTRACTABLE AND LEACHABLE DATA PROVIDED IN NDA; 07/05/2018 – Recro Pharma Announces Receipt of Issue Notifications for Three New Patents for IV Meloxicam; 24/05/2018 – RECRO PHARMA INC – INTEND TO REQUEST A MEETING WITH FDA AS SOON AS POSSIBLE TO DISCUSS POINTS RAISED IN CRL; 24/05/2018 – FDA declines to approve Recro Pharma’s non-opioid pain shot; 24/04/2018 – Recro Gainesville Hires Industry Veteran to Lead Business Development Team

Investors sentiment increased to 1.31 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.22, from 1.09 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 18 investors sold CHGG shares while 76 reduced holdings. 58 funds opened positions while 65 raised stakes. 139.63 million shares or 25.02% more from 111.69 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Voya Lc has invested 0% in Chegg, Inc. (NYSE:CHGG). Cortina Asset Mngmt Ltd Limited Liability Company reported 165,934 shares. Verition Fund Ltd Company invested in 11,717 shares. 88,152 were reported by Advisory Rech Inc. Parkside National Bank & Trust invested in 0% or 106 shares. Seatown Hldgs Pte Limited holds 0.29% of its portfolio in Chegg, Inc. (NYSE:CHGG) for 64,271 shares. Hood River Capital Mngmt Limited Liability reported 1.82% in Chegg, Inc. (NYSE:CHGG). J Goldman & Lp holds 0.2% or 94,087 shares in its portfolio. Moreover, Mitsubishi Ufj And has 0.14% invested in Chegg, Inc. (NYSE:CHGG) for 981,620 shares. Daiwa Secs Grp owns 117,040 shares. Synovus Financial has 0% invested in Chegg, Inc. (NYSE:CHGG). Putnam Invests Limited Liability Company owns 127,268 shares or 0.01% of their US portfolio. Castleark Management Limited Company reported 244,550 shares. Bb&T Securities Limited has invested 0.01% in Chegg, Inc. (NYSE:CHGG). Pub Employees Retirement Sys Of Ohio accumulated 146,982 shares.

More notable recent Chegg, Inc. (NYSE:CHGG) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Why Chegg Stock Popped 16.4% in July – Nasdaq” on August 08, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Chegg: The Customer Cannot Afford To Pay – Seeking Alpha” published on July 31, 2019, Investorplace.com published: “7 Stocks to Buy With Great Charts – Investorplace.com” on August 16, 2019. More interesting news about Chegg, Inc. (NYSE:CHGG) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Chegg (CHGG) Q2 2019 Earnings Call Transcript – Yahoo Finance” published on July 30, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Is Chegg, Inc.’s (NYSE:CHGG) CEO Salary Justified? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 08, 2019.

Sylebra Hk Company Ltd, which manages about $1.69 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Switch Inc by 463,649 shares to 8.42M shares, valued at $86.82M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Five9 Inc (NASDAQ:FIVN) by 102,806 shares in the quarter, for a total of 2.05 million shares, and has risen its stake in Tenable Hldgs Inc.

More notable recent Recro Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:REPH) news were published by: Benzinga.com which released: “Daily Biotech Pulse: Recro Restructures, Biotechs Raise Proceeds In Droves, Silk Road, NGM Biopharma To Debut – Benzinga” on April 04, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Notable Tuesday Option Activity: REPH, AGYS, IVC – Nasdaq” published on August 06, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Recro Pharma, Inc. (REPH): Here are Midwood Capital Managementâ€™s Thoughts On The Pharmaceutical Company – Yahoo Finance” on May 08, 2019. More interesting news about Recro Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:REPH) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “Stocks That Hit 52-Week Highs On Wednesday – Benzinga” published on August 14, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Options Traders Expect Huge Moves in Recro Pharma (REPH) Stock – Nasdaq” with publication date: March 05, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.35 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.16, from 1.19 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 3 investors sold REPH shares while 20 reduced holdings. 7 funds opened positions while 24 raised stakes. 11.11 million shares or 0.42% more from 11.06 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. New York State Common Retirement Fund reported 15,100 shares. Ameritas Inv Partners, Nebraska-based fund reported 1,196 shares. Newtyn Mngmt Lc reported 1.11 million shares. Tiaa Cref Limited Liability Company has 93,906 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Barclays Public Ltd Company reported 53,562 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Spark Inv Mngmt Limited Liability Corporation reported 0.01% stake. Parametric Associates Ltd Llc owns 87,989 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Advisory Ntwk Limited Liability Co holds 0% or 555 shares in its portfolio. Wells Fargo Mn stated it has 0% in Recro Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:REPH). Citigroup Incorporated, a New York-based fund reported 5,550 shares. Alyeska Grp Ltd Partnership has invested 0.08% in Recro Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:REPH). Acadian Asset Management Lc reported 243,782 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. State Of Wisconsin Board holds 0% of its portfolio in Recro Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:REPH) for 23,700 shares. Moreover, Orbimed Limited has 0% invested in Recro Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:REPH) for 43,499 shares. The Ontario – Canada-based Manufacturers Life Company The has invested 0% in Recro Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:REPH).

Orbimed Advisors Llc, which manages about $6.70 billion and $6.46 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Agilent Technologies Inc (NYSE:A) by 45,700 shares to 798,700 shares, valued at $64.20M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Mylan N V (NASDAQ:MYL) by 875,600 shares in the quarter, for a total of 4.86 million shares, and has risen its stake in Immunomedics Inc (NASDAQ:IMMU).

Since May 17, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 sales for $360,000 activity.