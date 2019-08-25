As Recro Pharma (REPH) Share Price Rose, Shareholder Orbimed Advisors Lowered Stake; Caredx (CDNA) Holder Paragon Associates & Paragon Associates Ii Joint Venture Trimmed Holding by $1.55 Million as Shares Rose

Orbimed Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Recro Pharma Inc (REPH) by 59.48% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Orbimed Advisors Llc sold 63,858 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.96% . The hedge fund held 43,499 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $255,000, down from 107,357 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Orbimed Advisors Llc who had been investing in Recro Pharma Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $267.06M market cap company. The stock decreased 2.35% or $0.29 during the last trading session, reaching $12.04. About 118,781 shares traded. Recro Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:REPH) has risen 88.61% since August 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 88.61% the S&P500. Some Historical REPH News: 24/05/2018 – RECRO PHARMA: FDA UNABLE TO APPROVE APPLICATION IN CURRENT FORM; 24/05/2018 – RECRO: CRL RAISED CMC RELATED QUESTIONS ON EXTRACTABLE; 24/05/2018 – Recro Pharma Receives Complete Response Letter from the FDA; 30/04/2018 – Recro Pharma Presents Data for Neuromuscular Blocking and Reversal Agents at the AUA 2018 Annual Meeting; 24/05/2018 – RECRO PHARMA GETS COMPLETE RESPONSE LETTER FROM FDA; 24/05/2018 – Recro Pharma to Request a Meeting With the FDA as Soon as Possible; 24/05/2018 – RECRO PHARMA INC – INTEND TO REQUEST A MEETING WITH FDA AS SOON AS POSSIBLE TO DISCUSS POINTS RAISED IN CRL; 24/05/2018 – Health Care Down as Pfizer, Recro Weighs — Health Care Roundup; 14/05/2018 – Stonepine Capital Management LLC Exits Position in Recro Pharma; 24/05/2018 – RECRO PHARMA INC – RECEIVED CRL FROM FDA OFFICE OF DRUG EVALUATION Il REGARDING NEW DRUG APPLICATION (NDA) FOR IV MELOXICAM

Paragon Associates & Paragon Associates Ii Joint Venture decreased its stake in Caredx Inc (CDNA) by 50% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Paragon Associates & Paragon Associates Ii Joint Venture sold 50,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 21.10% . The institutional investor held 50,000 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.58 million, down from 100,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Paragon Associates & Paragon Associates Ii Joint Venture who had been investing in Caredx Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $966.35M market cap company. The stock decreased 3.47% or $0.82 during the last trading session, reaching $22.8. About 547,412 shares traded. CareDx, Inc (NASDAQ:CDNA) has risen 170.83% since August 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 170.83% the S&P500. Some Historical CDNA News: 18/04/2018 – CAREDX SAYS ON APRIL 17 ENTERED INTO A CREDIT AGREEMENT AND GUARANTY – SEC FILING; 14/05/2018 – RTW Investments Buys New 1.6% Position in CareDx; 25/04/2018 – BioCardia Receives New Potency Assay Patent, Providing Further Protection to Autologous Cell Therapy Programs in Heart Failure and Refractory Angina; 28/03/2018 – CAREDX HOLDER MERCKLE INTL GMBH REPORTS 4.11% STAKE; 08/05/2018 – CAREDX-BEGINNING ON JUNE 1, CO WILL BE EXCLUSIVE WORLDWIDE DISTRIBUTOR OF ILLUMINA’S TRUSIGHT HLA V1 AND V2 PRODUCT LINES, ASSOCIATED ASSIGN HLA SOFTWARE; 22/03/2018 – CAREDX INC CDNA.O SEES FY 2018 REVENUE $61 MLN TO $63 MLN; 09/03/2018 CareDx Short-Interest Ratio Rises 49% to 47 Days; 22/04/2018 – DJ CareDx Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (CDNA); 18/04/2018 – CareDx Closes Debt Refinancing; 24/04/2018 – Factors of Influence in 2018, Key Indicators and Opportunity within LATAM Airlines Group S.A, Tupperware Brands, NorthWestern,

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.58 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.44, from 2.02 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 11 investors sold CDNA shares while 44 reduced holdings. 42 funds opened positions while 45 raised stakes. 35.39 million shares or 3.39% more from 34.23 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Charles Schwab Invest Management accumulated 134,681 shares. 365,355 were accumulated by Gagnon Limited Liability. Kornitzer Mgmt Ks has invested 0.14% in CareDx, Inc (NASDAQ:CDNA). Meeder Asset Inc stated it has 6,072 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. Cadence Mngmt Limited Company accumulated 69,403 shares. Balyasny Asset Mngmt Limited Liability Co owns 0% invested in CareDx, Inc (NASDAQ:CDNA) for 9,935 shares. California Public Employees Retirement Systems holds 0.01% of its portfolio in CareDx, Inc (NASDAQ:CDNA) for 143,466 shares. Gagnon Limited Co owns 1.09M shares. Great West Life Assurance Can accumulated 3,325 shares. Swiss Retail Bank holds 0% or 59,900 shares. Ameriprise Fincl, a Minnesota-based fund reported 360,692 shares. 219,052 were accumulated by Cortina Asset Mgmt. D E Shaw & Co owns 0.01% invested in CareDx, Inc (NASDAQ:CDNA) for 153,179 shares. New York-based Sg Americas Secs Lc has invested 0.04% in CareDx, Inc (NASDAQ:CDNA). M&T Bancorp Corp owns 7,368 shares for 0% of their portfolio.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.35 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.16, from 1.19 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 3 investors sold REPH shares while 20 reduced holdings. 7 funds opened positions while 24 raised stakes. 11.11 million shares or 0.42% more from 11.06 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Moreover, Savings Bank Of Montreal Can has 0% invested in Recro Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:REPH). Wells Fargo And Co Mn owns 41,837 shares. Newtyn Mgmt Limited Com has invested 1.23% in Recro Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:REPH). State Street Corporation holds 0% in Recro Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:REPH) or 245,589 shares. Panagora Asset Management Inc stated it has 0.01% of its portfolio in Recro Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:REPH). Pnc Finance Grp Inc Incorporated, Pennsylvania-based fund reported 124 shares. Legal General Group Pcl accumulated 3,093 shares. Advisory Serv Network Limited Liability Corporation holds 0% of its portfolio in Recro Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:REPH) for 555 shares. Strs Ohio stated it has 61,000 shares. Citigroup, New York-based fund reported 5,550 shares. Kennedy Capital Mngmt invested 0.08% in Recro Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:REPH). Oppenheimer Company Inc holds 31,806 shares. Rocky Mountain Advisers Ltd Liability Com reported 1,500 shares or 0.03% of all its holdings. California State Teachers Retirement Systems stated it has 28,164 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Ameritas Prtn Inc, a Nebraska-based fund reported 1,196 shares.

Orbimed Advisors Llc, which manages about $6.70 billion and $6.46 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Immunomedics Inc (NASDAQ:IMMU) by 4.17M shares to 4.27M shares, valued at $82.03 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Alpine Immune Sciences Inc by 372,439 shares in the quarter, for a total of 3.67M shares, and has risen its stake in Boston Scientific Corp (NYSE:BSX).